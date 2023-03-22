Say goodbye to your skin woes with the best moisturizer for combination skin

Moisturizing daily helps the skin retain its tightness and smoothness. To enhance the glow of your skin, customers can choose from the many moisturizing products available on the market that suit their skin type. However, finding a good moisturizer for combination skin can be a difficult task, but we are here to help.
What is combination skin?
Combination skin refers to the type of skin that has both oily and dry areas on the face. While the cheekbone areas of the face are usually dry and flaky for those with a combination skin type, the nose and T-zone area are oily and can be prone to breakouts, too. This makes the application of any product on the face slightly more challenging.
How to choose the best moisturizers for combination skin?
Combination skin demands different ingredients for different parts of the skin. From face washes to sunscreens for combination skin, it is advised to use products specifically made for your skin type.
The key to choosing a good moisturizer is to look for products that contain elements of both heavy and light moisturizers in good proportion. Go for a mild moisturizing cream that contains hyaluronic acid, which is nourishing and hydrating for dry areas but also not greasy for the oily zones.
Moreover, a lightweight, gel or water-based moisturizer works very well with combination skin types. You can try the BIODERMA Sebium Mattifying Moisturiser (Buy it for SGD 26.01 on Feel Unique).
How to use moisturizer for combination skin?
Although applying a moisturizer on combination skin may seem a bit tricky, it isn’t that difficult. Gently massage a moderately thick layer of the product on the dry areas of your skin. However, apply a thinner layer of moisturizer over the oily areas to avoid breakouts.
Here are some of the best moisturizers for combination skin
Jump To / Table of Contents
Give your combination skin some much-needed hydration with the L’Oréal Paris Hydra Genius Liquid Care Moisturiser. It has a water-like texture that isn’t heavy on the skin and gives a dewy, replenished finish. The lightweight moisturizer provides optimal hydration up to 72 hours while also minimising the appearance of fine lines.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
BIODERMA Sebium Mattifying Moisturiser is a complete fix for combination skin that moisturizes the dry patches on the skin, controls the shine on oily areas and is non-comedogenic. It refines skin texture and leaves a matte finish on your skin that lasts all day long.
Image: Courtesy Feel Unique
Infused with sun protection and moisturising elements, this moisturizer by Clinique does wonders for your skin. An oil-free moisturizer, it firms your skin while steering clear of the negative effects of UVA and UVB rays. It strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier leaving it feeling fresh and youthful.
Image: Courtesy Feel Unique
Charged with manuka, cedarwood, lavender and tea tree, this face moisturizer by The Organic Pharmacy leaves a radiant skin tone. With its non-sticky formula, it hydrates the skin and makes it feel smooth and supple. Additionally, the moisturizer has clinical evidence of decreasing sebaceous secretion after 28 days of once-a-day application.
Image: Courtesy Feel Unique
The KORRES Pomegranate Pore-blurring Gel Moisturiser creates a soft focus effect that evens out skin complexion. It comprises salicylic acid, that gently lifts off dead skin cells and unclogs pores. It minimises the appearance of fine lines and shields the skin’s natural microbiome from environmental factors.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
(Hero image: Courtesy Alina Blumberg/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Polina Kovaleva/Pexels)
All prices converted from GBP to SGD at the time of writing.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Combination skin refers to the skin type that has both oily and dry areas on the face. Usually, while the cheekbone areas of the face are dry, the nose and T-zone areas are oily.
Answer: Yes, moisturizing is necessary for combination skin, as it helps balance the moisture content while controlling sebum production. Check out the list of products above to find the right product for your skin.
Answer: There are several DIY recipes for natural moisturizers that are well-suited for your combination skin. Shea butter, aloe vera with almond oil, raw milk and honey, banana with white butter, and banana and honey are some natural moisturizing elements that are easily available at home.
Answer: The best skin care routine for the combination skin type includes using products in a specific order. Start with a gentle cleanser to wash your face. Pat it dry with a clean towel and apply your toner followed by a face serum. Top it up with a suitable moisturizer and if you’re stepping out during the day, remember to apply sunscreen. For a PM routine, start with a makeup remover (in case you have makeup on), followed by a facial cleanser, exfoliant, serum, and finally a moisturizing night cream. You may occasionally use a facial mask to give your skin that extra boost of hydration.
Answer: Oil-free moisturizers are not absolutely suitable for combination skin because they would only work on the oily areas of the face like the nose and the T-zone, leaving the drier regions of the face dehydrated.