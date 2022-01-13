17 new beauty products we love this January 2022 (including CNY exclusives)

You know the drill: New year, new clothes, and of course, new beauty products.
And if January’s list of new beauty buys is any indication, we might be in for a stellar year of skincare, makeup, and grooming products.
With Chinese New Year 2022 happening slightly earlier this year on 1 February, some of our favourite brands have already kickstarted the festivities by launching a series of special editions. These products are all adorned with hues of red and gold, but some go the extra mile to sport tigers, this year’s zodiac star.
If you’re worried about blotchy, tired skin during the big day, there are also a number of skincare products that promise to bring radiance back to your face. If all else fails, look to makeup. The new entries this month — ranging from moisturising foundations to stunning red lipsticks — are all perfect for not only Lunar New Year celebrations, but also Valentine’s Day and beyond.
Now ready your wallets, here are 17 new beauty products to add to cart this January 2022.
If you’ve been enamoured by Dior’s 18th-century-inspired Toile de Jouy pattern on its scarves and handbags, this beauty set is a must-have. To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, the Maison has put together four Rouge Dior lipsticks and 1 Rouge Dior universal lip balm within a fabric box with the iconic print. The lipsticks come in two finishes — velvet and matte and in shades of red and pink — while the lip balm adds a satiny sheen to lips for a plumper look. All lipsticks are refillable so you’re promised extra mileage with this set.
Available at all Dior Beauty boutiques and counters, as well on its e-store.
Taking cues from a tiger’s strength and bravery, SK-II has dressed its latest limited edition with the big cat’s signature colour and stripes to create one of the most collectible PITERA Essence bottles around. Inside, the same anti-ageing elixir offers more than 90% PITERA for crystal clear skin. Read our full review of the skin-saver here.
Available at all SK-II counters islandwide and on LazMall here.
Another Lunar New Year 2022 special worth getting your hands on include this Clarins icon, now in a limited edition packaging that’s inspired by this year’s zodiac animal. A symbol of strength and courage, the tiger makes an appearance on the recognisable bottle, which houses the famous anti-ageing serum that uses a hydrophilic and biometric double formula to stimulate the skin’s vital function. Expect 21 plant extracts in this potent beauty star, including turmeric for a more youthful complexion.
This special edition will be retailing as part of an exclusive Best of Clarins set.
Available at all Clarins boutiques, counters and online.
For lips that’ll make any Chinese New Year outfit pop, look no further than Tom Ford’s latest collection of lipsticks. Formulated with nourishing ingredients like Soja seed extract and rosehip seed oil, the lipsticks offer excellent colour payoff while nourishing the lips for a voluptuous look. Expect three new shades here: Adored, Afternoon Delight, and Naked Rose.
Available at Sephora, all Tom Ford counters islandwide or via Tom Ford Beauty At Home advisor at home at 6732 5002.
Inspired by how you’d choose the ingredients in your morning smoothie based on your needs, Drunk Elephant wants to make it easy to create a personalised skincare routine every day. The Littles 5.0 is a handy collection of its bestsellers in nifty travel-friendly sizes, making it easy to slip into your bag for healthy skin on the go. Look forward to C-Firma, B-Hydra, Protini, Beste No.9, and T.L.C. Framboos within.
Available at selected Sephora stores and on the e-store from 27 January 2022.
If you liked Sulwhasoo’s Essential Balancing range, you’ll love its new and improved upgrade — the Essential Comfort line. Taking cues from the changing lifestyles and mental stress from the pandemic, this line includes four revamped products: the Balancing Water, Balancing Emulsion, Firming Cream, and Moisture Cream to keep skin happy and healthy. Expect the soothing and hydrating benefits of the brand’s Jaum Balancing Complex — a mix of five botanicals used in traditional Korean medicine.
Available at all Sulwhasoo boutiques and counters.
What better way to take on the festivities than with a trio of newly redesigned red lipsticks? Gucci Beauty pays homage to the colour of prosperity with two existing shades of red — Goldie Red (a colour Alessandro Michele adores), and Mildred Rosewood, a soft, romantic red with pink undertones. The limited edition hue, Marina Scarlet, joins the two this season as a festive red with rich orange undertones — perfect for adding radiance to your ensemble. All three are housed in a porcelain-inspired ivory lacquered tube with vintage blue rose prints.
