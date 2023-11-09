It’s November 2023 and that can only mean two things: Mariah Carey is defrosting, and it’s time to go crazy with these new beauty buys.
We know you can’t wait for the Christmas beauty specials (we’re working on it!), but in the meantime, you’ll want to get a head start on the festivities by investing in some of the latest beauty drops to hit Singapore’s shores this November.
For starters, Hermès Beauty is outdoing itself with its Le Regard eye makeup collection, and if your eyeshadow repertoire needed a luxe upgrade, there’s the Ombres d’Hermès eyeshadow palette. To keep your puckers in top condition all day long, Fenty Beauty and NARS’ matte lippies are holy grail worthy, especially since their formulas are just pigmented as they as conditioning.
But your makeup is only as good as your skin, and you can achieve that flawless complexion with a little help from La Roche-Posay, Clarins, and French cult beauty brand Embryolisse, the latter of which has relaunched its most iconic product in Singapore.
To keep you smelling your best through all that sweaty partying, Byredo, Gucci, and Prada Beauty have a few tricks up their sleeves. Read on for some of the best beauty products we love this November 2023.
13 new beauty products we love this November 2023:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Ombres d’Hermès eyeshadow palette
- Clarins SOS Primers
- Dyson Airwrap multi-styler in limited-edition Ceramic Pop
- SK-II x Maison Kitsuné Limited Edition PITERA Essence
- Make Up For Ever HD Skin Concealer
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Eyeshadow Palettes
- Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick
- Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
- Gucci Guilty Elixir de Parfum Pour Femme
- Byredo Animalique
- Prada Paradoxe Intense
- NARS Powermatte Lipstick Shade Extension
- La Roche-Posay Effaclar DUO+M
After winning our hearts with its its range of lipsticks, blushes, and highlighters, and smooth-as-silk foundation, Hermès enters the next chapter with Le Regard Hermès, a collection of eye makeup that’s every bit as luxurious. You’ll find a kaleidoscopic range of mascara here, but our favourites in the collection are the six eyeshadow palettes that perfectly encapsulate the playfulness and joie de vivre of the House. Each palette takes on a colour group with four eyeshadow shades in a fun Bauhaus-esque display of shapes. The two squares are dedicated to the colours – one in neutral and the other in a darker shade. Meanwhile, one of the two circles carry a shimmer shade to give luminosity to your look, while the other holds a surprise shade.
Available online and at Hermès boutiques.
Makeup experts will know that the key to flawless makeup is colour correcting. The only problem then, is finding the right colour corrector for your skin and in the right texture. For this, Clarins developed its new line of SOS Primers, which come in five shades – white, pink, peach, green, and mattifying – to help with every skin type. Each are formulated with the exclusive Lumitech Complex that lends a subtle glow, with plant ingredients that nourish the skin all day.
Use the pearly white SOS Primer for enhanced radiance, the rosy pink one to neutralise dullness, the peach option to blur dark spots and imperfections for an even skin tone, the green version to counterbalances redness with a soothing effect, or the mattifying option to combat shine.
Available at all Clarins boutiques and online here.
If you were looking to completely upgrade your hair-styling routine, Dyson’s latest limited edition Ceramic Pop colour way has finally made it way to Singapore. Specially developed to mark Dyson’s 25 years in Japan, the styler takes the bold colour combination of the G-Force, its first manufactured machine that was sold in the country in the 1980s. Its ‘ceramic’ finish and pops of colour make for the perfect self-care gift this festive season, more so since you’ll be able to create just about any look with the iconic multi-styler for parties and beyond.
Available online on Dyson’s e-store and in stores.
Loyal fans of SK-II’s would be familiar with the brand’s penchant for exciting collaborations with artists when it comes to limited edition bottles, but this one might just be our favourite yet. Working with Parisian-Japanese fashion house Maison Kitsuné, this year’s bottle comes in a vibrant shade of blue and red, representing the day and night skin recharge that happens with SK-II’s signature ingredient, PITERA. Of course, you’ll find the fashion label’s iconic fox on the bottle, in a meditative posture that’ll remind you to be calm and embrace your own beauty.
Available at all SK-II boutiques and counters islandwide, as well as on its official store on LazMall.
Here’s something even the most hardcore night owls and party-goers will approve. This new lightweight concealer has been formulated to sync with your skin to be as undetectable and natural as possible, thanks to its special smooth skin complex, which consists of Hyaluronic Acid, Jojoba Oil, soft focus powder and coated pigments. Together, they help neutralise dark eye circles while plumping the eye contour, so you can cover up your all-nighter as you try to look alive the next morning. 40 shades are available to perfectly match every skin tone.
Available in Sephora stores, Sephora.sg and makeupforever.sg.
To take your look from day to night, these mini eyeshadow palettes are perfect for on-the-go transformations. Created in a travel-friendly size with nine of the most loved shades from Anastasia Beverly Hills’ original lineup, the palette comes in two versions: Sultry Mini (warm brown and bronze shades), and Modern Renaissance (delicate shade of pinks and reds). Each are highly pigmented and offer both matte and metallic finishes so you can nail every look possible.
Available on both the Sephora e-store and in stores.
Creamy, lightweight and luxuriously pigmented – it’s easy to see why Fenty Beauty’s new Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick is fast becoming a firm favourite. Six new shades are available here, each of which are long-lasting and in a crazy velvet-matte formula that gives full coverage with just one swipe. The best part? It doesn’t suck the moisture out of your lips like most matte lip products do. Bonus points for the sleek metallic tube with the holographic logo on the cap.
Available in-store and online at Sephora.sg.
You can finally relief your French pharmacy mules from duty; Embryolisse has finally landed in Singapore, and it comes with a new look. Known for the Lait-Crème Concentré (or more affectionally known as LCC), the brand has won the hearts of millions worldwide for being able to bring dull, tired skin back to life. Case in point: One is sold every 20 seconds worldwide. The time-tested formulation is now packaged in a tube crafted from 95% aluminium, a material that’s not only lightweight, but also offers protection for the formula against oxidation, ensuring your precious cream stays fresh till the last drop. Expect nourishing ingredients such as shea butter, beeswax, and aloe vera.
Available at Watsons, Novela stores and all official stores on Lazada and Shopee.
Gucci’s fragrances always have a positive message to tell, and its latest is no exception. Gucci Guilty is an invitation to love and self-acceptance, starting from its brightly coloured flacon. Composed by perfumers Natalie Gracia-Cetto and Quentin Bisch, the fragrance is crafted from rare and precious ingredients that evoke mysteriousness and charm. Wisteria accords and fruity Mandora open the romantic fragrance, before warm wafts of Vanilla Absolute and tonka beans take over. The journey winds down with rose and violet accord, infusing the sensual scent with a radiant luminosity.
Available at Gucci Beauty boutiques islandwide, and at Sephora stores and on the e-store.
Those who want to get in touch with your wild side need to look no further than Animalique, a scent inspired by makeup artist Kabuki Starshine and his ability to shapeshift so beautifully with different personae. The scent metamorphoses from citrusy top notes of bergamot and lemon, to warm, sensual florals of mimosa and violet, before it plunges you into a feral atmosphere of suede, amber and tobacco leaf. Expect a complex fragrance that’ll take you from day to night effortlessly, as it celebrates the many facets of your personality.
Available at the Byredo Boutique at Takashimaya S.C and the Escentials boutique at Paragon, as well as the online store here.
A sweeter and sexier versional of the original Paradoxe, Prada Beauty’s new Paradoxe Intense is – as its name suggests – an intense fragrance that’ll turn heads for all the right reasons. Pear, neroli, and bergamot kickstart the scent, before notes of moss and jasmine take over. Because the fragrance is inspired by a woman’s perpetual self-reinvention, the fragrance culminates with base notes of Ambrofix, Serenolide, amber, and bourbon vanilla for a warm, sensual finish.
Available at the Prada Beauty boutique at Vivocity and counters islandwide.
If you liked the existing shades from NARS’ Powermatte Lipstick collection, you’ll love the six new shades that just joined the lineup. Ranging from warm shades of beige and pink-browns to soft burgundies and deep brown, the lipsticks continues to deliver intense pigment and a smooth matte finish that wears comfortably all day and most importantly, stays intact. Infused with a Power Pigment Complex – a blend of pigments suspended in rich, emollient oils and colour-locking ingredients – the transfer-proof lippie is the perfect companion for night-long parties.
Available at all NARS boutiques, counters, and at Sephora in stores and online.
Backed by microbiome science and Phylobioma Active, La Roche-Posay’s was created for those with acne-prone skin. The formula targets sebum overproduction and reduces the growth of C.Acnes IA1, while soothing and correcting imperfections. Procerad also protects against pink and brown marks from acne, while niacinamide fades marks caused by blemishes.
Available at Watsons and Guardian, as well as on official stores on Shopee and Lazada.