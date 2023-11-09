It’s November 2023 and that can only mean two things: Mariah Carey is defrosting, and it’s time to go crazy with these new beauty buys.

We know you can’t wait for the Christmas beauty specials (we’re working on it!), but in the meantime, you’ll want to get a head start on the festivities by investing in some of the latest beauty drops to hit Singapore’s shores this November.

For starters, Hermès Beauty is outdoing itself with its Le Regard eye makeup collection, and if your eyeshadow repertoire needed a luxe upgrade, there’s the Ombres d’Hermès eyeshadow palette. To keep your puckers in top condition all day long, Fenty Beauty and NARS’ matte lippies are holy grail worthy, especially since their formulas are just pigmented as they as conditioning.

But your makeup is only as good as your skin, and you can achieve that flawless complexion with a little help from La Roche-Posay, Clarins, and French cult beauty brand Embryolisse, the latter of which has relaunched its most iconic product in Singapore.

To keep you smelling your best through all that sweaty partying, Byredo, Gucci, and Prada Beauty have a few tricks up their sleeves. Read on for some of the best beauty products we love this November 2023.

13 new beauty products we love this November 2023: