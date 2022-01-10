16 best lip stains and tints for that famous Korean gradient lip look

South Korea has brought us many notable beauty trends (glass skin, anyone?), but this week we’re looking at the famous gradient lip look that many K-pop singers and K-drama actresses have sported over the past year. The product responsible for this look? Lip stains and tints, of course.

These products are not just lightweight, but are also long-lasting and surprising nourishing as well. Besides, can we talk about the fact a lip stain will stay put on your puckers all day without so much as smearing on your mask?

Unlike lipsticks that form a layer on your lips, stains get absorbed by your lip’s outer layers which gives a natural look. Most of these are water or gel-based and provide the much loved “no-makeup makeup look.” They can also be used as a base for your lip balm or lipstick.

There is, however, a technique to applying these vanity table staples. Experts recommend drawing a “V” at your bow and your lips’ outer corners. Then draw a “U” on your lower lip. Finally, connect the dots with your fingers and you are good to go. For best results, apply on clean, dry lips over a layer of hydrating lip serum or balm.

Most brands offer a range of shades meant for every occasion. From soft and blurry to sheer and balmy, we have found some of the best lip stains that will make for an ideal substitute for lipsticks and give you that soft and supple pout.

Looking for the perfect lip stain to add to your routine? Read on.

(Main and featured images: Pony Makeup)