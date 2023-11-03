Hermès Beauty’s new eye makeup and AW23 lipsticks are the perfect treat this season

In the world of luxury beauty, few brands get us as excited as Hermès, and its latest releases come just in time for the festive season. Most exciting of the lot is Le Regard Hermès, a new chapter in the brand’s growing repertoire that finally focuses on eye makeup.

To start, Ombres d’Hermès is a beautiful collection of six eyeshadow palettes that perfectly encapsulate the playfulness and joie de vivre of the House. Each palette takes on a colour group with four eyeshadow shades in a fun Bauhaus-esque display of shapes. The two squares are dedicated to the colours, one in neutral and the other in a darker shade. Meanwhile, one of the two circles carry a shimmer shade to give luminosity to your look, while the other holds a surprise shade – a more vivid interpretation of the colour palette, if you will.

Palettes here range from bold takes on green, blue, and pink, to more sought-after colours like brown, beige, and – for a little glamour – gold. Regardless of which you choose, expect a silk-like texture that’s highly pigmented, with a formula that’s up to 98% natural-origin ingredients, depending on the shade and product.

Use your fingers to apply, or do yourself a favour by investing in Hermès Beauty’s newly launched collection of the perfect tools to help you achieve the right look, from blending and lining brushes and brow spools, to Courbe-cils, the house’s very own eyelash curler. The latter, finished in a chic satin black and gold, comes with different coloured silicon pads for a pop of colour.

You’ll want to pair these with Trait d’Hermès Mascara, a line of six mascaras in the Le Regard Hermès collection that also highlights the brand’s love for colours. Housed within the brand’s trademark white lacquered tube, the mascara has been formulated to be suitable for even sensitive eyes, and can be removed with warm water. Like the eyeshadow, it’s made of 97% natural-origin ingredients that nourish your lashes, such as millet seed from France, moringa butter, and white mulberry bark extract.

Play it safe and swipe on a couple coats of the 01 Noir Fusain (black) or 01 Brun Bistre (brown) for defined, longer lashes, or be daring with the 03 Rouge H (cherry brown/burgundy), 04 Bleu Encore (blue), 05 Vert Titien (green), or 06 Violet Indigo (purple).

Those familiar with its lipstick line, aptly titled Rouge Hermès, will know that the brand unveils limited edition shades that are artistic interpretations of the season. For Autumn/Winter 2023, the Maison wants to end the year with a bold bang with three shades inspired by not red or pink, but black. Before you conjure images of Wednesday Addams in your head, hear us out. Here, the shade – or lack thereof – is taken quite metaphorically; as a combination of all hues on the colour spectrum, black gives rise to colour as the ultimate concentrate of pigments.

The Rouge Hermès 2023 Autumn/Winter 2023 limited edition explores this concept succinctly. 72 Rouge Bruni, for example, is a strong brick red with warm, velvety undertones, while 84 Rouge Abysse boasts a refined burgundy with a touch of cobalt – a perfect reference to the midnight sun. Lastly, 90 Prunoir is a delicious shade of purple that’s brightened with hints of pink – a sultry shade that’ll complete your festive looks and beyond.

As always, the lipsticks sit in the vanity table-worthy tubes. Designed by Pierre Hardy, the white tubes come with eye-catching gradients, evoking a misty landscape where light breaks through the clouds during the colder months.

Available online here and at Hermès boutiques.

(All images: Hermès)