Here’s why Raffles City Singapore is the ultimate beauty lover’s paradise today

Beauty aficionados will no longer have to traipse all around town for their favourite skincare, makeup, fragrance and lifestyle needs anymore, now that Raffles City Singapore has established itself as the ultimate beauty destination with its impressive slew of beauty brands.
Besides a major facelift, which has breathed new life into the iconic I.M. Pei building, the trendy space also offers new-to-market brands like Creed and Harnn. Raffles City’s generous square-footage has also allowed some of the most well-known brands, such as Acqua di Parma, to not only establish flagships, but also offer one-of-a-kind services that you wouldn’t find elsewhere. You’ll get to explore and shop the full range of products within these stylishly designed spaces, curated specially with today’s discerning shopper in mind.
Raffles City Singapore x Jo Malone London Christmas Tree
One of the biggest highlights at Raffles City this year is the first-of-its-kind Raffles City Singapore x Jo Malone London Christmas centrepiece. Slated to unveil mid-November, the stunning masterpiece is not just a decoration, but also a symbol of the magic and wonder that this season brings. The Instagrammable spot calls for shared moments of joy and togetherness, and makes the holiday season even more delightful. Look forward to other not-to-be-missed festive offerings that’ll also fill the air with ginger, spice, and all things nice.
Don’t know where to start with your shopping spree? Read on for some of the best highlights at Raffles City today.
It’s no coincidence that Acqua di Parma decided to open their first flagship in Southeast Asia in Raffles City. Here, the beauty of Italy’s stunning landscape is conveyed via grooved wood panels and even a fresco featuring the Golden Fruits of Colonia, bringing a slice of la dolce vita to Singaporeans and visitors passing through the mall. Pick from icons from the brand’s Colonias, Signatures of the Sun, and Blu Mediterraneo collection, and then head to the beautiful travertine counter to personalise and monogram your purchase – a thoughtful touch especially if it’s a gift.
But the Italian Mediterranean experience doesn’t end there; the boutique also houses a Barbiere – the first of its kind in Singapore. A sanctuary in itself, the barber exudes plenty of old-world charm with its old-school furniture, and offers services such as haircuts and shave, both of which involve Acqua di Parma’s facial products to make for a luxurious self-care treat.
Australian skincare, body care, and fragrance label Aesop’s store at Raffles City was designed to be a poetic interpretation of Singaporean life, and it starts with its decor. Inspired by the everyday sights in the city, from thermoformed plastic sauce bottles, trays and chairs at hawker centres to the reflective hand rails of Singapore streets, the store offers a familiar and sensorial atmosphere in which to discover its bestselling products. Besides the full range of skin, hair and body care products, customers can also dive deep into the brand’s growing repertoire of scents via the fragrance chamber.
Another first for Singapore at Raffles City is Anglo-French luxury fragrance house Creed. Known worldwide for fragrances such as Aventus, Silver Mountain Water, and Green Irish Tweed, the brand has become synonymous with the scent aficionados, making a cult favourite. Heritage is still very much at its core here. Founded in 1760 as a tailor to the Royal Household as decreed by Queen Victoria, the brand’s first product was a pair of scented gloves for King George III. Six generations later and countless custom garments for the royal family, Olivier Creed finally introduced perfumes, which were blended with the same techniques as wine-making on the outskirts of Fontainebleau.
The Raffles City boutique celebrates the brand’s dedication to luxury and quality, with marble countertops and gilded finishings throughout. Shop for everything from the above-mentioned bestsellers, to the bejewelled perfumes that have been crafted with high quality essences.
If there’s any fragrance brand that can transport you to a different world, it’s Diptyque. Its new landmark store at Raffles City pays homage to both its stories address on 34 Boulevard Saint-Germain and Singapore, with French-style mouldings that pair seamlessly with the colonial-style furniture commissioned by local carpenter Studio Kallang. Besides its iconic fragrances, you’ll get to experience the brand’s famed candles, scented skincare, homewares, and other decorative objects.
Those experiencing a bit of wanderlust will love the new Les Mondes de Diptyque candles, a collection of five olfactory compositions that evoke the aura of exotic locations such as Jingdezhen in China, Arashiyama Mountain in Japan, Mesa Verde in Colorado, Las Pozas in Mexico, and a “garden of wonders” in Milan.
