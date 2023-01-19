12 new beauty products we love this January 2023

If there ever was a better time to make sure that you’re on the right track when it comes to skincare and makeup, it’s now. Thankfully, January 2023 has manifested a bumper crop of new beauty products that will help you do just that.

We’re about quality over quantity, and we promise each of these beauty products are well worth the investment. On the skincare front, big names like Augustinus Bader and Dior have unveiled some of the most splurge-worthy products for anti-ageing. Meanwhile SK-II and Sulwhasoo are celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with limited edition bottles of their cult products.

Meanwhile, fragrance fans can look to Le Labo, Penhaligon’s, Tom Ford Beauty, and Jo Malone, whose new scents and festive specials for the occasion promise to transform you for the better.

Of course, you’ll want to put your best face forward for all the house visits and parties you’ll be attending. Give your makeup arsenal an upgrade with the latest lipsticks by Gucci, Dior, Tom Ford Beauty, and the newly launched GXVE By Gwen Stefani.

Ready to shop? Start scrolling for the best in new beauty this January 2023:

12 new beauty products to add to cart this January 2023: