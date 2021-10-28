7 henna artists in Singapore to know for your Deepavali designs this year

For the Hindus who celebrate, Deepavali is a time for grandeur.
Also known as the Festival of Lights, the holiday is marked in Singapore by ornate light displays, colourful rangoli artworks and dazzling traditional Indian ensembles. That “more is more” spirit is also seen in the intricate henna designs that adorn the hands and feet of women.
It’s not just a Deepavali thing. Unlike Rihanna, who wears her henna-inspired tattoo everyday, Hindu (and Muslim) women around the world typically decorate themselves with the temporary dye on special occasions, like weddings and festivals. It’s believed that henna brings prosperity and happiness, and, when worn on the hands of a bride, its darkness can indicate the strength of a marriage.
What’s for sure, though, is that this centuries-old body art form is a way of embracing femininity and beauty.
Henna vs Mehndi
While commonly referred to as “henna” in Singapore, the traditional body art form is actually known as “mehndi” in India and the rest of South Asia. The latter term, rooted in the Sanskrit language, refers to the temporary tattoos created from the natural, reddish-brown paste produced by grinding the leaves of the henna plant.
To put it technically, “henna” on its own refers to that small flowering plant, which grows in tropical land around Africa, Asia and Australia. Still, that hasn’t stopped the rest of the world from using the two terms interchangeably.
Types of henna
Here, we list the types of henna you should use — and which to avoid.
Natural henna
Natural henna comes in a paste or powder form. It is olive green in colour when applied. Depending on its quality, your skin chemistry, and how long you leave it on for, it will stain your skin in deep, rich hues like burnt orange, brown, or red.
You’ll also notice a cooling effect — a feature of the henna plant leaves, which also boast anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. (That’s why henna designs are said to soothe the nerves of brides on their wedding day.)
Besides skin, you can also use it as a natural dye for hair or clothing.
Black henna
Darker and richer henna designs are certainly more desirable. Still, you don’t want to make the mistake of turning to black henna, which isn’t derived from the namesake plant at all. Instead, it’s usually made from a mixture of indigo pigments and chemicals like black hair dye, paraphenylenediamine (PPD) and peroxide, all of which can leave burns and scarring on your skin.
White henna
Yes, we know, those white tattoos look absolutely ethereal. This new type of henna emerged a few years ago and soon took over Instagram, but its name is misleading. Its ingredients include medical grade glue (or adhesive) and white body paint.
How to get darker tattoos
When using natural henna, be sure to leave it on your skin for as long as possible. Seven or eight hours is a good range, but you can also go up to 12 hours if you’re bored.
After all that time, though, you’ll notice the henna paste start to dry or even crack. You can whip up a mixture of lemon juice and sugar to pat onto your skin, which will “seal” the paste and allow it to penetrate deeper into your skin.
For best results, scrape off the dried paste when ready instead of washing it off. The more your tattoo is exposed to soap and water, the sooner it will start to fade. Of course, that’s inevitable if you’ve applied designs on your hands or feet.
In general, the more the henna is absorbed into your skin, the darker it will appear, and the longer it will last.
Henna artists in Singapore
The art of henna has been around for a long time, long enough for it to be interpreted across Indian, Pakistani, Moroccan, Arabic and African cultures.
Still, there are some common motifs including mandalas, flowers and paisley leaves, which are all imbued with symbolic significance. Today, artists also dabble in modern designs, ranging from unisex, geometric patterns to realistic drawings.
You’ll be sure to find a style that speaks to you and your aesthetic preferences through our list of noteworthy Singapore henna artists on Instagram. Check them out below and see how to book their services for your Deepavali preparations.
Header photo credit: Getty Images / iStock | Featured image: @khairhenna / Instagram
Since 2014, Khairunnisa Chow has been enchanting brides in Singapore with the precision and symmetry of her intricate henna designs, whose sinuous lines and florals borrow from Gulf mehndi traditions. Her homemade henna paste is also of superior quality, composed of ingredients imported from India and the US. You can get your temporary tattoos done at home or at Chow’s studio in Chua Chu Kang. She also offers a range of henna-related products that will help you achieve a darker tattoo on her online store.
Established in 2007, Dishacreationz offers some of the most imaginative henna designs in Singapore. Many of them feature portraits of the bride and groom drawn on the palms or wrists, and they may even stretch all the way up to the elbows. Of course, you can also get creative and request for other characters or symbols to be woven into your tattoo. Dishacreationz designs with both natural henna and hengua henna, which is mixed with the fruit-derived Jagua ink to achieve a darker tone.
Two words: glitter henna. For many, that’s the biggest appeal of Syraskins, one of the only henna studios in Singapore. Those colourful, sparkly creations are made by a mixture of white henna and glitter, but you can also request for designs in homemade natural henna, white henna or the fruit-based Jagua ink. You’ll also be treated to the lovely company of Syraskins founders, Mehroon and Syra Gulam.
Helmed by Nausheen Madakia, Heavenly Henna creates custom patterns for weddings and parties that certainly don’t skimp on details. On the other hand, it also offers an array of simple, elegant designs that you can wear if you believe that less is more.
Monica Saranya Selva De Roy takes her love for henna art to another level, drawing on the shoulder and the backs of her clients (both men and women). She also draws heavily from the geometric Moroccan henna art style, which is no wonder that she has caught the attentions of musician Tabitha Nauser or Sukki Singapora.
At 24, henna artist Noralifah Ilyana may be pretty young compared to her peers. That only makes her designs, which even incorporate sequin embellishments, that much more impressive. Through The Henna Story, she offers private appointments and bridal bookings where you can choose from three types of henna: natural henna, white henna and hengua henna.
Self-taught henna artist Azzah Atifah is another emerging name to know. She works with both natural henna and Jagua gel, offering a fresh spin on traditional henna with clean, minimal designs that truly bring out the beauty of each motif.