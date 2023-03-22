The most hydrating hyaluronic acid moisturizers you must try

If there’s one staple to ensure all-around hydration of your skin, it’s hyaluronic acid (HA). HA is a naturally occurring glycosaminoglycan that’s present in our connective tissues, eyes and skin. A hyaluronic acid moisturizer comes with the unique capacity of retaining water.

You can find hyaluronic acid as an active in almost every skincare product — hyaluronic acid serums, moisturizers, cleansers or face wash and even facial masks. A hyaluronic acid moisturizer is indeed a must-have for one’s vanity bag.

Benefits of hyaluronic acid

Heals breakouts and wounds: Hyaluronic acid regulates the inflammation levels of skin to ensure the quick healing of blemishes and wounds. It induces the production of blood vessels which help repair damaged skin and treat infections. This is why dermatologists recommend HA for acne-prone skin.

Treats dry eyes: Hyaluronic acid is excellent in retaining moisture and does wonders to dry eyes. You may consider applying eye drops infused with hyaluronic acid. However, it is advised that you consult a dermatologist before settling on any eye care product.

Relieves pain: Hyaluronic acid lubricates your facial bones to relieve stress from the muscles leaving a soothing effect. It also improves the elasticity of your face to keep the skin plump and supple. When your skin is adequately hydrated, it also exudes a natural and youthful radiance.

How to choose the best hyaluronic acid moisturizer?

When purchasing a hyaluronic acid moisturizer, check for the concentration. Anything below 2 percent concentration should be ideal for your skin. As it’s an active, your skin might take some time to adjust to the acid. Always do a patch test to see if the formula causes any reactions. Ideally, hyaluronic acid is anti-inflammatory and should not harm your skin. However, if you notice rashes or any such concern after applying any HA-infused product, consult a dermatologist immediately and discontinue the product.

An excellent hyaluronic acid moisturizer, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel (Buy it for Rs 810 on Amazon) is a must try which gives hydrated, plump skin.

Check out some of the best hyaluronic acid moisturizers to stay hydrated

