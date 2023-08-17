20 best beauty products to shop this August 2023

Congratulations on making it through two-thirds of 2023. If you needed to reward yourself for surviving everything the year has thrown at you so far, you’ve come to the right place. August 2023’s guide to the best beauty products promises some of the most exciting makeup and skincare launches we’ve seen all year.
If you’ve been looking to update your skincare routine, look no further than Clarins’ Precious, Clé de Peau, Augustinus Bader, and La Prairie. The four luxury skincare experts have harnessed nature’s rarest resources to create some of the best anti-ageing products in the market today.
Makeup buffs, however, have the most to look forward to. Expect an exciting line-up from the likes of 1028, Rare Beauty, NARS, Gucci Beauty, and Anastasia Beverly Hills, all of whom have released products that’ve earned a permanent spot on our vanity table.
Read on and shop our favourite beauty buys for August 2023:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Hermès Plein Air H Trio mineral powder
- La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream
- Clarins Precious Le Sérum
- Augustinus Bader The Eye Patches
- Gucci Beauty Blush de Beauté
- NARS Afterglow Liquid Blush
- Rare Beauty All Of The Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick
- Paula’s Choice Advanced Sun Protection Daily Moisturizer SPF 50 PA++++
- Clé de Peau Beauté Firming Serum Supreme
- Lancôme Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream
- Coco & Eve Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Lash Sculpt
- Derma Lab Vitamin E Serum Sunscreen SPF50 PA+++
- Gucci Flora Gorgeous Magnolia Eau de Parfum
- Pixi Beauty NutrifEYE Eye Patches
- Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Body
- Glow Recipe Strawberry Smooth BHA+AHA Salicylic Serum
- Chloé Signature Body Collection
- Penhaligon’s The Omniscient Mister Thompson
- SK-II SKINPOWER Advanced Cream
For a glow that’s natural and effortless, we love Hermès’ latest addition to its Plein Air collection. The H Trio are two new mineral powders that stay true to the collection’s ethos being light, airy, and comfortable with its finely iridescent, semi-matte pigmented powder. Unlike other highlighters or pearly powders, this one blurs imperfections and lends a gentle, sun-kissed glow to the skin, with an elegant prism of rosy or coral hues that impart warmth and radiance. The powder is made of 88% natural ingredients, with a hyaluronic acid derivative that plumps the skin all day. Use with the equally precious Le précis brush, which features ultra-soft natural goat hair fibres that are hand-assembled in France.
Available at Hermès boutiques and on the e-store here.
The iconic Skin Caviar Luxe Cream celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and instead of simply throwing it a big party (two, in fact), La Prairie has also reformulated its cult favourite to become even more nourishing and rejuvenating. Now with potent ingredients like Caviar Premium and Caviar Micro-Nutrients, the cream is more primed to stimulate cellular activity while invigorating the epidermal skin cells, repairing the early signs of ageing for more youthful looking skin.
To mark this milestone, La Prairie has launched the Cobalt House from now till 18 August to invited guests only, as well as The Cobalt Immersion Pop-Up at ION Orchard from 22 – 31 August for the public to experience its proprietary formulations. These spaces will house the first Cobalt Café in Asia, where visitors can redeem a limited edition pastry and coffee, created in collaboration with Keong Saik Bakery.
Available at all La Prairie Counters at ION Orchard, Metro Paragon, Takashimaya D.S., and TANGS at Tang Plaza.
This year, Clarins Precious has taken the anti-ageing prowess of the Moonlight Flower to new realms with the Le Sérum. The rare botanical, which only blooms once a year at midnight, is accompanied by organic Oat Sugars, organic White Lupine extract, and Albizia Extract to lift, restore radiance, and refine the skin texture while slowing down the ageing process. Vine Flowers cell extract and hyaluronic acid also refine the skin’s texture while keeping it hydrated. Expect more luminous, plumper, and supple skin after only three months.
Available at Clarins counters and boutiques islandwide.
It’s no secret that Augustinus Bader is one of the best when it comes to anti-ageing, skin-plumping skincare products. If you’ve already tried and loved The Eye Cream, you’ll want to include its latest, The Eye Patches, into your skincare routine too. For a quick pick-me-up before a hot date or any big event, these new revitalising hydrogel eye masks are not only infused with the brand’s patented TFC8 technology, but also hydrated Acetylated Hyaluronic Acid, plumping Sunflower Root Extract, and brightening Niacinamide. The potent masks (in a chic rose-gold, no less) effectively brightens dark circles, reduces fine lines, shrinks underlie bags, and most importantly, hydrates and locks in the moisture in the most delicate area of your face, so you look and feel rejuvenated.
