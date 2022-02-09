Hermès’ latest limited edition lipsticks are an ethereal ode to artists’ gardens in spring

We know it’s always summer here, but the melancholy of winter is real, even on the equator. With spring on the horizon, Hermès Beauty wants to bring the beauty of the season with three limited edition Rouge Hermès lipsticks, each inspired by an artist’s garden to celebrate the harmony of sky, sun, and water on early spring mornings.

About the Rouge Hermès Spring-Summer 2022 limited-edition collection

Here, you’ll see a palette that’s delightfully vibrant, starting from the cases where bright green and red are met by flashes of neon orange and subtle blues, each reflecting the sights one might expect of a perfectly manicured garden. The ethereal vision continues within, where three shades were specially chosen to impart a delicate hue to the lips.

Rose Nymphéa, or example, takes cues from the pink sky when it’s reflected onto azure waters, creating a delicate pink that’s enhanced with a subtle hint of lilac. Pair this with a tea dress for the perfect brunch or summertime look.

Orange Capucine is a suitably brighter rosy orange — especially since it represents joy — and will be a bold addition to your entire summertime repertoire.

Lastly, Beige d’Eau is a soft and translucent sunny beige that’s also shimmery, and nods to the sweetness of a delicately pressed almond blossom, and will no doubt be the perfect shade of nude for many.

Each of these limited edition Rouge Hermès lipsticks are lightweight on the lips and have a glossy, and transparent finish, leaving you a healthy, subtle flush. It’s also comfortable on the lips — great for all-day wear under face masks — and smells divine, thanks to Hermès’ olfactory genius Christine Nagel, who created a blend of arnica, sandalwood, and candied angelica for this.

The Rouge Hermès Spring Summer 2022 Limited Edition collection consists of three refillable objects, and will be available in selected Hermès retail outlets in Singapore, as well as online here.