9 new beauty products we tried and loved this August 2021

With a renewed focus on self-care and looking good in front of a camera (instead of IRL), beauty enthusiasts have had to rethink their daily regimen from start to finish.

In turn, skincare and makeup labels have also had to create longer lasting and nourishing products that are also more efficient. With these criteria in mind, we set about testing the new beauty products in the market this month. Those looking to calm their skin during this heatwave will appreciate that the recommended products below are lightweight and comfortable enough to be worn all through the day.

If you’re rushing from the bed to a Zoom meeting, there are also makeup products that will get you prepped in no time. For hair that looks like you just stepped out of the salon, look no further than haircare expert Oribe.

Ready to supercharge your beauty routine this August? Here are our recommendations.