What to expect at Sephora Raffles City, Asia’s first Store of the Future

Sephora stores aren’t new to Singapore but its latest at Raffles City Singapore is no ordinary outpost. The beauty retailer in the heart of the city, which opened just last weekend, is Sephora’s first-ever Store of the Future in Asia, a concept which was specifically designed to revolutionise the way people shop and use beauty products.

Spearheading some of the most exclusive and holistic beauty services, workshops, and curated products, the expansive store – which spans 426 square-metres – is designed with a digital touch, while still maintaining an intimate shopping experience between its Beauty Experts and customers.

Here’s what you’ll get to experience at the new Sephora at Raffles City Singapore

The Skincare Lounge

Need a little help with picking out the right products? The Skincare Lounge is Sephora’s way of showcasing its skincare expertise and curated portfolio of products. Tucked away in a corner of the store is a semi-private space, where experts can help put together a regimen that’s suitable for you without being right smack in the bustle of the store.

The Beauty School

This one’s for those who still struggle to draw the perfect feline flick or blend their eyeshadows. The Beauty School is a dedicated event space within the Raffles City store that will host educational masterclasses and events that can be booked via the mobile app. The best part? You’ll be able to shop the products right after.

Makeup and hair styling services

We can’t reiterate how much of a godsend this store is for those who aren’t well versed in the art of DIY makeup and hair styling. You’ll get a customised look sorted here based on your preferences, as well as a style of choice from the store’s dry style hair service menu here.

Get a facial

For a quick pick-me-up during lunch break, after work, or before a big event, Perk by Hydrafacial is a non-invasive facial treatment that deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates the skin using resurfacing technology. This service is the first of its kind in a Sephora store in Singapore.

Shop exclusive beauty brands

Expect new beauty brands to make a debut at the new Raffles City Sephora store. Besides cult-favourite names like Augustinus Bader, the store will also stock brands like Patrick Ta, GrandeLASH-MD, Juice Beauty, and Hush Candle.

Mobile checkout

You won’t have to frantically look for a cashier around here, nor line up in a queue. In a bid to make the check out process painless, this Sephora store will let you check out via its Beauty Experts. Simply flag them down when you’re ready to pay.

Sephora Raffles City opens from 10am – 9pm daily and, is located at Level 1, Raffles City Singapore, 252 North Bridge Rd, #01-20/21/22, (S) 179103.