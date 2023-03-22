Get a clean and clear skin with the best face washes for pimples

Deep and thorough cleansing is one of the most significant steps to maintain the health of your pimple and acne-prone skin. With dead skin cells and impurities clogging pores, and excess oil production further adding to the plight, it is essential to begin a proper skin care regime on fresh and breathing skin. And for skin that’s susceptible to frequent breakouts and pimples, using the right face wash daily is a good way to start.
A face wash is used less as compared to serums and moisturisers but they play a key role in improving your skin especially when it is acne-prone. Apart from giving you cleansed skin, a face wash also helps in balancing (or maintaining) the pH of your skin, crucial for such skin types. Hence, opting for a face wash formulated to tackle pimples in every way does wonders for your skin.
How to choose the best face wash for pimples?
A quality face wash for pimples and acne is usually rich in key ingredients like salicylic acid, tea tree, aloe vera, neem, glycolic acid and benzoyl peroxide. From managing active acne and preventing new ones to soothing inflamed and irritated skin, controlling excess oil and fighting acne-causing bacteria, these ingredients together deal with pimple-prone skin problems to bring you relief. If not all, look for a combination of these key components.
Since acne-prone skin is also sensitive, avoid harsh cleansers with harmful chemicals, alcohol or synthetic fragrances in their formulation. Opt for non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic products.
Other than the main ingredients, one should also choose an anti-pimple face wash as per their skin type. Even though oily and combination skin is more prone to acne, pimples aren’t just limited to those skin types. People with dry or sensitive skin may face similar skin concerns. While you can choose a potent dose of acne-fighting actives if you have oily skin, those with sensitive skin can opt for a rather lower percentage. Similarly, if you have dry skin, opt for a face wash with more hydrating components like hyaluronic acid.
Check out some of the best face washes for a pimple-free skin
With 10 percent benzoyl peroxide as its hero ingredient that clears acne quickly, the PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash fights even the worst breakouts. It’s known to kill acne-causing bacteria, clearing existing breakouts and preventing new ones when used in daily skin care routine. It’s a complete acne treatment in a tube, working effectively on the face, chest and back.
Curated for people with oily skin, the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Gel Cleanser is a gentle formula with zinc pidolate that promotes effective cleansing without hampering the skin’s pH balance. It leaves your skin feeling refreshed and purified without over-drying it. It is a non-comedogenic product that works by deeply cleaning the pores to prevent pimples and is also safe for sensitive skin. It is soap-free, dermatologist-tested, paraben-free and hypoallergenic.
Neutrogena Oil Free Acne Wash is an alcohol-free cleanser that deeply cleans the skin without over-drying it. It’s meant for acne-prone skin and battles skin issues like clogged pores, excess oil and surface buildup. While it leaves your skin clear and refreshed, this oil-free, non-comedogenic face wash also has a soothing and nourishing effect.
Targeting all acne-prone skin concerns efficiently is the Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel which leaves your skin feeling clean and calm. It removes all the impurities and excess oil from the pores to lend a mattified look to the skin. Its soap-free formula prevents over-drying while regulating oil production and preventing further breakouts.
A salicylic acid-based acne face wash, the CeraVe Acne Control Cleanser gently exfoliates pore-clogging dead skin cells. While the salicylic acid clears acne, improves the appearance of pores and reduces blackheads, the purifying hectorite clay absorbs excess oil. It’s a gel-to-foam cleanser infused with three essential ceramides and niacinamide, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth and hydrated. This dermatologist-recommended face wash is non-comedogenic, allergy-tested and free of parabens and fragrances.
A cleanser that dissolves excess oil, purifies pores, clears existing blemishes and prevents breakouts, this face wash for pimples is a continuous treatment, impacting your skin even after rinsing off. Its formula is a mix of two types of salicylic acid and green tea extracts to give you clear, healthy and irritation-free skin. It is ideal for combination, oily and sensitive skin types.
Created with salicylic acid and natural charcoal, this face wash for pimples and oily skin deep cleans your skin, and stops breakouts for visibly clearer skin in just two days. It’s an oil-free acne treatment infused with skin-purifying technology and is also dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free and vegan.
One of the best face washes for pimples, for men, the Acno Fight Anti-Pimple Face Wash by Garnier fights the six signs of acne and 99.9 percent pimple-causing germs effectively. The gel-based cleanser frees unclogged pores, keeps oiliness in check and soothes red, irritated skin with its anti-inflammatory properties. It also naturally lightens blemishes and brightens the skin.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: While the right face wash gives you a cleansed face, unclogs pores, reduces pimples and treats acne, it may not be enough. Pimples can be a result of various factors. While some may need over-the-counter products, others might require proper treatments (if any), or lifestyle and dietary changes for which a consultation with a dermatologist is necessary.
Answer: Many natural home remedies, skincare products and medical treatments are available for people with pimple-prone skin. It is always advisable to consult your dermatologist to figure out the cause of acne and the consequent treatment it needs.
Answer: A few things to prevent pimples include washing your face twice daily, over-the-counter treatments, using a moisturiser and sunscreen regularly, avoiding skincare products with oil, refraining from harsh and over-exfoliation, not popping pimples, reducing stress, making dietary changes and consulting a dermat.
Answer: With consistent use, face washes do lighten pimple and blemish marks. Licorice extracts and antioxidants like vitamin C are known to give a visibly brighter skin. Look for such ingredients in your face wash.