Established as the first flagship beauty boutique in Singapore, Givenchy Beauty’s Raffles City outlet will house all the skincare and makeup products that you know and love by the brand. You’ll also find exclusive products by the brand here, from premium skincare range Le Soin Noir, to the premium couture fragrance range La Collection Particuliere de Givenchy.
Fans will know that the brand’s history dates back to 1957, when French designer Hubert de Givenchy released his first perfume L’Interdit as a tribute to Audrey Hepburn. Today, it’s still one of Givenchy’s most beloved fragrances, and you’ll get to soak in its magic and mystery here. Makeup aficionados will also get to explore the popular Prisme Libre line, which includes the TikTok-viral Prisme Libre Loose Powder and Skin Caring Glow Foundation.
Eclectic, effortless cool, and vibrant – Gucci Beauty’s second boutique at Raffles City is a haven for those looking to dive deep in Alessandro Michele’s interpretation of modern luxury and beauty. Rendered in a pretty pale pink, the store sees bespoke makeup chairs and digital touch screens to help you find the perfect lipstick or blush. It’s also the perfect place to rediscover your love for fragrances; Gucci’s full range of luxury fragrances, as well as The Alchemist’s Garden – a collection inspired by the art of alchemy influencing the old art of fragrance – are available here.
If you’re a fan of Guerlain’s Orchidee Imperiale skincare line, or Aqua Allegoria fragrance collection, you’re in luck. The French label’s first permanent standalone boutique will house the full range of make-up, skincare and fragrances, as well as L’Art de Vivre, a collection of home fragrances spanning candles and diffusers.
Outfitted with the brand’s chic colour palette of black, gold and beige, with its emblematic bee concept at its core, the boutique will also be home to the brand’s first facial cabin in Singapore. Look forward to services including a bespoke skin rejuvenation facial using Guerlain’s highly sought-after Orchidee Imperiale line. The limited edition Bee Bottle fragrance will also be a highlight of the store’s.
Established in 1999 by Paul Harnn, who started his brand of natural soaps after extensive research on soap-making, Harnn is the first natural soap manufacturer and exporter in Asia, and has finally opened its first store in Singapore at Raffles City. With its Cosmopolitan Thai Asian roots, the skin-loving products here use only rice bran oil and the best natural botanicals from traditional herbal medicine. The wide range of fragrances, body care, skin care, hair care have been formulated to balance the mind and body.
Previously only available at Escentials and Tangs, Maison Francis Kurkdjian now has a dedicated boutique at Raffles City, which offers its full range of luxury fragrances and home fragrances. Drawing from the tradition of luxury French perfumery, the brand’s namesake founder and legendary perfumer, Francis Kurkdjian, has been revolutionising the perfume industry with high quality olfactory notes and signature scents. Some of the most iconic scents to experience here include the 724, Oud, and Baccarat Rouge 540.
This might be Sephora’s 11th store in Singapore, but it’s the first to house the brand’s tech-driven Store of the Future concept. Product displays have been strategically optimised for customers to explore the complex world of beauty, which include interactive tables where products details are provided on a screen when customers pick up a product. Can’t seem to nail the latest makeup trend by yourself? There are videos on iPads throughout the store that offer demos by content creators, each of which teach you how to DIY those trending looks with the exact products. For a quick pick-me-up before that big date or event, there are also make-up, haircare, and styling services, including the Perk By Hydrafacial, a cult favourite non-invasive facial treatment that available for the first time at Sephora.
Established in New York since 1851, Kiehl’s has built a reputation for offering some of the most sought-after skin, hair, and body care products for decades. The Raffles City outpost – due to open this November – will be its flagship, and will be a haven for those looking to upgrade their self-care routine, or shop its bestselling products, such as the Calendula Herbal-Extract Alcohol Free Toner and Ultra Facial Cream.
Kiehl’s will also debut its facial treatment services to customers here. Its first facial cabin in Singapore will be a treat for those who want to pamper their skin, with treatment options that incorporate some of the brand’s most iconic and beloved products.
No beauty haven is complete without time-tested brands like Chanel, Dior, and YSL Beauty, and you’ll find all three within Raffles City’s beauty cluster on the ground floor. Those who seek fragrances that are quintessentially English will find plenty at Jo Malone London and Penhaligon’s, which have specialised in fine fragrances inspired by the British countryside and lifestyle for decades.
Chanel: #01-03/04
Dior Beauty: #01-02B
YSL Beauty: #01-41
Jo Malone London: #01-44
Penhaligon’s: #01-27