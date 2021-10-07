12 new beauty products we love this October 2021

We all deserve a little treat for surviving what can only be described as a nightmare of a year, and what better way to do so than with new beauty products this October.

This month, expect plenty of new makeup releases to take centre stage. We are, after all close to the year-end festivities, and although how much partying we can do is still left to be determined, we’d never turn down an excuse to hit a brand new eyeshadow palette or swipe on some lipstick.

There’s plenty for skincare enthusiasts too. New releases worth getting excited about include Kenzoki — Kenzo’s answer to clean, ultra-sensorial skincare — and Foreo’s brand new device, a cleansing brush that also delivers micro currents. Drunk Elephant’s latest vitamin C product also promises to shake up your beauty routine.

Here, all the best beauty products we loved this October 2021.