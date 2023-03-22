The most hydrating hyaluronic acid moisturizers you must try

If there’s one staple to ensure all-around hydration of your skin, it’s hyaluronic acid (HA). HA is a naturally occurring glycosaminoglycan that’s present in our connective tissues, eyes and skin. A hyaluronic acid moisturizer comes with the unique capacity of retaining water.
You can find hyaluronic acid as an active in almost every skincare product — hyaluronic acid serums, moisturizers, cleansers or face wash and even facial masks. A hyaluronic acid moisturizer is indeed a must-have for one’s vanity bag.
Benefits of hyaluronic acid
- Heals breakouts and wounds: Hyaluronic acid regulates the inflammation levels of skin to ensure the quick healing of blemishes and wounds. It induces the production of blood vessels which help repair damaged skin and treat infections. This is why dermatologists recommend HA for acne-prone skin.
- Treats dry eyes: Hyaluronic acid is excellent in retaining moisture and does wonders to dry eyes. You may consider applying eye drops infused with hyaluronic acid. However, it is advised that you consult a dermatologist before settling on any eye care product.
- Relieves pain: Hyaluronic acid lubricates your facial bones to relieve stress from the muscles leaving a soothing effect. It also improves the elasticity of your face to keep the skin plump and supple. When your skin is adequately hydrated, it also exudes a natural and youthful radiance.
How to choose the best hyaluronic acid moisturizer?
When purchasing a hyaluronic acid moisturizer, check for the concentration. Anything below 2 percent concentration should be ideal for your skin. As it’s an active, your skin might take some time to adjust to the acid. Always do a patch test to see if the formula causes any reactions. Ideally, hyaluronic acid is anti-inflammatory and should not harm your skin. However, if you notice rashes or any such concern after applying any HA-infused product, consult a dermatologist immediately and discontinue the product.
An excellent hyaluronic acid moisturizer, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel (Buy it for Rs 810 on Amazon) is a must try which gives hydrated, plump skin.
Check out some of the best hyaluronic acid moisturizers to stay hydrated
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream
- Antipodes Baptise H2O Ultra-Hydrating Water Gel Moisturiser
- L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler Line Plumping Water Cream
- Perricone MD High Potency Classics Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturiser
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
- By Terry Hyaluronic Global Face Cream
Let your skin soak in the goodness of 30% Hyaluronic Acid complex (with three molecular sizes of Hyaluronic Acid) and glow like morning dew! Try Peter Thomas Roth’s Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream to achieve plump and healthy skin. The solution is free from oil, fragrance and alcohol and is packed with antioxidant properties of Elderberry that provides intense hydration and prevents signs of ageing.
If you want younger-looking and radiant skin, give this hydrating gel from Antipodes a try. Infused with plant derived hyaluronic acid, the formula is gel-based and offers long lasting hydration leaving your skin with a dewy glow. The product also contains New Zealand manuka honey and harakeke gel that deeply hydrate and provide regenerative benefits. Hibiscus flower gently buffs away dead skin cells and reveals a clear, bright complexion.
Enhance the texture of your skin by giving it a revitalising boost with L’Oreal Paris’s hyaluronic acid plumping cream. The gel-based formula gets absorbed quickly and doesn’t leave any sticky residue. It seals moisture to keep your skin velvety soft and radiant. It also helps fight signs of ageing and reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots.
This moisturizer by Perricone is concocted with a blend of three forms of hyaluronic acid – micro hyaluronic acid that plumps skin, cross linked hyaluronic acid for intense hydration and barrier hyaluronic acid that prevents moisture loss from your skin. This solution replenishes your skin and prevents damage from external aggressors. Another special ingredient in the formula is rosemary leaf extract which deeply lifts and tightens skin over time.
Neutrogena is back with another amazing formula which can do wonders to your dull and dry skin. Bring back the lost lustre with the Hydro Boost Gel, enriched with hyaluronic acid and notice visible results within a month. The formula is dermatologically tested and non-comedogenic.
Pamper your skin with a gentle massage with this moisturizer from By Terry that is infused with the goodness of 8 hyaluronic acids. It is a fast absorbing formula that does not leave heavy build up. Additionally, it contains 38 percent of Youth Glow Complex that assists in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving your skin with a dewy finish.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Hyaluronic acid is not just great at moisturising but also prevents signs of ageing and enhances the texture of your skin.
Answer: Hyaluronic acid is good at retaining water while also stretching your skin to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. The moisture retention helps improve the elasticity of your skin turning it smooth and plump. Another capability of hyaluronic acid is its healing powers. It treats blemishes and flare-ups gently and heals them without causing any further reactions.
Answer: Yes, hyaluronic acid is safe for use on a regular basis.
Answer: We recommend an HA concentration of below 2 percent for any skin type.
Answer: Hyaluronic acid can be used twice a day, in the morning as well as night, after you’ve properly cleansed your face. Ideally, you should apply a hydrating serum and coat it with a HA-infused moisturising cream or lotion.
Answer: Ideally, no! But if you’re stepping out during the day, applying sunscreen over your moisturizer is a must.
Answer: Yes, that’s perfectly fine, provided you apply sunscreen over your moisturizer.