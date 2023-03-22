Choose the best face wash for dry skin to try this season

Dry skin is prone to rashes, itching and numerous infections, making it a serious problem to handle. Due to its flaky texture, the skin often tends to break. This allows germs and dirt to enter the pores and get settled. The best way to tackle this problem is to use the right products, especially the best face wash for dry skin.
How to choose the best face wash for dry skin?
The best way to eliminate your skincare woes is to cleanse your face with a good face wash, twice daily at least. If you spend most of your day outdoors, your skin comes across various external aggressors, including UV rays, pollution, dirt and germs. So, using a face wash before going to bed is a must to wash out the impurities.
However, you should be extra cautious while choosing a face wash if your skin is super dry. Pick a product that is naturally concocted and cream-based. Hyaluronic acid, honey, aloe vera, avocado and coconut oil are some of the ingredients that you can look for in your face wash. More so, you can also check out facial cleansers as they are gentle, non-foaming and easily dissolve grime, without causing any severe reactions. The Revolution Skincare Hydrating Cleanser (Buy it for HKD 10 on lookfantastic) is a great face wash for dry skin enriched with the benefits of hydrating ingredients.
Face cleansers formulated with botanical extracts are usually safe for any skin type unless you are allergic to a particular fruit or plant. To be on the safe side, double-check the list of ingredients before you purchase your face wash or consult a dermatologist if needed.
How to cure dry skin naturally?
Here are a few ways of curing dry skin naturally-
- Use warm water instead of hot water to wash your face.
- Avoid taking long showers to retain your skin’s natural oils.
- Use a gentle face wash.
- Use a moisturiser immediately after washing your face.
- Use a humidifier to add moisture to the air.
You may come across an array of skincare products in the market, making it difficult to gauge the product most suitable for your skin. To help you out, we have curated a list of the best face washes, specifically designed to treat dry skin. Take a look.
Here are some of the best face washes for dry skin
(Main image credit: Courtesy Anna Tarazevich/Pexels; Featured image credit: Courtesy Shiny Diamond/Pexels)
Jump To / Table of Contents
This cleanser by Cetaphil not only removes dirt but also hydrates your skin thoroughly. The solution contains glycerin and panthenol that restores your skin’s protective barrier to lock in moisture. An excellent face wash for dry skin, it also has niacinamide that adds luminosity to your skin and gives a balanced-looking complexion.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
If you have irritable skin, try the cooling facial cleanser from First Aid Beauty. Concocted with a blend of herbal extracts from aloe vera, liquorice root, feverfew and white tea, this formula is safe for use on sensitive skin and dry. It’s a pH-balanced solution that prevents flare-ups, redness and harsh reactions.
Image: Courtesy First Aid Beauty
Let your skin imbibe the freshness of aqua retoir water and glycerin with L’occitane’s gel-based face cleanser. The gentle formula leaves your skin glowing and plump. The solution specially suits sensitive and acne-prone skin as it helps prevent flare-ups and breakouts.
Image: Courtesy L’occitane
4 /5
Moisturise and cleanse your skin in a single step with Avène’s Milk Cleanser. This face wash gently removes dirt, impurities and makeup while disrupting the skin barrier. It has a velvety texture that prevents your skin from feeling stripped or tight.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
A vegan and gentle face wash, the Revolution Skincare Hydrating Cleanser is suitable for all skin types, especially dry skin owing to its gel-to-milk formulation. Enriched with the goodness of hyaluronic acid, shea butter and glycerin the cleanser instantly boosts hydration levels of your skin while lifting off dirt and impurities.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, it is necessary to use a face wash for dry skin like it’s essential for any other skin type. However, pick a hydrating solution that retains your skin’s natural moisture. Also, look for products with herbal ingredients that won’t cause any irritable reaction on your skin.
Answer: If your skin is too sensitive or dry, a foaming face wash might be a great choice for you. But that doesn’t always happen. A gentle and soothing face wash having antibacterial ingredients should be safe for your skin.
Answer: Some of the best natural hydrants are honey, coconut oil and petroleum jelly. You can apply a mask concocted with these elements or simply leave any of them overnight on your skin. Cucumber and aloe vera also work well on dry, irritable skin with their cooling essence to prevent flare ups and acne.
Answer: You can use either of the two. But make sure that whatever you apply is super hydrating so it does not damage your skin’s natural barrier.