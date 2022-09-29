Get cute(r) with these 8 adorable and innovative Korean beauty products

Egg-shaped exfoliating masks and Polly Pocket-inspired eyeshadow palettes. Welcome to the world of innovative Korean beauty where cute packaging is the norm.
Visit any Korean drugstore or supermarket and you will be met with cute and innovative Korean beauty products. These products might look like something out of a toy shop but the versatility is one that is undoubtedly brilliant. After all, this is the country that made sheet masks a part of your daily routine, glass skin a highly covetable look and snail mucin an acceptable part of your skincare regime. And while we are sold on the efficacy of Korean skincare products, it’s the innovation and multi-purpose nature of Korean makeup products that we are currently enticed by.
It might look difficult to take Korean makeup seriously, after all, can you really trust a panda, cat or some anime character to deliver good quality makeup? The Korean makeup stores might look like a cacophony of colours, characters and cuteness but trust us when we say that there are plenty of reliable products that are worthy of adding to the cart. Here is our pick of innovative Korean beauty and makeup products that scream cutesy but are actually crazy good.
(Hero and featured image credit: Kaja Beauty)
Korean beauty products with cute packaging and innovative ideas:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Kaja Beauty Cheeky Stamp Bouncy Liquid Cushion Blush
- ETUDE HOUSE Dear Darling Water Gel Tint Lipstick
- The Face Shop Naturalsun Eco No Shine Sun Powder
- Dear Dahlia Blooming Edition Paradise Dual Palette Blusher Duo
- The Saem Mousse Candy Tint
- Holika Holika Smooth Egg Skin Peeling Gel
- Kocostar Lip Mask Rose
- Kimchi Chic Beauty Teddy Kim Girlfriend Palette
One of the reasons why we gravitate towards Korean makeup products is their innovative application techniques. Kaja Beauty makes applying blush fun and easy with this cheek stamp. Aptly named the Cheeky Stamp Bouncy Liquid Cushion Blush, this Instagrammable product comes with a heart-shaped applicator that “stamps” a cushion-blush formula in a variety of pinks that can blend out or build up easily. It’s definitely a cute way to apply blush on the go. If you’re into makeup hacks, the brand also has a kajal/eyeliner stamp that makes feline flicks effortless.
Never mind it’s packaged within the cutest ice cream stick-inspired container, Etude House’s Dear Darling Water Tints is just as good as it looks, and is perfect for nailing that gradient lip look. The Korean beauty product offers colour payoffs that are vivid and is packed with fresh fruit extracts that leave your lips thoroughly nourished.
When it comes to sunscreen, one of our biggest pet peeves is that it either leaves your post makeup look sticky or with a white cast. The solution? The Face Shop Naturalsun Eco No Shine Sun Powder is a dry sunscreen that can be used as a face powder as a touch up during the day. The ultra-soft powder sunscreen is water resistant and leaves your skin brighter and looking refreshed instead of dry or oily. The cute portable packaging is a bonus, of course.
We love a product that can multi-task, and this Dear Dahlia duo blusher is one of our favourites. The nifty, stacked palette has both a cream and powder option that are infused with the vegan label’s patented dahlia flower extract. Whether you choose the velvety balm blush or the powder finish one, each is easily buildable to achieve a variety of looks. This pocket-sized compact has a double-sided mirror and is a great addition to your makeup kit.
You’ll feel tempted to lick this one, but you’ll want to save every drop for your lips. Within an adorable candy wrapper-inspired case is a long-lasting tint that sets with a slightly powdery finish for perfectly matte lips. The thin and light mousse texture is also comfortable on the lips, and delivers the perfect gradient lip. Bonus points for the delicious scents that accompany the intense colour payoff.
We can’t resist products that add a dash of quirk to our vanity table and the Holika Holika Smooth Egg Skin Peeling Gel does exactly that. Packaged like a hard boiled egg, this facial peeling gel is actually formulated with natural eggs from Jiri-san in Korea, the second-tallest mountain in South Korea. The lactic acid and glycolic acid within gently exfoliates dead skin cells for a silky-smooth and supple skin.
The first step to any great makeup regime is a clean base and your lips are no different. You’ve probably come across exaggerated lip masks on your social media feed and Korean beauty label, Kocostar is the one responsible for the craze. The Kocostar Rose Lip Mask is a revitalising hydrogel lip patch that’s infused with botanical extracts and moisturising agents that leave your lips plump. Apply for 10 minutes to reveal soft, supple lips that smell like roses.
If a multi-purpose palette in adorable cartoon packaging is what you’re after, look no further. The Kimchi Chic Beauty Teddy Kim Girlfriend Palette will bring flashbacks of Polly Pocket back, because its bear-shaped case opens to reveal a 21-shade palette with eyeshadow, blush and highlighter options. The adorable all-in-one contains shimmery, matte, and neutral pigmented eyeshadows, two bright blushes and two molten shimmery highlighters. With customisable stickers to decorate your case with, this is an adorable addition to your makeup kit.
Hero Image: Courtesy TonyMoly Instagram. Featured Image: Courtesy Etude House Instagram.