Available at Gucci Beauty counters, at Sephora stores, and on Sephora’s e-stores.
For crystal clear skin during the festivities, you’ll want to prep your skin before the big day with a purifying face mask that’ll draw out any impurities that might cause a break out. Caudalie’s Purifying Mask gently pulls these skin-clogging culprits out of acne-prone skin with the help of green clay and zinc in only five minutes, clearing out pores and leaving you with healthier and glower skin.
Available at Sephora’s e-store from 18 January, and in Sephora stores from 27 January.
Formulated to give intense colour payoff with a featherlight finish, these latest lipsticks by Anastasia Beverly Hills promise to elevate any look, especially since they come in 18 shades ranging from peachy nudes to mauve reds. If you’re a sucker for well-defined lips, the angled bullet tip here enables precision so you’ll never have to struggle with quick touch-ups. Wear with the brand’s equally new lip liners for a look that’ll last all day.
Available at Sephora stores and on the e-store.
If you’re building an anti-ageing skincare routine, add Dior’s latest to your arsenal right now. The powerful lotion harnesses the regenerative properties of Longoza, a Madagascan flower that has been known to come back to life in harsh environments, and with an ability to fight cellular burnout, which otherwise exhausts the skin and dulls the complexion. This lightweight formula uses 75 percent of Dior’s Longoza-Ferments Blend to help skin appear up to four times more revitalised and radiant in one month.
Available at all Dior Beauty boutiques and counters, as well on its e-store.
One of the dermatologist’s most loved products gets a prosperous makeover this year. Although decked out in auspicious colours of red and gold, the satchets of peels within are the same two-step daily acid treatments that you know and love. The blend of five acids, retinol, green tea extract, and chamomile help lift away dry and dull skin whilst evening out your skin tone and texture — perfect for pre- or post-visiting prep.
Available at Sephora stores and on its e-store from 27 January 2022.
Inspired by the Beijing Opera, Lancome’s latest iteration of its best-selling serum, the Advanced Génefique, is definitely worth a spot on your vanity this year. The Dan — or a Chinese opera’s leading female role — is beautifully portrayed here as a symbol of female strength and courage. Inside, the youth activating serum delivers up to 30 million pre- and probiotics fractions to the skin to boost the skin’s microbiome, leaving you with more radiant skin and lesser fine lines and wrinkles.
Available at Lancome boutiques and counters islandwide, as well as online.
Another beauty icon that’s been dressed for Lunar New Year is Kiehl’s Calendula Toner, This time, the herbal elixir comes in a scarlet bottle that’s adorned with tigers and koi, making your day and nighttime routine a lot more festive. Inside, the soothing toner contains calendula and allantoin to restore balance and comfort to even the most sensitive of skin.
Formulated with Damask rose water, coconut extract, hyaluronic acid, and proprietary ingredients Bix’Activ and CT Pollution Defense Complex, this new foundation is a dream for dry and tired skin. Together, the ingredients work to plump the skin whilst infusing it with moisture, giving you a glow that’ll last for hours. Expect 26 different shades in this inclusive collection.
Available at Sephora stores and on its e-store.
For the ultimate start to the CNY festivities, MAC has decked out its Lunar Luck collection with pretty peony-printed packaging to get you into the mood. Comprising auspiciously named products like the Made My Fortune eyeshadow palette, as well as perennial favourites like Powder Kiss Lipsticks, the Extra Dimension Skinfinish, and Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour, the collection will have you ready for all those visits in no time.
Available at MAC counters island wide and through MAC’s Home Concierge service.
If there are two colours that are synonymous with Chinese New Year, it’s red and gold. NARS understood the brief for its special edition this year, creating an eyeshadow that not only showcases the auspicious colours on the outside, but also within. Here, a yellow gold shimmer is paired with an equally mesmerising light peach and burnished orange with golden shimmer. A purple-red matte hue finishes the look.
Available at NARS counters and boutiques islandwide, as well as on its e-store.
Tatcha’s The Kissu Lip Mask ditches its usual pale pink hue for a rich scarlet one this Lunar New Year, this time inspired by the red Camellia flower. Inside, you’ll find the same calming Japanese peach extract and moisture-sealing squalane for pillowy lips, but the addition of Japanese camellia oil here adds an extra dose of oleic acid, vitamins, and nourishing omegas to your puckers, leaving them soft and moisturised all day long.