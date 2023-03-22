Have sensitive skin? These are the best face washes and cleansers for you

Having sensitive skin can be a struggle to maintain, especially if you’re prone to acne or skin concerns like eczema. Additionally, instances like the smallest change in diet or staying out in the sun for even an hour or trying a new skin care product can cause rashes and bumps on your skin. Moreover, to improve your skin condition, you will also have to be cautious while picking products that have chemical-based formulas. Although this can be frustrating, using the right face wash for sensitive skin can lessen some of your problems and transform your skin for the better.
How to choose a face wash for sensitive skin?
Selecting the ideal face wash for your skin type can be confusing, especially when there are so many products to choose from. However, when you purchase a face wash, always take a long, hard look at the ingredients. If the solution is formulated with botanical extracts, devoid of chemicals like paraben and sulphate, you will know it’s a good match.
The Medik8 Calmwise Soothing Cleanser (Buy it for SGD 36.50 on lookfantastic) is an excellent choice of facial cleanser for sensitive skin that is devoid of irritating ingredients such as alcohol, palm oil, parabens, artificial fragrance and phthalates. It is also vegan and cruelty-free.
Ingredients that are gentle on sensitive skin include chamomile, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin E, oatmeal and jojoba oil. These ingredients have hydrating properties, which are super essential for sensitive skin. Moreover, they have a cooling effect on your skin, which helps fight inflammation. With herbal formulas, you know your skin is safe from allergic reactions or irritation.
Here are some of the best face washes for sensitive skin by trusted brands
Hero and featured image: Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels
Jump To / Table of Contents
Is your skin susceptible to redness and irritation at the slightest exposure to dust or pollutants? If yes, you can try CeraVe’s Foaming Cleanser. It is formulated with three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, which restore your skin’s protective barrier to keep it plump and smooth. It is fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, perfect for sensitive skin types.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
Here’s a gentle formula with deep cleansing properties specially designed for sensitive skin. Try Cetaphil’s Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser infused with niacinamide, panthenol, aloe vera and glycerin that deeply moisturises your skin while removing impurities. The solution has a light, creamy texture that easily blends into your pores to scoop out grime and keep your skin fresh.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
Say hello to Bioderma’s Soothing Micellar Face Wash, a calming cleanser with lipid-restoring and ultra-hydrating properties that gently remove makeup and impurities. Enriched with Coco Glucoside, this face cleanser gently exfoliates your skin to pull out dirt while retaining its natural moisture. The solution is lightweight and doesn’t cause a harsh reaction to your skin.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
A pH-balanced formula with powerful antioxidants, the First Aid Beauty Cleanser for sensitive skin cleanses all impurities leaving your skin supple and healthier. Its gentle formula does not strip away your skin’s natural oils, which makes your face feel more youthful. Recommended to use twice a day, this face wash is a must-have for all sensitive skin beauties.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
Harness the soothing properties of vitamin C and naturally green chlorophyll to bring back the lost glow to your face. An ultra-mild foam rich in antioxidants, this face wash for sensitive skin by Medik8 refreshes, improves barrier function and also helps minimises the appearance of fine lines, visible pores, and wrinkles. Vegan and cruelty-free, this amazing cleanser is free from alcohol, parabens, phthalates, palm oil and artificial fragrance.
Image: lookfantastic
The REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel is equipped with bioactive and prebioticcs that protect the skin barrier function and provide an even skin tone. It effectively removes excess sebum along with dirt, impurities and makeup. The formula delivers a cooling sensation that instantly calms irritated skin.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Sensitive skin can be described as a type of skin with reduced tolerance to cosmetic products and one that’s highly prone to inflammation. However, the cause of the inflammation may vary from person to person.
Answer: Yes, definitely! Sensitive skin requires gentle treatment. So, look for a face wash that’s formulated with herbal ingredients compatible with your skin type.
Answer: A face cleanser infused with soothing and hydrating ingredients like olive oil, aloe vera, chamomile, shea butter and beeswax helps reduce irritation. They also keep your skin’s moisture balance intact, which ensures a smooth and soft texture. Additionally, a face wash cleanses pores that further prevent acne or blackheads from developing.
Answer: It is not harmful to use two face washes on your skin. However, you must ensure that both cleansers contain cooling ingredients that do not irritate your skin when combined.
Answer: Yes, you may consider using a gentle cleanser concocted with herbal extracts, as they usually do not have side effects.
Answer: Facial cleansing solutions with toxic chemicals should be avoided for any skin type.