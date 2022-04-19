As Singapore opens up to later nights and bigger parties, people are focused on one thing: Looking good.
Which brings us to this April 2022’s edit of new beauty products. Skincare fans will appreciate this month’s crop of products, which range from a new beauty device that does it all to a sunscreen that protects and cares for the skin all day.
If you’re on the hunt for a mascara that won’t leave you looking like a sad panda by the end of a sweaty night, we’ve got not one, but two that will keep your fluttery lashes safe, and if you’re all about colours and creativity, the eyeshadow palettes here will oblige any look you’re going for.
Now get your credit cards ready and start shopping.
10 new beauty products in April 2022 that we love:
In an intense shade of black, this volumising, curling, and thickening mascara was made for drama, with specially-designed silicone bristles and a curved application wand to deliver the long-lasting formation straight to your lashes from the roots up. The vegan formula comprises 91 percent natural ingredients, and comes packaged in a sculptural neon green casing that’ll stand out on your vanity.
Available at the Byredo Boutique at Takashimaya S.C.
Another Byredo launch we’re stoked about this month is Flora Kalahari, an 18-shade eyeshadow palette that’s filled with an array of radiant earthen shades. Here, choose from delicate matte rose and brown for an effortlessly neutral look in the day, then switch things up with shimmering copper and burnt amber for a high-octane look come sundown.
Available at the Byredo Boutique at Takashimaya S.C.
Japan’s number one sunscreen brand wants to up your UV protection game with its reformulated Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Milk, this time upgraded to provide a three-pronged approach for the ultimate sun protection. New innovative boosters provide skin extra protection that’s bolstered by not just heat, sweat, and water, but also humidity, while collagen, hyaluronic acid, and green tea extract lend antioxidant benefits to the skin. Expect a smooth finish on the skin with a refreshing scent, so you alway feel (and smell) fresh all day.
Available at Watsons, Don Don Donki, Welcia, Fairprice, and online at Watsons Online, Anessa Lazada, Anessa Shopee, iShopChangi, KrisShop and Fairprice.
To gently exfoliate without the irritation, Dr. Jart+’s new PHA Exfoliating Serum is a non-sticky, bi-phase serum that’s packed with 7-percent polyhydroxy acids (PHA), panthenol, and macadamia seed oil to lift dead skin cells and nourish simultaneously. Both panthenol and macadamia seed oil are powerhouses when it comes to moisturising and controlling sebum production, making this a great option for those with dry but acne-prone skin.
Available in all Sephora stores and on sephora.sg.
Tired of toting around four different facial tools whenever you go on vacation? Glowgear is the latest kid on the block when it comes to skincare tools, and its 4-in-1 device offers cleansing, light therapy, warmth, and massaging benefits within its nifty packaging. Its silicon body is bacteria-repelling and lifts dirt, oil, and dead skin without stripping your skin, whilst the red and blue LED lights fights acne and boosts collagen. Meanwhile, the warming plate helps your serums and creams absorb better, while the soothing vibrations undoes any facial tension that might lead to wrinkles.
Available exclusively on sephora.sg and on the Sephora app.
In embodying the free, uncompromising spirit of femininity, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup, Peter Philips, has created a new palette of 40 shades that offer new classics and original creations, one of which is the new Dior 8, an ultra-trendy shade of brick red. The highlight, however, is the four new refillable cases that are inspired by the House of Dior codes. Here, Metallic Silver, Indigo Denim, and Pink Cannage join the timeless black case design to allow its users to express themselves fully.
Available at Dior Beauty boutiques and on the e-shop.
With 25 highly pigmented shades that are inspired by — quite obviously — the rainbow, this eyeshadow palette is your answer to channeling the ‘90s and 2000s effortlessly. Textures here range from vibrant mattes to multi-dimensional shimmers, and colours range from apple green and shocking pink to glittery silver, so you’ll be able to go wild for your next night out.
Available exclusively at Sephora Singapore.
Those battling dry, sensitised skin on the daily, listen up: Drunk Elephant has used its time-tested knowledge on plants to create this incredibly nourishing salve. Chockfull of restorative butters for a richer texture — we’re talking – marula, cupuaçu, mango, and shea – as well as oils such as pumpkin, green tea seed, Fukui, and rose hip, this rich cream is full of antioxidants and fatty acids, which help to heal and strengthen a temporarily compromised skin barrier. This versatile salve is perfect for irritated patches of skin, sun burns, dry spots, chapped lips, and even healing burn scars.
Available on Sephora.sg and at Sephora ION, Ngee Ann City, West Gate, Tampines 1 and NEX Mall from 21 April 2022.
Few things are more tragic than walking around with racoon eyes on a humid night in town. For this, Heroine Make has formulated a long wear mascara that not only resists tears, sweat, rain and sebum, but also the incessant humidity here. The mascara is best used with its primer from the same line, and contains proprietary technology that locks your fluttery lashes in place all day long. Ingredients such as royal jelly extract, Argan oil, wild rose, and almond oil also help keep your lashes healthy while you party the night away.
Available at Watsons, Don Don Donku, Tokyu Hands, Welcia-BHG, and the Mandom official store on Shop Mall and LazMall.
If you’re a fan of rose water, you’ll love this one. The gentle mist comprises five types of hand-picked rose petals from the Jurlique Farm to awaken and hydrate the skin, and delivers an instant burst of soothing hydration for refreshed and balanced skin. The rose essences also work as a barrier to protect the skin from daily aggressors, and impart a gentle, delicate fragrance to soothe the mind.
Available for a limited time at Plaza Singapura and Takashimaya, as well as on Jurlique’s official stores on LazMall, Shopee, and Zalora.