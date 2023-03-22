10 face washes for oily skin that control excess sebum, shine and acne

People with oily skin know how tricky it is to manage and ensure their skin’s health. With sebaceous glands working overtime, managing constant oiliness, congested pores and frequent breakouts, becomes a full-time job. Additionally, external factors like unhealthy diet, stress and poor lifestyle choices influence the skin’s health. However, much like any other skin type’s skin care routine, the first step to pampering oily skin also begins with using a face wash twice daily.
Proper cleansing is the foundation of skin care, especially for people with oily skin. Hence, using a face wash that not only makes managing oily skin and active acne easy for you but also hydrates your skin, becomes an absolute necessity. And, not just any face wash but one that’s specifically formulated for such skin types.
How to choose the best face wash for oily skin?
Here are a few things to note when picking a face wash for your oily skin.
1. An ideal face wash for such skin types should include ingredients like tea tree oil and aloe vera, for balancing and combating excess oil production and shine instead of simply washing it away. Since these are mild, they won’t leave you with tight or dry skin post-use. Additionally, look for ingredients like salicylic acid, AHAs, BHAs and niacinamide (vitamin B3), as they help in unclogging pores, exfoliating and preventing acne. Hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid also makes for a great component of cleansers for oily skin.
2. Avoid cleansers containing oil, alcohol, sulphates, parabens and synthetic fragrances, as they can further irritate the skin.
3. Opt for a face wash that’s non-comedogenic (does not clog pores) and dermatologist-tested to reduce the risk of any kind of skin irritation.
Feel confident with our guide to choosing the best face wash for oily skin already. Check out some of the best ones available in the market right away.
How to control extra sebum production?
While consulting your dermatologist is essential to figure out the cause of excess sebum production and how you can treat it, here are some ways to keep your oily skin in check.
1. Cleansing your face twice every day with a gentle, pH-balanced face wash is a must to keep your skin and pores clean and free from buildup.
2. Including salicylic acid-based skincare products such as face cleansers, chemical exfoliators, serums and moisturisers in your skin care regimen can also help with sebum production. This ingredient helps in keeping the pores clean and removes dead skin cells.
3. Using face masks regularly made with ingredients such as clay, activated charcoal, oats, honey, turmeric, rose water, aloe vera, cucumber and yoghurt also helps in keeping oily skin healthy and hydrated.
4. When on the go, using products like volcanic rollers, blotting papers or medicated pads can help in dabbing away the extra oil from the face without ruining the makeup.
5. Adapt to better lifestyle habits and dietary changes to support your skin’s health naturally and from within.
Take your pick from some of the best face washes listed below
(Main & Featured Image Courtesy: Sinitta Leunen/Unsplash)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- L'occitane Aqua Réotier Water Gel Face Cleanser
- The Face Shop Jeju Volcanic Lava Cleansing Foam
- Clinique All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap
- Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel
- Paula's Choice Skin Balancing Oil-Reducing Cleanser
- ELEMIS Clarifying Clay Wash
- Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser Kashmiri Saffron & Neem
- Garnier Men Oil Clear Face Wash
- Kiehl's Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash
- La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel
L’occitane Aqua Reotier Cleanser transforms into a light and gentle lather, leading to clean and soft skin. Its cool gel formula enriched with Réotier water feels like a splash of cold water on the face. It removes excess oil and impurities from the face without making the skin dry. Also, you feel refreshed and hydrated immediately, sans any irritation or redness.
Image: Courtesy L’occitane
Whisking away excess sebum, dirt and impurities from the skin deeply is what the Jeju Volcanic Lava Cleansing Foam by The Face Shop does. It’s great for oily skin as it contains volcanic lava clay that cleanses clogged pores perfectly and is known for its sebum adhering effects. It is free from harmful chemicals and mineral oils.
Image: Courtesy The Face Shop
All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap is a dermatologist-developed face cleanser that gently yet effectively cleans your face. It is available in three skin-typed formulas (extra mild, mild and oily skin formula) that you can pick from as per your skin type. The non-drying and soft lather removes dirt and debris, protecting the skin’s natural moisture and leaving it feeling refreshed. The cleanser is free from any gluten, synthetic colours and denatured alcohol and is also ideal for combination skin types.
Image: Courtesy Clinique
The Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel is specifically curated for oily and acne-prone skin to clean it from dirt and debris without harming it. It leaves your skin feeling refreshed, calm and purified with its soap-free formulation without over drying. It consists of Monolaurin that regulates excess sebum production and mattifies the skin while preventing further breakouts.
Image: Courtesy Look Fantastic
The Skin Balancing Oil-Reducing cleanser by Paula’s Choice is a concentrated cream-to-foam cleanser that easily dissolves makeup, sloughs off dirt and excess oil and refines the skin’s natural balance. It works on shrinking and decongesting pores and leaves your skin feeling soft instead of tight and dry.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
The ELEMIS Clarifying Clay Wash is a non-drying cleanser that deeply purifies your face with its potent blend of clay, hawthorn and boldo leaf. It gently yet effectively removes all impurities from the pores without affecting the skin’s natural moisture and pH balance to prevent further breakouts. While the Kaolin clay rids the skin of excess oil and debris, boldo leaf extract improves the look of the skin and hawthorn extract leaves it feeling soothed and calm.
Image: Courtesy Feel Unique
An ideal natural and gentle facial cleanser by Forest Essentials, it is formulated to treat oily, acne-prone and sensitive skin. It’s an ayurvedic cleanser with a blend of purifying herbs like neem, kewda, saffron and honey to deeply cleanse the skin and leave it glowing and balanced after every use. It also replenishes the skin’s natural moisture, keeping it supple.
Image: Courtesy Forest Essentials
A face wash for men designed specifically for their skin, the Garnier Men Oil Clear Face Wash deeply cleanses and purifies oily skin. It’s rich in mineral clay that helps to cleanse the skin from sweat, dirt and pollution, leaving it clean without stripping off its natural moisture. The presence of menthol lends a cooling effect to the skin, while it is also known to improve the complexion over time.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Kiehl’s Calendula Foaming Face Wash for oily skin not just lends you a squeaky clean skin but also smoothens and replenishes it. Working well for normal skin types too, the properties of calendula and glycerin induce exfoliation, providing instant freshness and radiance to your skin.
Image: Courtesy Kiehl’s
One of the best face washes for oily skin, the La Roche-Posay Effaclar cleanser is gentle and formulated with zinc pidolate and the La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water. It effectively cleanses away all the dirt and oil without affecting the skin’s pH balance or over drying it. The cleanser is ideal for acne-prone, oily and sensitive skin.
Image: Courtesy La Roche-Posay
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: While oily and acne-prone skin can be challenging to manage, there are a few things you can do to improve its appearance. Some of the important steps include cleansing your face twice a day, moisturising regularly, using blotting papers, exfoliating twice a week and using serums, masks or any skincare products infused with ingredients like salicylic acid, niacinamide, green tea, mineral clay and aloe vera among others. Making dietary changes and reducing stress also play an important role. However, always consult a dermatologist if you have chronic skin conditions.
Answer: Over-cleansing or not using the right face wash can harm your skin and disrupt its natural barriers. Hence, it is important to use a face wash specifically designed for oily skin. Also, try to avoid washing your face more than twice a day.
Answer: If you have oily skin, always look for a natural, gentle soap instead of a harsh one. You can look for ingredients like aloe vera, green tea, honey, tea tree extract, lemon and vitamin E, as well as soaps that have herbs like neem, turmeric and kewda.