9 best natural face moisturizers for soft and dewy skin

Moisturizing is a key step in your skin care routine. So, you should invest in products that are effective and safe for your skin, even if it costs a few extra bucks. Moreover, these slightly more expensive products usually last longer and do not adversely affect the texture of your skin. Speaking of skin-friendly products, natural moisturizer for the face is quickly making its way into makeup kits and skin care routines. They are free of synthetic additives and chemicals, which is why people are starting to prefer them more these days.

Are natural moisturizers for the face better than other moisturizers?

Now, that’s not a simple question to answer. Yes, natural moisturizers are milder and might not affect your skin adversely. However, not all natural ingredients are suitable for your skin. For instance, those who are allergic to nuts should avoid moisturizers infused with oil extracts from almonds, argan and other nuts. Having said that, several natural moisturizing elements can benefit your skin. For instance, safflower oil, honey, turmeric, white tea, oats, coconut oil, soy, liquorice and olive oil are some natural ingredients that are great humectants. They lock in moisture to deeply nourish your skin. At the same time, they are antibacterial and anti-inflammatory which ensures that your skin is rash-free.

How to choose the best natural moisturizer for your face?

The first thing to keep in mind while choosing any skincare product is the formulation. Many times, certain formulas do not work well with acne-prone, sensitive, very dry or irritated skin. So, check if the ingredients in the natural moisturizer for the face are organic and compatible with your skin type.

Aloe vera, glycerin, turmeric and saffron are some of the elements that are suitable for any skin type and prevent skin irritations. Once you’re sure of the formulation, do a patch test. If the solution doesn’t react, you’re good to go. You can pair it with the best natural face washes for the best results.

How to know if a moisturizer is 100% natural?

The best way to define if a moisturizer is natural or not is to check its ingredient label. Look for ingredients such as coconut oil, shea butter, aloe vera, tea tree oil and others.

(Main & Featured Image: Courtesy Sora Shimazaki/Pexels)