Available at the Tangs pop-up from now till 17 August 2023, and at Sephora Raffles City, ION Orchard and online from end August.
We don’t know about you, but we’re still not over the saccharine-sweet Barbiecore look. To nail the look IRL, we love the Blush de Beauté in True Pink, a pastel pink that’s infused with emollient waxes, shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and black rose oil. The long-lasting blush is buildable, so you’ll get to choose from a light flush to a layered, bold dash of colour to the cheeks. The Summer Collection also includes two other hues: Soft Red (a coral pink), and Intense Plum (a vibrant plum pink).
Available at the Gucci Beauty store in ION Orchard, in Sephora in-stores, and online.
If NARS’ famous Orgasm shade has had a chokehold on you since time immemorial, you’ll want to splurge on the brand’s latest launches. The new Afterglow Liquid Blush, in particular, already has a special place in our hearts for the effortless glow it imparts. The silky formula here sinks into the skin seamlessly with its ultra-creamy texture, which also hydrates the skin thanks to ingredients like Sodium Hyaluronate and vegan collagen. The best part? It comes in the iconic Orgasm shade, as well as five other hues for a sun-kissed or Barbie-approved look. Complete the look with the equally new Afterglow Lipstick.
Available at NARS counters and Sephora in stores and online.
We love a good eyeshadow short-cut, especially when it comes in the form of a super creamy, ultra-blendable eyeshadow stick. Joining Rare Beauty’s Fall 2023 drop is the All Of The Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick, which, like its name suggests, is a do-it-all shadow stick that lines, shades, smokes out, and highlights the eyes without you breaking a sweat. For a blended eyeshadow look, simply swipe across the lids and blend with fingertips or brush. A built-in sharpener from the bottom also allows you to reshape the tip on the go.
Available exclusively at Sephora stores, in-app and online.
If you hate sunscreens that look overly greasy, but still want a little glow on your skin, you’ve come to the right place. Paula’s Choice new Advanced Sun Protection Daily Moisturizer has been formulated to leave a sheer finish and dewiness on the skin, thanks to its innovative blend of five state-of-the-art filters that thankfully, don’t leave that dreaded white cast. The antioxidant blend within also keeps skin healthy and nourished, and acts as a great base for your makeup.
Available on Paula’s Choice online store, and on Shopee, Lazada, Zalora, Amazon and at selected Unity outlets.
Clé de Peau’s approach to skincare is more than simply addressing traditional skincare dimensions when it comes to age-related skin concerns. Its new serum embodies that it calls the ‘4D Approach’, which uses the Future-Sculpt technology to address the signs of ageing before they become visible. Potent ingredients used include Honeysuckle, Safflower, and Bupleurum Falcatum Root extracts, which work together to resist the telltale signs of ageing for more youthful and bouncier skin.
Available at Clé de Peau Beauté Mandarin Gallery Flagship Store, Takashimaya, TANGS at Tang Plaza, Isetan Scotts, BHG Bugis and Sephora.
It’s no secret that peptides are essential for healthy, youthful looking skin, which is why Lancôme has infused 300 types of natural peptides into its latest cream to help you get the most out of your skincare. The ultra-concentrated blend of peptides help restructure the skin to improve firmness, elasticity, and wrinkles. Meanwhile hyaluronic acid and niacinamide work to plump and sooth for quenched, younger looking skin.
Available at lancome.com.sg, at all Lancôme counters, Lazada, and at Sephora in stores and online.
If you’ve tried and loved the brand’s cult favourite Like A Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque, you’ll want to update your haircare routine with its newest mask, this time formulated to combat the signs of ageing hair, which includes loss of strength, and volume. Formulated with the Pro-Vitali B honey blend, which combines retinol and probiotics, this mask applies the benefits of retinol safely to your scalp, rebalancing it and regulating sebum to prevent dandruff and oiliness. Use weekly with the range’s shampoo and conditioner for a youthful looking bounce over time.
Available at Sephora in stores and online.
