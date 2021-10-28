7 henna artists in Singapore to know for your Deepavali designs this year

For the Hindus who celebrate, Deepavali is a time for grandeur.

Also known as the Festival of Lights, the holiday is marked in Singapore by ornate light displays, colourful rangoli artworks and dazzling traditional Indian ensembles. That “more is more” spirit is also seen in the intricate henna designs that adorn the hands and feet of women.

It’s not just a Deepavali thing. Unlike Rihanna, who wears her henna-inspired tattoo everyday, Hindu (and Muslim) women around the world typically decorate themselves with the temporary dye on special occasions, like weddings and festivals. It’s believed that henna brings prosperity and happiness, and, when worn on the hands of a bride, its darkness can indicate the strength of a marriage.

What’s for sure, though, is that this centuries-old body art form is a way of embracing femininity and beauty.

Henna vs Mehndi

While commonly referred to as “henna” in Singapore, the traditional body art form is actually known as “mehndi” in India and the rest of South Asia. The latter term, rooted in the Sanskrit language, refers to the temporary tattoos created from the natural, reddish-brown paste produced by grinding the leaves of the henna plant.

To put it technically, “henna” on its own refers to that small flowering plant, which grows in tropical land around Africa, Asia and Australia. Still, that hasn’t stopped the rest of the world from using the two terms interchangeably.

Types of henna

Here, we list the types of henna you should use — and which to avoid.

Natural henna

Natural henna comes in a paste or powder form. It is olive green in colour when applied. Depending on its quality, your skin chemistry, and how long you leave it on for, it will stain your skin in deep, rich hues like burnt orange, brown, or red.

You’ll also notice a cooling effect — a feature of the henna plant leaves, which also boast anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. (That’s why henna designs are said to soothe the nerves of brides on their wedding day.)

Besides skin, you can also use it as a natural dye for hair or clothing.

Black henna

Darker and richer henna designs are certainly more desirable. Still, you don’t want to make the mistake of turning to black henna, which isn’t derived from the namesake plant at all. Instead, it’s usually made from a mixture of indigo pigments and chemicals like black hair dye, paraphenylenediamine (PPD) and peroxide, all of which can leave burns and scarring on your skin.

White henna

Yes, we know, those white tattoos look absolutely ethereal. This new type of henna emerged a few years ago and soon took over Instagram, but its name is misleading. Its ingredients include medical grade glue (or adhesive) and white body paint.

How to get darker tattoos

When using natural henna, be sure to leave it on your skin for as long as possible. Seven or eight hours is a good range, but you can also go up to 12 hours if you’re bored.

After all that time, though, you’ll notice the henna paste start to dry or even crack. You can whip up a mixture of lemon juice and sugar to pat onto your skin, which will “seal” the paste and allow it to penetrate deeper into your skin.

For best results, scrape off the dried paste when ready instead of washing it off. The more your tattoo is exposed to soap and water, the sooner it will start to fade. Of course, that’s inevitable if you’ve applied designs on your hands or feet.

In general, the more the henna is absorbed into your skin, the darker it will appear, and the longer it will last.

Henna artists in Singapore

The art of henna has been around for a long time, long enough for it to be interpreted across Indian, Pakistani, Moroccan, Arabic and African cultures.

Still, there are some common motifs including mandalas, flowers and paisley leaves, which are all imbued with symbolic significance. Today, artists also dabble in modern designs, ranging from unisex, geometric patterns to realistic drawings.

You’ll be sure to find a style that speaks to you and your aesthetic preferences through our list of noteworthy Singapore henna artists on Instagram. Check them out below and see how to book their services for your Deepavali preparations.

Header photo credit: Getty Images / iStock | Featured image: @khairhenna / Instagram