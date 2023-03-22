Keep your skin hydrated and balanced with these best moisturizers for oily skin

If your skin is oily, you may resist the idea of moisturizing, thinking it would turn your skin greasier. But that’s not true! Using a moisturizer for oily skin is primary step to boosting the health of your skin. It maintains the required water content in your cells which keeps your skin firm and plump. If you avoid this crucial step, your skin may be deprived of the nourishment it deserves.
How to choose the best moisturizers for oily skin?
Wondering how to choose a good moisturizer for oily skin? Well, the market abounds in a variety of oil-free moisturizers which are super hydrating but lightweight and lets your skin breathe and glow. Gel-based formulas get absorbed quickly but don’t leave a greasy residue. When you purchase moisturizers, go through the list of ingredients and the process of formulation. Solutions containing organic extracts and vitamins C and E are safe for any skin type. Look for lotions or creams infused with niacinamide, glycerin and hyaluronic acid. You can try the Antipodes Baptise H2O Ultra-Hydrating Water Gel Moisturiser (Buy it for SGD for Rs 49.50 on lookfantastic). It is an oil-free formula infused with plant-derived hyaluronic acid.
If you prefer homemade recipes, you can mix a few drops of honey as well as lemon juice with gram flour and create a creamy paste. Apply the paste on your face and leave it for 10-15 mins to set in. Once the paste dries, wash it off with warm water and gently pat your skin dry.
How to use a moisturizer for oily skin?
People with oily skin types should consider applying moisturizer twice a day. Use it once in the morning after washing your face and once before going to bed. You can opt for a facewash for oily skin before that for optimum results. If you want to skip moisturizing at night, you may apply a hydrating night serum to rejuvenate your skin.
Here are some of the best moisturizers for oily skin by top skincare brands
If your skin is oily, you do not have to avoid moisturising it. This gel-based moisturiser from Antipodes is just the solution that your skin requires. Infused with plant-derived hyaluronic acid, this oil-free formula offers long-lasting moisturisation without making your skin feel greasy afterwards. It easily blends into your skin keeping it soft and smooth and is excellent for oily skin.
This gentle yet moisturising formula is curated without oil and ideal for skin that is prone to shine and clogged pores. The First Aid Beauty Oil Control Moisturizer locks in the skin’s natural moisture and does not cause any excess product build-up. It makes the skin feel supple while banishing dryness and flakiness.
ESPA brings you a power-packed moisturizer concocted with ingredients like chamomile, lavender, Irish moss and thyme. These elements help moisturize the skin without clogging pores. This lightweight formula is a must-have for your skin care routine.
If you’re looking for a lightweight moisturizer to suit men’s oily skin, ESPA is here to your rescue! This moisturizer, packed with the potent blend of sage, thyme and vitamin C-rich lemon, is just the boost your skin needs. The product also contains Irish moss that helps regulate oil production.
Say hello to this calming moisturizer from Omorovicza, infused with the healing properties of apple pectin and ruby crystal. The gel-cream formula helps strike a balance between hydration and sebum production. This helps control shine and prevent blemishes. The moisturizer also diminishes the appearance of large pores, wrinkles and fine lines.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, rose water helps reduce the secretion of excess sebum that can clog your pores and cause acne, blackheads and pimples. It also cleanses your skin and removes dead cells to bring out your natural radiance.
Answer: You can use a moisturiser twice a day, once in the morning and once as part of your night time skin care routine. Make sure to properly cleanse your skin before applying a moisturiser. You may also apply a facial serum and top it up with moisturiser for better results.
Answer: Yes, vitamin C carries anti-inflammatory properties and is water-based. So, it won’t cause any harsh reactions or feel heavy on your skin and make it greasy.
Answer: Here’s an easy way to identify your skin type. * Wash your face with a mild cleanser and then pat it dry. * Wait for 30 mins to see how your skin feels. * If it feels too tight when you smile, it means you have dry skin. * If your T-zone starts secreting oil, it means you have oily skin. If you notice that your cheeks are dry but T-zone is oily, you have combination skin.
Answer: There’s possibly no permanent cure for oily skin but you can take care of your skin to control or reduce oil secretion. Go for hydrating but oil-free products with a blend of cooling ingredients including green tea, cucumber, honey and aloe vera. Gel-based solutions are better-suited for oily skin while antibacterial elements including turmeric, witch hazel, tea tree oil and vitamin C work great on oily skin.
Answer: Yes, definitely! Oil-free moisturisers balance the water content in your skin keeping it soft and supple but not heavy. Acne is caused by excess oil that clogs your pores and an oil-free moisturiser controls oil production which in turn prevents breakouts and flare-ups.