For irresistibly lush lashes without spending hours getting those extensions on, we recommend Anastasia Beverly Hills’ latest mascara. Formulated with biotin for strong lashes, collagen for more volume, and peptides to lengthen and lend fullness, this mascara offers instant length and separation without irritating the eyes, especially since there’s no phthalates, mineral oil, alcohol, sulfates, and parabens in it.
Available on both the Sephora e-store and in-stores.
Another sunscreen worth investing in this summer is Derma Lab’s latest. Three important skin ingredients are incorporated here: Vitamin E to protect skin against free radicals, Ceramide 3 to repair and strengthen the skin’s barrier, and aloe vera to soothe the skin as you’re out in the sun (prevention is always better than cure, amirite?). The mild formula is also free from alcohol, fragrance, and mineral oils, and provides high levels of sun protection and long-lasting UVA UVB protection throughout the day.
Available at Watsons, Fairprice, CK, and on Shopee.
Inspired by the Magnolia Alba, an ancient and rare plant that requires a specific harvest and careful distillation process, Gucci Flora’s latest addition is a deliciously addictive fragrance that’s fruity, floral, and sensual all at once. Here, the Magnolia Essence is enhanced by Dewberries Accord, which adds a juicy dimension to its sweetness, before the woodiness of Indonesian Patchouli Essence grounds the scent. Its bottle is an equally romantic shade of purple, making it a pretty addition to your vanity table.
Available in the Gucci boutique counters and at Sephora in stores and online.
Joining the fast-growing Eye Patch Collection at Pixi Beauty is NutrifEYE, a multi-purpose eye patch that’s steeped in an undereye-lovin’ blend of rose flower extract, aloe vera, and chamomile to provide instant relief to the sensitive area. Like little miracle workers, the hydrogel patches also help depuff and de-stress the under-eye area, which is why we love keeping ours in the fridge for an extra cooling treat.
Available at Sephora in stores and online.
It’s not enough to slather sunscreen on your face religiously; applying the skincare staple to the rest of your body, like your arms, neck, chest, and legs is just as important if you want to keep your skin cancer-free. For this, Supergoop! has built on the immense popularity of its Unseen Sunscreen to create a version that’s just for the body. Formulated with nourishing ingredients like olive leaf and fruit extracts, the scentless and lightweight sunscreen works hard to hydrate while protecting the skin with SPF40 coverage.
Available at Sephora in stores and online.
If you liked the Strawberry BHA Pore-Smooth Blur Drops, you’ll love Glow Recipe’s latest. Now also formulated with Vitamin C, as well as a 10% Clarity Acid Complex – which includes 4% Strawberry, 1.5% Azelaic Acid Derivative, and 1.5% Succinic Acid – the serum promises to bring the glow back to your face. Perfect for blemish-prone skin that needs gently exfoliation and nourishment from antioxidants.
Available at Sephora in stores and online.
If you loved the Chloe Signature fragrance, we bring good news: The brand has just rolled out a body collection that’s inspired by the iconic scent. Available in body cream, shower gel, and hand cream, the collection is the perfect way to layer your favourite scent while pampering your skin, with the essence of hand-picked Damascena roses that nourish and strengthen the skin.
Available at Sephora in stores and online.
The latest addition to the ever-growing Portraits Collection at Penhaligon’s is a member of the family who’s inarguably the most important: The butler. Named The Omniscient Mister Thompson, the fragrance is reassuring and – like a butler – rather omnipresent, with soft yet sparkling spices that kickstart this captivating scent. Middle notes of geranium, black pepper, and powdery Orris then transition into base notes of vanilla, sesame seed, and oakwood, leaving a subtle yet beguiling trail that your companions will always notice.
Available at Sephora ION, sephora.sg, escentials.com and all Penhaligon’s boutique stores.
Formulated to combat the effects that daily stressors have on the skin, such as an unbalanced diet, lack of sleep, and stress, it’s no surprise that SK’II’s new SKINPOWER Advanced Cream is its most advanced moisturizer yet. Powered by the brand’s proprietary PITERA, the latest Multi-Firm Technology which promotes skin firmness and elasticity, as well as kinren and white peony extracts, this combination targets the formation and prevents the spread of Aging Trigger Factor, which is the root cause of accelerated skin ageing. Expect bouncier, smoother, and most importantly, more youthful looking skin with this one.
Available in SK–II counters nationwide, and at Sephora in stores and online.