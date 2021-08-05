9 new beauty products we tried and loved this August 2021

With a renewed focus on self-care and looking good in front of a camera (instead of IRL), beauty enthusiasts have had to rethink their daily regimen from start to finish.
In turn, skincare and makeup labels have also had to create longer lasting and nourishing products that are also more efficient. With these criteria in mind, we set about testing the new beauty products in the market this month. Those looking to calm their skin during this heatwave will appreciate that the recommended products below are lightweight and comfortable enough to be worn all through the day.
If you’re rushing from the bed to a Zoom meeting, there are also makeup products that will get you prepped in no time. For hair that looks like you just stepped out of the salon, look no further than haircare expert Oribe.
Ready to supercharge your beauty routine this August? Here are our recommendations.
Those who are always on the go in this perpetual heat wave will know the struggles of keeping their sunscreen intact with the constant perspiration. Hera’s latest addition provides SPF50 protection while being highly water-resistant — especially useful for those who enjoy long hours at the beach, pool or other outdoor activities.
Gucci Beauty’s latest offering is just as summer-friendly. Debuting in six shades, the new brow pencil is waterproof enough to withstand sweat and even sudden downpours, and has an ultra-fine nib edge to allow for a precise, buildable, and natural-looking brow finish. Expect a finish that emulates real-life brow hair.
Available at Gucci Beauty counters and Sephora stores and e-store.
If you have tired skin that needs a little pick-me-up, the Foreo Bear delivers targeted microcurrents and T-Sonic pulsations to your face to tighten and brighten the skin. Its latest colourway in Mint is a cheerful hue that’s perfect for summer, and comes with three intensities to give you a facial workout from the comfort of your home. We recommend pairing your sessions with the brand’s Serum Serum Serum, a micro-capsule infused formula with squalane and hyaluronic acid that moisturises and amplifies the device’s benefits.
Available exclusively at Sephora’s e-store and stores from 17 August, and at Zalora, Tangs, Takashimaya and Foreo’s official store from October.
You might already be familiar with this best-seller, but Oribe wants to make your blowouts even more sustainable by relaunching the high-performing cream in an innovative, eco-friendly design. Besides nourishing damaged strands with its biotin and niacinamide-rich formula, the styling must-have also includes the Imperial Memory Polymer that keeps your hairstyle in place while keeping it soft and touchable. Those with fine or thinning hair will also appreciate that this cream has quinoa and rice extracts to provide fullness, body and density to give the appearance of healthier and more youthful hair after every blowout.
Available at select salons nationwide.
Not enough sleep? Clarins’ latest under eye saviour comes formulated with tightening and brightening botanical extracts like Irish Moss and Zerumbet Ginger Extract to improve dark circles and puffiness. When applied via its in-built cryo-cooling applicator, the potent formula gives the eyes a visible lift — especially useful if you’re not getting enough shut-eye. Make the most of your eye treatment by incorporating the one-minute eye massage method as recommended by the Clarin Skin Spa here.
Available at Clarins boutiques and counters islandwide, as well as online here.
For an effortless flush that’ll spruce you up for those pesky video calls, Anastasia Beverly Hills’ later Stick Blush sees a cream formula that’s lightweight and melts into the skin immediately for a shot of radiance. Five flattering shades are available for every skin tone, each with a built-in synthetic brush for easy application on the go. Otherwise, we also like patting it gently onto your cheeks with your fingertips for a flirty but natural look.
Available exclusively at Sephora’s e-store now and in stores from 26 August 2021.
This luxurious, organic facial oil by the famed UK-based modern apothecary is a dream for skin in need of replenishment and hydration. Using wild rosehip seed oil and naturally derived olive leaf extracts, the dry oil melts into the skin instantly to soften and smoothen. Other nourishing, fatty acid-rich ingredients include grapeseed oil and shea butter to keep your skin happy all day long.
Available at Neal’s Yard Remedies Boutique at Takashimaya, Tangs at Tang Plaza, and online here.
Created for those with dry and sensitive skin in mind, this sunscreen is formulated with ingredients like Peony Root Extract, Glycyrrhizate Acid, and glycerin to provide moisture and sun protection without causing irritation. The mild gel is also sweat-, water-, and friction-resistant, but washes off easily with daily cleansers. Expect a clear finish with a natural glow upon application.
You may have gotten your skincare routine on your face down pat, but the rest of your body needs just as much TLC to age gracefully. For this, Dr Dennis Gross used his know-how in innovative light therapy to create this device. The red and blue LED lights here can work separately or together to either treat fine lines, blemishes, and body aches, with the former stimulating collagen production and reducing inflammation, and the latter destroying zit-causing bacteria. The best part: each treatment can be done at home, is relaxing and has zero downtime.