12 new beauty products we love this October 2021

We all deserve a little treat for surviving what can only be described as a nightmare of a year, and what better way to do so than with new beauty products this October.
This month, expect plenty of new makeup releases to take centre stage. We are, after all close to the year-end festivities, and although how much partying we can do is still left to be determined, we’d never turn down an excuse to hit a brand new eyeshadow palette or swipe on some lipstick.
There’s plenty for skincare enthusiasts too. New releases worth getting excited about include Kenzoki — Kenzo’s answer to clean, ultra-sensorial skincare — and Foreo’s brand new device, a cleansing brush that also delivers micro currents. Drunk Elephant’s latest vitamin C product also promises to shake up your beauty routine.
Here, all the best beauty products we loved this October 2021.
The latest addition to Dr. Barbara Sturm’s best-selling Super Anti-Aging collection is just as high- performing and advanced in its formulation, with ingredients that target visible signs of ageing around the eye like crow’s feet, dehydration, and fine lines. Here, Biomimetic Lipids work to support the skin barrier while Persian Silk Tree extract reduces the appearance of puffiness and dark shadows.
On mature skin, it helps lift droopy upper eye lids too. Other superfoods within include White Chestnut Blossom Extract, red ginseng, and microalgae extract work to keep your peepers looking fresh and youthful for longer.
Available in-stores at Takashimaya and Paragon, as well as online here.
It’s a common misconception that beautiful hair starts from your hair shafts, when instead the focus should really be on your scalp. Goldwell’s latest collection is a rejuvenating scalp care routine that aims to counteract and protect your scalp from the effects of ageing, and in return, give you happy and healthier hair.
Split into three groups depending on your current scalp situation — dry and sensitive, unbalanced and oily, or weak and thinning hair — the range of shampoo and serums work to bring balance back to the scalp, with Ectoin (one of nature’s most powerful protectors against oxidative stress), keratin, and lightweight silk to provide structural support and colour protection.
Available at all participating Goldwell salons.
Inspired by the principles of Qi, Kenzo has finally stepped into the market with three new skincare ranges: Youth Flow, Hydration Flow, and Nourishing Flow. Each formulated with at least 90% of natural ingredients, including the brand’s Sacred Lotus Flower extract and Oily extract. Both have been formulated to retain the flavonoids and phytosterols for healthy skin. The former has also been derived responsibly via an eco-friendly partnership, which harvest the flowers along the Mekong River in the plain of Vientiane in Laos.
Not sure where to start? Youth Flow is an anti- ageing range that stimulate epidermal renewal, Hydration Flow keeps skin deeply moisturised, and Nourishing Flow revitalises the lipid flow within the epidermis for stronger skin.
Available at Sephora in stores and online here.
Foreo continues its streak of innovative skincare tools with the Luna 3 Plus, this time playing not one, but two roles. The cleansing brush — made of thermal and ultra-hygienic silicone touchpoints — not only give your face a gently heated facial cleanse every evening, but also firms and lifts after with its targeted micro current to help firm and plump for a youthful glow. When used
with the app, the device allows you to personalise your routine according to your skin’s needs, delivering the most from your skincare routine straight into the deeper layers of your skin.
Vitamin C is one of the the most potent antioxidants for your skin. This one by Drunk Elephant is not only vegan, but also packaged such that it has to be self-mixed before use so that it’s powerful ingredients are kept fresh. Inside, a mix of antioxidant complex, essential nutrients, and fruit enzymes all work together to firm and brighten the appearance of the skin while improving the signs of photo-ageing. The result is an incredible radiance and glow.
Available in stores at Sephora ION, Ngee Ann City, West Gate, Tampines 1 and NEX Mall, and online here.
Can’t wait for the next Marvel blockbuster? Neither can we, but if you’d like to look the part of an Eternal, there’s just the makeup collection for you. Partnering with Urban Decay, the movie has launched an eyeshadow palette along with four limited edition shades of the iconic 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil.
Match Thena’s glow with one of two Afterglow Highlighters, swipe on the Lip Eclipse, and seal in everything with the All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray and you’ll be good to go. If you can’t choose, the UD | Marvel Studios’ Eternals Vault will house all these products in an ultra- collectible case.
Available in stores at Sephora and online here from 7 October 2021.
Harnessing nature’s ability to regenerate itself, Lancome has infused its iconic serum with Skin Longevity Science, a scientific field that combats ageing at a molecular level. Here, the Absolue Perpetual Rose — cultivated organically at the Plateau de Valensole in the South of France — take centre stage, accelerating epidermal cell renewal in the process to leave you looking visibly younger and with plumper, more radiant skin.
Available at Lancôme boutiques islandwide.
There’s nothing a little shimmer couldn’t do, especially during bleak times like these. Byredo’s Shimmer lips are perfect for when you need a little brightening up, both inside and out. Here, the four flattering shades of red lend a soft iridescent finish that’s perfect for recreating the frosted lips look of the ‘90s — albeit in a more natural way. Each glide over your lips with a hydrating wear and luminous finish, and offers full coverage with only one stroke.
Available at the BYREDO Boutique @ Takashimaya S.C and escentials.com.
For those who can’t get enough of Dior’s savoir-faire and Dior Beauty’s luxurious range of lipsticks, the Maison has kindly combined both, just in time for the upcoming festivities too. This special set harkens back to a bygone time when Christian Dior offered minaudieres in its Avenue Montaigne boutique to women, who used them to house their lipsticks and powders.
This modern interpretation can be carried as a makeup clutch or on the shoulder with its long chain, and is engraved with the boutique’s iconic façade. The case opens to reveal a mirror and three lipstick refills in exclusive shades, while the cylindrical lipstick holder houses the Rouge Dior Collector, a refillable limited edition with the Parisian boutique’s façade also etched on its case. Expect the classic 999 — the iconic Dior Red in a velvet finish — to also make an appearance here.
The set will be pre-launched exclusively on the new Dior Beauty Online Boutique on 7 October for one week, and will be available at all Dior Beauty boutiques and counters from 15 October 2021.
Everyone knows that if it’s long-lasting makeup you want, there are few options more trustworthy than Heroine Make’s. This new Prime Liquid Eyeliner promises to be the brand’s longest-lasting film eyeliner formula, and is not only water resistant but also easier to apply with its liquid control feature and smoother liquid flow. The ultra fine tip’s also perfect if you’re looking to nail the cat-eye. Available in three colours: Jet Black, Brown Black, and Natural Brown.
Available at Watsons, Don Don Donki, Tokyu Hands, Welcia BHG, and Mandom Official Store on Lazada and Shopee.
If you enjoyed the Like A Virgin Hair Masque, you’re going to love this duo. Coco & Eve’s first shampoo and conditioner have been been three years in the making, and is packed with active botanicals and, the famous coconut and fig fragrance that immediately transports you to white, sandy beaches. The sulphate-free range is especially kind on hair, and increases moisture, repairs damage, and smoothens frizz in damaged hair to leave it softer and healthier.
Following the announcement of its nail and hand care collection, the beauty arm of the Maison has announced three lipsticks that encapsulate the “pure and fleeting colours of the night.” A trio of lipsticks in a matte or opaque finish can be had here; the Rose Tamisé is a muted pink that recalls the shifting reflections of a rose on the surface of the water, while Orange Brûlé is a smouldering orange that brings to mind the tawny glow of a harvest moon. Lastly, Rose Magenta is a piercing, head-turning pink, much like “a cry in the night.”
Available at Hermès Liat Towers, Hermès Marina Bay Sands, Hermès Takashimaya, Takashimaya Department Store, Tangs Department Store and Hermes.com.