What you need to know about the Prada Beauty skincare & cosmetics range

Corporate uniform utilitarian chic has always been the bread and butter of the Prada brand since when Miuccia Prada took over the helm and revitalised the once-languishing Italian luggage-maker into the luxury fashion juggernaut that it is today. But now, the company is looking to explore completely uncharted waters altogether: Beauty, by way of Prada Beauty cosmetics and skincare.

This latest extension of Prada is set to join the ranks of its sartorial stablemates such as Christian Dior, Chanel, and Giorgio Armani, who have maintained long associations with the beauty industry through their own dedicated skincare and cosmetics lineup.

Prada Beauty expands range into skincare and cosmetics

While a relatively new entrant to the space, it is worth noting that Prada’s current personal grooming lineup, which to date has comprised mostly of fragrances, aftershaves, and lotions, continues to remain a strong sales driver since its launch in the year 1990.

The segue into beauty is perhaps not unexpected, given the climate of fashion houses now looking to diversify their product offerings while also creating the allure of a lifestyle associated with their name. The move has been described by Prada Group chief executive officer Andrea Guerra as ‘another milestone’ made possible through their joint licensing agreement with cosmetics conglomerate L’Oreal.

In fact, talks of Prada Beauty expanding into both sectors have been on the table since the 2000s, but concrete plans to do so failed to materialise until late-2022.

What products can we expect?

But make no mistake, the offerings from Prada Beauty are expected to retain all the core tenants that made the brand such a tour’d force throughout the turn of the millennium and well after it. As is the case with their ready-to-wear line, the Prada Beauty cosmetics and skincare range will be unisex.

As for what products they will entail, promotional teasers issued through the brand’s socials allude to a comprehensive selection of makeup products. These include the Reveal Skin Optimising Foundation which comes with a wide spectrum of swatches (as is the de rigueur of any cosmetics brand truly worth the money), six Dimension eyeshadow palettes, and 26 hyper-matte Prada Monochrome lipsticks.

Skincare offerings are likely to be par for the course, by way of three Augmented Skin products to complete a meaningful skincare routine. Stay tuned for more updates on when the range is dropping in Singapore.

Feature and hero image credits: Prada Beauty via Instagram