Get hot girl summer ready with these beauty essentials this season

Sun’s out, buns out — except the heat wave that’s currently swept the globe (not you, Australia) is proving to be too much to handle. The only saving grace? These beauty essentials that will still let you live your best hot girl summer ever.
Comprising products that will withstand the heat, humidity, and everything in between, these beauty essentials will keep you in top shape from head to toe. We kick off the list with inarguably the most important summer skincare product: sunscreen. Then we have a blush that’ll give you the best sun-kissed glow of your life (sans the tanning), and a lip stain that’ll keep your pout juicy all day. Swipe on some humidity-proof mascara, finish with a mist, and you’ll be set for anything the hottest days of the year throw at you.
Below, 7 summer beauty essentials to add to cart now:
- Supergoop! Every Single Face SPR-Shield watery lotion SPF 50
- Paula’s Choice Pot of Glow Kit
- Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain
- Gucci Brume De Beauté – Beauty Mist
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Blush in Bubble Gum
- Heroine Make Curl Keep Mascara Base Waterproof
- Dior La Collection Privée - Dioriviera Collection Eden Roc
- Oribe Restorative Body Crème
Made with the Southeast Asian heat and humidity in mind, Supergoop’s latest sunscreen is a godsend for those who hate the heavy, sticky textures of regular sunscreen. The lightweight product dispenses as a watery lotion, but packs SPF50 PA+++ protection without leaving that dreaded white cast. The refreshing sunscreen also – quite miraculously – doesn’t leave a greasy finish, and is water resistant for all your beach activities. The best part? It also protects against blue light, pollution, and infrared radiation. Consider us sold.
Nothing says you’re ready for summer like naturally glowing skin. For this, look to the Paula’s Choice Pot of Glow Kit, a limited edition anniversary pack that contains a trio of its best-selling products: the Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, the C15 Super Booster, and 10% Niacinamide Booster. The exfoliant is an award-winning formula that helps the skin renew itself from the inside out while preventing breakouts, while the vitamin C serum helps with the anti-ageing and brightening process. Pat on a few drop of the niacinamide serum at the end to refine your skin’s tone, texture and fine lines.
Dread those constant lipstick touch-ups no thanks to the sweat from wearing a face mask? Us too. Fenty Beauty has found the perfect solution with its first-ever lip stain, formulated with squalene to be hydrating and long-lasting. The four-shade product promises sheer to medium coverage depending on the look you want to achieve, and leaves a soft stain even after its glossy finish wears off.
For healthy skin that’s protected from the elements (aka the humidity), reach for Gucci’s beauty mist, formulated to give the skin a glowing finish. Wear the hyaluronic acid-infused mist before makeup to prep the skin, after to set the look, or throughout the day for a burst of hydration.
Want rosy cheeks that look like they’ve been kissed by the sun, but don’t want to roast in the heat? Anastasia Beverly Hills’ latest addition to the Stick Blush family is a pretty pink shade that can be applied sheer for a subtle wash of colour, or layered for a vivid glow. The plush brush that’s attached is also convenient for touch-ups when you’re on the go.
Could there be anything worst than mascara streaking down your face on a hot, sweaty day? We think not. For the most humid of days, this mascara base — in clear black or clear brown — preps your lashes for longer lasting curls. The waterproof formula also holds onto the brand’s Curl Keep Base Mascara to prevent it from clumping or smudging, even on oily lids. The primer also also contains six enhanced serum ingredients to nourish, moisturise, and protect your lashes.
Available at Watsons, Don Don Donki, Tokyu Hands, Welcia-BHG and Mandom’s Official Store on Shopee Mall and LazMall.
You might not be ready to travel, but you can still “travel” to one of the most iconic hotels along the French Riviera: the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Literally an olfactory image of this landmark, this perfume encapsulates the lavish, sun-drenched establishment in the Mediterranean. The scent opens with citrus and aquatic notes, before an abstract “Far Niente” accord takes over – a mysterious blend of sun tan lotion, coconut, and white flowers. The scent ends with Aleppo pine and labdanum, rounding up this summer-ready fragrance with fresh, green twist.
Getting beach-ready is more than slathering on some sunscreen; moisturising it before and after sun exposure is just as important. Oribe’s new Restorative Body Crème in Desertland and Valley of Flowers is lusciously hydrating, with Sweet Almond, Meadowfoam and Starflower oils, as well as Jojoba, Shea Butter, and Aloe Leaf Juice to calm and replenish any lost moisture and vitamins in the skin. Bonus points for the delicious new summer-ready fragrances that they come with.
Available on Oribe’s e-store and at Oribe salons and retailers nationwide here.