Get hot girl summer ready with these beauty essentials this season

Sun’s out, buns out — except the heat wave that’s currently swept the globe (not you, Australia) is proving to be too much to handle. The only saving grace? These beauty essentials that will still let you live your best hot girl summer ever.

Comprising products that will withstand the heat, humidity, and everything in between, these beauty essentials will keep you in top shape from head to toe. We kick off the list with inarguably the most important summer skincare product: sunscreen. Then we have a blush that’ll give you the best sun-kissed glow of your life (sans the tanning), and a lip stain that’ll keep your pout juicy all day. Swipe on some humidity-proof mascara, finish with a mist, and you’ll be set for anything the hottest days of the year throw at you.

Below, 7 summer beauty essentials to add to cart now: