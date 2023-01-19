12 new beauty products we love this January 2023

If there ever was a better time to make sure that you’re on the right track when it comes to skincare and makeup, it’s now. Thankfully, January 2023 has manifested a bumper crop of new beauty products that will help you do just that.
We’re about quality over quantity, and we promise each of these beauty products are well worth the investment. On the skincare front, big names like Augustinus Bader and Dior have unveiled some of the most splurge-worthy products for anti-ageing. Meanwhile SK-II and Sulwhasoo are celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with limited edition bottles of their cult products.
Meanwhile, fragrance fans can look to Le Labo, Penhaligon’s, Tom Ford Beauty, and Jo Malone, whose new scents and festive specials for the occasion promise to transform you for the better.
Of course, you’ll want to put your best face forward for all the house visits and parties you’ll be attending. Give your makeup arsenal an upgrade with the latest lipsticks by Gucci, Dior, Tom Ford Beauty, and the newly launched GXVE By Gwen Stefani.
Ready to shop? Start scrolling for the best in new beauty this January 2023:
12 new beauty products to add to cart this January 2023:
- Augustinus Bader The Face Cream Mask
- Gucci Beauty Rouge à Lèvres Lunaison
- Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum Limited Edition Lunar New Year Collection
- GXVE By Gwen Stefani Anaheim Shine High-Performance Satin Lipstick
- Dior Capture Totale Le Sérum
- Tom Ford Beauty Costa Azzurra Eau De Parfum
- Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist Velvet Nude
- Jo Malone London Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense
- Penhaligon’s The Lucky Rabbit’s Gift Set
- Tom Ford Beauty Lip Color Satin Matte
- SK-II x White Rabbit 2023 New Year Limited Edition PITERA™ Essence
- Dior Addict Lip Glow in 031 Strawberry
Kickstart your skincare regime this year with a powerhouse well worth a permanent spot on your vanity table. Powered by its proprietary TFC8, alongside a potent Swiss Grape & Polysaccharide Complex, this overnight mask promises to infuse instant hydration into the skin, while all while smoothening texture, tightening, and reducing the appearance of fine lines and hyperpigmentation. The luxe new product – which also includes ginseng extract and vitamin C – is also said to boost collagen. If the other products by the brand are any indication, it’ll deliver on its promise.
Available at select Sephora stores, and on the e-store here.
What better way to usher in the most auspicious month of the year than with a luscious red pout? Gucci Beauty takes on the Year of the Rabbit with an online exclusive collection called Rouge à Lèvres Lunaison, a specially curated series of pigmented glitter lipsticks in the most vibrant shades of red. Swipe on a coat or two before the party and you’ll be good to go.
Available at the Gucci Beauty Flagship Store at Ion Orchard, as well as at on Sephora’s e-store here.
This cult favourite skincare product has been known for its limited edition collectibles, and the festive special this year will definitely fit right in with the rest of your stash. Paying homage to the zodiac animal of the year, the bottle features the adorable critter by way of traditional Korean folk painting, better known as ‘Minhwa’. Inside, the precious serum is powered by the anti-ageing Jaum Activator, which primes and preps the skin before the rest of your skincare products to leave you with the elusive glass skin glow.
Available at all Sulwhasoo boutiques and counters, as well as on the official Sulwhasoo Lazada and Shopee malls.
Gwen Stefani’s a style chameleon, but one thing she’s always been known for is her signature red lip. Those who want to nail the iconic shade will find the answer in her very own makeup line: GXVE By Gwen Stefani. Go bold like her with the shade Original Recipe, or dial it down a few notches with Screen My Phone Calls. Whichever shade you choose, you can expect a high colour payoff and a smooth-as-silk satin finish, make it one of the best new formulas to invest in today.
Available online at Sephora here.
For skin that glows from within, Dior Beauty has the new Capture Total Le Sérum, which utilises the potent benefits of fermented Longoza and Tuscan Iris extract to “anchor the mother cells” in the skin, which galvanises the skin to regenerate a well-built and firmer epidermis. H.A poly-filler – a complex combining two hyaluronic acids with polyglecerols – also keeps the skin plump and hydrated. Over time, the serum promises to correct the signs of ageing, while firming and brightening simultaneously.
