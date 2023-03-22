Have sensitive skin? These are the best face washes and cleansers for you

Having sensitive skin can be a struggle to maintain, especially if you’re prone to acne or skin concerns like eczema. Additionally, instances like the smallest change in diet or staying out in the sun for even an hour or trying a new skin care product can cause rashes and bumps on your skin. Moreover, to improve your skin condition, you will also have to be cautious while picking products that have chemical-based formulas. Although this can be frustrating, using the right face wash for sensitive skin can lessen some of your problems and transform your skin for the better.

How to choose a face wash for sensitive skin?

Selecting the ideal face wash for your skin type can be confusing, especially when there are so many products to choose from. However, when you purchase a face wash, always take a long, hard look at the ingredients. If the solution is formulated with botanical extracts, devoid of chemicals like paraben and sulphate, you will know it’s a good match.

The Medik8 Calmwise Soothing Cleanser (Buy it for SGD 36.50 on lookfantastic) is an excellent choice of facial cleanser for sensitive skin that is devoid of irritating ingredients such as alcohol, palm oil, parabens, artificial fragrance and phthalates. It is also vegan and cruelty-free.

Ingredients that are gentle on sensitive skin include chamomile, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin E, oatmeal and jojoba oil. These ingredients have hydrating properties, which are super essential for sensitive skin. Moreover, they have a cooling effect on your skin, which helps fight inflammation. With herbal formulas, you know your skin is safe from allergic reactions or irritation.

Here are some of the best face washes for sensitive skin by trusted brands

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels