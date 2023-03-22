The best natural face washes for healthy-looking skin

A face wash is the cornerstone of everybody’s skincare routine regardless of what their skin type is. It not only gives you squeaky clean skin but also contributes to its overall health, owing to its combination of ingredients and actives. However, a deeply cleansed face can come at a price. The added fragrances, harsh toxins and harmful chemicals can rather damage the skin, impacting its appearance and quality. And this is where a natural face wash comes into play.
Made with plant-derived ingredients and simpler formulas, natural face washes make for a safer choice for your skin. Their formulations not only exclude damaging components like parabens, sulphates, phthalates and mineral oils but also eliminate unnecessary chemical ingredients. This also makes natural cleansers an ideal option for people with damaged, irritated and sensitive skin.
How to choose the best natural face wash?
1. The formula
While picking the right natural face wash for yourself, consider the formula of your face wash, as it caters to specific skin types. For instance, if you have dry skin, opt for creamy and moisturising formulas whereas, if you have oily or sensitive skin, a gel cleanser would work better for you. If you have normal or combination skin, both foaming gel-based and creamy formulas with soothing ingredients would work.
2. The ingredients
Always look for ingredients in your face wash that target your skin type and skin concerns. If you have dry skin, choose a face wash with moisturising components like coconut oil, aloe vera, vitamin E, honey, milk and jojoba oil.
If you have oily skin, your face wash can have natural ingredients like tea tree, clay, neem, aloe vera, green tea and oatmeal. People with sensitive skin should opt for herbal cleansers with a minimal ingredient list and no harsh chemicals or artificial fragrances.
Benefits of using a natural face wash
Natural face washes are as good as any other strong chemical-based face wash in regards to deep cleansing, moisturising, brightening and managing various skin issues. Since washing your face every day is an imperative part of a skincare regime, opting for a natural face wash is one of the best things you can do for your skin. Here are some of the major benefits of using one.
1. They are formulated sans synthetic ingredients, harmful chemicals and components such as sulphates, parabens and phthalates which are beneficial for the skin.
2. They also aid in maintaining the skin’s pH levels which contributes to healthier and youthful-looking skin.
3. A natural face wash prevents skin damage and is relatively safer, especially for people with acne-prone and sensitive, problem skin.
4. They are gentle on the skin and do not strip it of its natural oils and hydration.
5. Naturally and organically derived ingredients are mostly sustainably sourced which is not only beneficial for your skin but also for the environment.
Say yes to healthy skin with these best natural face washes
(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Youth To The People)
- Kama Ayurveda Rose Jasmine Face Cleanser
- ELEMIS Superfood Facial Wash
- Just Herbs Aglow Neem & Chandan Skin Purifying Face Cleanser
- Ren Clean Skincare Clarifying Clay Cleanser
- Indie Lee Purifying Face Wash
- Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser Kashmiri Saffron & Neem
- Youth To The People Superfood Cleanser
- Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash
The rose and jasmine face cleanser by Kama Ayurveda is a rich mix of ingredients like rose essential oil, jasmine oil, aloe vera leaf juice, vetiver root, black cumin and jojoba seed oil. It effectively cleanses your face of impurities and makeup and leaves it feeling soft and hydrated. This natural face wash also rejuvenates the skin, minimises fine lines and promotes suppleness.
Image: Courtesy Kama Ayurveda
A cleanser packed with the goodness of greens, the ELEMIS Superfood Facial Wash deeply purifies your skin and leaves it feeling refreshed and healthy-looking. With kale, nettle and wheatgrass concocted together in the formulation, this natural face wash also nourishes the skin with essential nutrients. Additionally, the blend of avocado, broccoli seed and pumpkin seed oils with natural sugar derivative pre-biotic ensures balance and a revived complexion.
Image: Courtesy Look Fantastic
With neem and chandan as its key ingredients, the Skin Purifying Face Cleanser is an award-winning natural face wash by Just Herbs. Its four-in-one action aims at cleansing, exfoliating, detoxifying and toning your skin. It’s also hypoallergenic and is a 100 percent natural, hand-pounded herbal mix that maintains the pH balance of your skin. It is created without any preservatives or fragrances.
Image: Courtesy Just Herbs
Cleansing your skin of all the unwanted dirt and impurities is the Clarifying Clay Cleanser by Ren Clean Skincare which comprises a base of kaolin clay. It has a rich texture that foams on coming in contact with water to gently clean the pores without over-drying. The willow bark extract minimises the appearance of pores to lend a smooth, air-brushed look without causing any irritation or redness. This face wash is ideal for both sensitive and teenage skin types.
Image: Courtesy Look Fantastic
The Indie Lee Purifying Face Wash cleans and calms your skin and has a very clarifying and rejuvenating effect. It is formulated with orange and lavender extracts that nourish your skin while mandarin, clove and burdock lend you a clearer and brighter complexion. Additionally, jasmine and rosa damascena ensure your skin remains soft and supple. This natural face wash is ideal for all skin types and is made without any harmful components.
Image: Courtesy Indie Lee
A natural face wash for oily, acne-prone and sensitive skin, the Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser is enriched with the goodness of Kashmiri saffron, neem and kewda. Based on the philosophies of Ayurveda, this face cleanser deeply cleans your face and leaves it with a glowing and balanced effect. It also replenishes the skin’s natural moisture, enhances complexion and promotes softness. Its lightweight gel formula feels comfortable on the skin and prevents breakouts and excess oil.
Image: Courtesy Forest Essentials
The Superfood Cleanser by Youth To The People is a potent yet gentle daily cleanser that gives your skin that ultimate cleanse. Its formula is a mix of kale, spinach, alfalfa, green tea and vitamins C and E that together work effectively to unclog the pores while removing all impurities. It has a non-drying formula that does not strip your skin of its natural oils and moisture and balances its natural pH.
Image: Courtesy Youth To The People
A rich, concentrated face wash that gives a deep cleanse along with AHA exfoliation that yields to brighter skin, the Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash stands true to its name. It does not mess with the pH balance of your skin or strip off its natural moisture. Its lathering, sulphate-free formula soothes and hydrates the skin. Best suitable for normal, combination and oily skin, some of its key ingredients include aloe, white tea, coconut-derived cleansers, lemon, rice seed and sugarcane (a natural source of glycolic acid).
Image: Courtesy Ursa Major
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, natural face washes are as effective as any other face wash. Additionally, they also make for a rather safe choice, owing to their all-natural ingredients formulation. They add to the overall health of your skin and reduce the possibility of skin damage that otherwise chemical formulations can cause.
Answer: While these words are often used synonymously and interchangeably, there are significant differences between the two. A natural skin care product does not necessarily mean that it is organic. Natural face washes might not be entirely free of chemicals as the natural ingredients in them might not be ethically and organically sourced. Additionally, there are no formal regulations around the term ‘natural’ or ‘all natural’. However, the term ‘organic’ is a regulated term and has stricter standards. Organic products also have natural ingredients in them, but they have been ethically sourced under proper guidelines.
Answer: A natural face wash can have chemicals in them. While natural products are made of ingredients found in nature, they might not be entirely free from pesticides and chemical fertilisers that could have been used to grow and source those ingredients. They, however, should always be free of harsh chemicals like parabens, SLS, sulphates, formaldehyde and artificial fragrances. Always check the label while buying any skincare product.