Available at all Dior Beauty boutiques and counters, online at the Dior Beauty Online Boutique, Sephora stores islandwide, and Sephora online here.
You might physically be in Singapore, but if you’re dreaming of relaxing Mediterranean days with a hot date, this fragrance promises to evoke just that. This complex, limited edition elixir is a scintillating marriage of sea air saltiness and woody hints of dunes, mixed with the crisp freshness of cypress, oaks, and other aromatics. The beguiling fragrance captures the beauty of sunlight on wet, ocean-kissed skin – perfect for those who long for a getaway from it all.
Available at TANGS at Tang Plaza, Takashimaya Department Store, Sephora, Sephora’s e-store, and via Tom Ford Beauty’s at Home Advisor at +65 6732 5002.
This one’s well worth puckering up for. Rich, creamy, and pigmented, these new lippies come in seven nude shades for every skin tone, each imparting a soft matte finish that melts into the skin like butter. Hyaluronic acid’s been added to the mix to keep the lips hydrated and kissable all day, so you’ll never have to worry about unsightly cracked lips mid-day.
Available at all Sephora stores and Sephora’s e-store.
Spring is quite literally in the air, and you’ll want to celebrate with Jo Malone London’s latest scent: Scarlet Poppy. The new fragrance joins the brand’s Cologne Intense collection as a ravishing floral scent, with notes of ambrette at the top, scarlet poppy at its heart, and tonka bean to finish.
Available at Jo Malone London’s official online store here, in all Jo Malone London stores, and at selected Sephora outlets.
Live your best Downton Abbey or Bridgerton life this year with this one. Penhaligon’s The Lucky Rabbit’s Gift Set – curated just for the Year of the Rabbit – is an adorable way to discover the iconic fragrance. Packaged in a collectible gift box, the set includes The Favourite in a 30ml fragrance bottle, and a 75ml tube of cream, both of which are perfect for layering for longer wear. Inspired by the whimsical sophisticated of a duchess, this sensual scent is a blend of musk, iris, and sandalwood, and imparts a gentle sweetness and warmth throughout the day.
Available at Penhaligon’s boutiques at ION Orchard, Raffles City Shopping Centre, and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.
Another lippie worth coveting this month include the ones from the Tom Ford Lip Color Satin Matte range, which now comes in five new shades to complete your “new year, new year” mantra. Cheekily named Fete, Lucky Star, Charmed, Invite Only, and Plus One, the velvety soft, highly pigmented formula delivers rich coverage with only a single stroke, and leaves a luminous satin matte finish that’s undeniably seductive.
Available at at TANGS at Tang Plaza, Takashimaya Department Store, selected Sephora stores, Sephora’s e-store, and via the Tom Ford Beauty At Home Advisor at +65 6732 5002.
This one will make you do a double take. SK-II’s iconic PITERA Essence bottle gets an update that’s just in time for 2023’s new zodiac animal. Created in collaboration with one of the most well-loved confectionary brands around – White Rabbit – the bottle now sports the same iconic design as the candy’s packaging, celebrating the rabbit as a symbol of positivity and courage. As always, the brand’s proprietary PITERA is the star here, a “miracle” ingredient that’s packed with over 50 micro-nutrients to deliver anti-ageing and moisturising benefits to the skin.
Available at all SK-II boutiques and counters, as well as at Sephora in-stores and online.
For a pout that’s as enviable as Blackpink’s Jisoo’s, reach for Dior Addict Lip Glow’s latest shade: 031 Strawberry. Created just for the K-pop starlet, the bright red gloss immediately brightens up the face, and is formulated with 97-percent natural origin ingredients to leave a healthy glow for six hours, and intense hydration for 24 hours. Expect it to be housed in an equally chic couture pink case with the Dior Oblique logo engraved on it.
Available at all Dior Beauty Boutiques and Counters, the Dior Beauty Online Boutique, Sephora stores islandwide and on Sephora’s e-store.