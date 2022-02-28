Hermès’ Plein Air collection debuts with sunscreen, finishing powders and silk blotting paper

It’s been two years since Hermès Beauty first started offering the finest makeup products to ever touch our skin, but its fourth chapter, named Plein Air, is set to be quite different. Aptly translated to ‘outdoors’ in French, Plein Air is an empowering collection that — for the first time — will see the brand venturing into the face category and the skin complexion segment.

The idea of ‘beauty in the open air’ is more than an invitation for women to step outdoors, it’s also been deeply rooted in the brand’s DNA since the 1920s. The house’s director then, Émile Hermès, wanted his four daughters to be able to keep up with the times and to participate in outdoor events. And so he created clothes that allowed them to do so, from equestrian riding and travelling to even driving a car.

The Plein Air collection continues to give women the same freedom, only this time the focus is on the skin, allowing it to breathe while revealing its natural beauty in the movement of life and light. The Hermès Plein Air Complexion Balm (S$148 each), for instance, is a lightly pigmented cream with SPF30/PA+++ protection that simply lends a light whisper of freshness to the skin instead of concealing it, leaving the skin looking fresh and dewy.

Its innovative texture is the result of a collaboration with a Japanese laboratory, and the 12-shade product sits lightly on the skin for a translucent, barely-there finish that lasts up to eight hours. Housed in an equally understated but elegant Pierre Hardy-designed tube, the formula sees hyaluronic acid complex to hydrate, evening primrose oil and Baikal skullcap to protect, and white mulberry extract for anti-ageing. For this, Hermès perfumer Christine Nagel created a blend of regenerative arnica with essence of sandalwood and relaxing notes of green tea.

Other products in this range include two finishing powders, a powder brush, and silk blotting papers. The finishing powders (S$136 each) come in either a radiant glow or matte finish, and lend a weightless veil to the skin all day. The powder brush (S$203) — available in three lacquered wooden handle colours —sees ultra-soft goat hair fibres that have been hand-assembled to form the perfect rounded shape, lifting just the right amount of powder each time.

The silk blotting papers (S$63), made from hemp fibres, wood pulp, and soft kobo fibres from the paper mulberry tree is equally precious. Each embellished with small Hs, the paper can be patted on the forehead, nose, or chin to absorb excess shine on the go.

Hermès Beauty Plein Air will be available from 1st March 2022 at Hermès Liat Towers, Hermès Marina Bay Sands, Hermès Takashimaya, Takashimaya Department Store, Tangs Department Store and Hermes.com.