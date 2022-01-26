Hermes’ new illuminating skin powder is the most luxurious one ever made

Hermes has a penchant for turning even the most common of things into objets d’art, and the same goes for its beauty line.

Its lipsticks have been turned into joyful, colour-blocked accessories, its light-as-air blush can be toted around in a specially designed Rose Extrême Pommette Blush Case, and its nail polishes deliver a smoothness and shine that even skilled manicurists struggle to achieve. To start 2022 off with a glorious bang, the Maison has lent its midas touch — quite literally — to an illuminating skin powder.

The Hermès Poudre d’Orfèvre is a limited edition face and eye illuminating powder that couldn’t have come at a better time, now that we’re all emerging from the depths of our WFH set-up with fatigued and dull skin.

On the outside, it’s a white lacquered beauty that bears Hermès’ ex-libres signature in permabrass, making it a showstopper for any vanity table or makeup pouch. The slim case then opens to reveal a mirror and a jewel-like powder, rendered in a resplendent shade of gold that’s been chosen to complement any skin tone.

Inspired by the house’s goldsmithing heritage and the case’s gilded detail, the powder is formulated with golden mother-of-pearl, imparting a gentle, ethereal glow to everything it touches. For a quick flash of radiance, gently apply with a brush or finger over the spots on your face that naturally catches the light — your cheekbones, nose bridge, and brow bone, for example — to add depth and dimension to your face.

Getting ready for date night? Sweep the Poudre d’Orfèvre over your décolletage, and dab a little on the inner corners of your eyes and on your cupid’s bow for a romantic glow that would be hard to resist. Unlike your usual highlighters, this illuminating powder is so fine that it melts effortlessly into the skin instead of merely sitting on it, creating the perfect reflection of light that makes the radiance look effortless and chic.

The Hermès Poudre d’orfèvre face and eyes illuminating powder limited edition retails at S$185 and is now available online here and in selected Hermès retail outlets around the world.

In other news from the Maison, Greek make-up artist Gregoris Pyrpylis has been appointed as the new Creative Director of Hermès Beauty, and will work closely with Agnès de Villers, President of Hermès Parfum & Beauté, and Pierre-Alexis Dumas, Artistic Director of Hermès.

“I am delighted to be joining Hermès, which is for me the house that epitomises beauty and is unique for its values, boldness, and attachment to craftsmanship and know-how,” said Pyrpylis.

“I have always viewed make-up and skincare as a means and not an end. Beauty objects are marvellous tools that go beyond appearance to benefit wellbeing. It is clear to me that through the Beauty métier, Hermès seeks to provide its community with an experience, a journey, during which each personality can be expressed, each form of beauty revealed. It is a great joy to be able to create, spread and share this common vision of beauty as creative director for Hermès Beauty.”

Pyrpylis will be responsible for the house’s vision of make-up and will drive creation in the collections, so stay tuned for more exciting launches in the year ahead.