Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > 16 best lip stains and tints for that famous Korean gradient lip look
16 best lip stains and tints for that famous Korean gradient lip look
Beauty & Grooming
10 Jan 2022 04:00 PM

16 best lip stains and tints for that famous Korean gradient lip look

Nikita Baruah
16 best lip stains and tints for that famous Korean gradient lip look
Beauty & Grooming
16 best lip stains and tints for that famous Korean gradient lip look

South Korea has brought us many notable beauty trends (glass skin, anyone?), but this week we’re looking at the famous gradient lip look that many K-pop singers and K-drama actresses have sported over the past year. The product responsible for this look? Lip stains and tints, of course.

These products are not just lightweight, but are also long-lasting and surprising nourishing as well. Besides, can we talk about the fact a lip stain will stay put on your puckers all day without so much as smearing on your mask?

Unlike lipsticks that form a layer on your lips, stains get absorbed by your lip’s outer layers which gives a natural look. Most of these are water or gel-based and provide the much loved “no-makeup makeup look.” They can also be used as a base for your lip balm or lipstick.

There is, however, a technique to applying these vanity table staples. Experts recommend drawing a “V” at your bow and your lips’ outer corners. Then draw a “U” on your lower lip. Finally, connect the dots with your fingers and you are good to go. For best results, apply on clean, dry lips over a layer of hydrating lip serum or balm.

Most brands offer a range of shades meant for every occasion. From soft and blurry to sheer and balmy, we have found some of the best lip stains that will make for an ideal substitute for lipsticks and give you that soft and supple pout.

Looking for the perfect lip stain to add to your routine? Read on.

(Main and featured images: Pony Makeup)

Jump To / Table of Contents

The Body Shop Lip and Cheek Tint

1 /16

The Body Shop Lip and Cheek Tint

A non-drying liquid tint for your lips and cheeks, this stain can be used before applying your lip gloss. The fully vegan formula consists of aloe vera which helps in moisturising your lips.

The Body Shop Lip and Cheek Tint
Shop here
Dior Addict Lip Tattoo

2 /16

Dior Addict Lip Tattoo

Don’t let its water-light consistency fool you because once you apply it, this lip stain can last up to 12 hours. This is also the first “kissable” tint from the brand. Expect a variety of shades, from playful peach to berry browns.

Dior Addict Lip Tattoo
Shop here
e.l.f. Cosmetics Aqua Beauty Liquid Gel Lip Stain

3 /16

e.l.f. Cosmetics Aqua Beauty Liquid Gel Lip Stain

This is a lightweight, refreshing gel tint with a purified water-infused base. Expect your lips to feel comfortable all day, not to mention hydrated with its water-coating finish. It’s also formulated with Vitamin E and rosewater and goes well with a glowy makeup look.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Aqua Beauty Liquid Gel Lip Stain
Shop here
Revlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint

4 /16

Revlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint

If you are looking to cover up chapped or dry lips, there is no other lip stain more suitable for you than the Revlon Kiss Cushion lip tint. This stain has a coconut oil-infused formula that moisturises your lips all day.

Revlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint
Shop here
Tonymoly Liptone Get It Tint

5 /16

Tonymoly Liptone Get It Tint

Popular in many South Asian countries, this tint is made with rosehip, argan, and jojoba oils that nourish and moisturise. This pigmented stain gives your lips a sheer and matte look that’s lasting.

Tonymoly Liptone Get It Tint
Shop here
Innisfree Vivid Cotton Ink

6 /16

Innisfree Vivid Cotton Ink

Innisfree Vivid Cotton Ink gives a velvety matte finish and is infused with camellia, mango seed, avocado, and cottonseed oils. It leaves a stunning stain on your lips all day and is smudge-free.

Innisfree Vivid Cotton Ink
Shop here
Clarins Water Lip Stain

7 /16

Clarins Water Lip Stain

Ladies, you’ll want to pucker up with Clarins’ Water Stain before that big date. Promising to last up to 300 kisses — according to the brand — this stain is made with plant-based ingredients and is 77-percent water, giving you the perfect fluid texture. Expect an au naturel look with this one.

Clarins Water Lip Stain
Shop here
3CE Velvet Lip Tint

8 /16

3CE Velvet Lip Tint

Recommended by many South Korean makeup artists, this lip tint has an ultra-smooth formula which is available in 10 shades. To increase its vibrancy, simply apply more layers.

3CE Velvet Lip Tint
Shop here
Colorbar Kiss Proof Lip Stain

9 /16

Colorbar Kiss Proof Lip Stain

This lip stain has a creamy formula that does a great job hiding dry and chapped lips. The creamy texture makes it easy to spread it evenly on the lips, leaving you with a blurry, matte finish. This is a smudge-free, lightweight and long-lasting product that provides conditioning and hydration.

Colorbar Kiss Proof Lip Stain
Shop here
Clio Mad Velvet Tint

10 /16

Clio Mad Velvet Tint

The best thing about Clio’s Mad Velvet Tint collection is its range of colours on offer. Whichever you choose, look forward to having your lips feeling youthful, soft and ready for that Insta-selfie. It’ll also last up to five hours and keep your lips from cracking or becoming flaky.

Clio Mad Velvet Tint
Shop here
Etude House Dear Darling Lip Tint

11 /16

Etude House Dear Darling Lip Tint

This gel-based tint makes your lips look flawlessly juicy and plump, while promising to last around three to four hours. The hydrating formula gives full coverage and makes it easy to spread the tint evenly. Besides, who could resist that cute popsicle-inspired packaging?

Etude House Dear Darling Lip Tint
Shop here
Max Factor Lipfinity Lip Tint

12 /16

Max Factor Lipfinity Lip Tint

The Max Factor Lip Tint has an applicator similar to the tip of a felt pen for easy application. The tint infuses into your lips, giving you a splash of kiss-proof colour. It will stay on for two to three hours with each application.

Max Factor Lipfinity Lip Tint
Shop here
Benetint Cheek and Lip Stain

13 /16

Benetint Cheek and Lip Stain

This product by Benefit Cosmetics is an iconic lip stain first introduced in the 1970s. The beautiful rose-tinted sheer colour will easily glide on your lips and cheeks to give a phenomenal natural finish that lasts hours.

Benetint Cheek and Lip Stain
Shop here
Nyx Lip Lustre Glossy Lip Tint,

14 /16

Nyx Lip Lustre Glossy Lip Tint,

This lightweight lip stain by Nyx Cosmetics gives a gorgeous, glossy look. This brilliant hint of colour needs just one swipe to last the entire day. These lip tints are also available in the form of matte lip creams.

Nyx Lip Lustre Glossy Lip Tint,
Shop here
Sephora Collection Rouge Lip Tint

15 /16

Sephora Collection Rouge Lip Tint

Packaged in a sleek and slim bottle, this is one of the best from Sephora’s in-house collections. The lip stain is highly pigmented and comes in a range of colours. You can wear this product for up to 12 hours without it smudging.

Sephora Collection Rouge Lip Tint
Shop here
L'Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Lip Stain

16 /16

L'Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Lip Stain

The L’Oréal lip stain has a magnificent matte finish, with a barely-there look to give your lips a natural tint. This lightweight and long-lasting product is affordable and is available in 37 shades, including bright, metallic, and neutrals.

L'Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Lip Stain
Shop here
Makeup Lip tint Lip Stains best lip tints in india
Nikita Baruah
Fashion

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.