17 new beauty products we love this January 2022 (including CNY exclusives)

You know the drill: New year, new clothes, and of course, new beauty products.

And if January’s list of new beauty buys is any indication, we might be in for a stellar year of skincare, makeup, and grooming products.

With Chinese New Year 2022 happening slightly earlier this year on 1 February, some of our favourite brands have already kickstarted the festivities by launching a series of special editions. These products are all adorned with hues of red and gold, but some go the extra mile to sport tigers, this year’s zodiac star.

If you’re worried about blotchy, tired skin during the big day, there are also a number of skincare products that promise to bring radiance back to your face. If all else fails, look to makeup. The new entries this month — ranging from moisturising foundations to stunning red lipsticks — are all perfect for not only Lunar New Year celebrations, but also Valentine’s Day and beyond.

Now ready your wallets, here are 17 new beauty products to add to cart this January 2022.