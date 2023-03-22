Avoid greasy skin and acne with these top-notch scrubs for oily skin

Prone to skin conditions like acne, clogged pores, excess oil and blackheads, oily skin always asks for attention and considerable care. It is a full-time job that includes following the morning and night skin care routine without a miss. And of course, constantly catering to it throughout the day with blotting papers, mattifying setting powders and volcanic rollers.

While cleansing your face twice every day with a face wash makes for the most important skin care step for people with oily skin, it should undoubtedly be followed by exfoliating consistently.

Using a face scrub developed specifically for oily skin does wonders for its look and overall health as face scrubs for oily skin are made with ingredients that aid in combating the various skin issues related to this skin type. They also help in sloughing off the dead skin cells and unclogging pores that consequently lead to reduced blemishes and dark spots, refined skin texture, brighter skin tone, increased cell regeneration and better absorption of skincare products.

How to choose scrubs for oily skin?

The best scrub for oily skin should be made with small particles or granules of fruits including apricots and walnuts. It should have active ingredients like salicylic acid, clay or activated charcoal that help in drawing out impurities from the skin deeply. The presence of other components like neem, green tea, coffee, oatmeal and tea tree also increases the efficacy of such scrubs. For instance, you can try the Avant Skincare Pro Salicylic Blemish and Imperfections Exfoliator (Buy it for SGD 93 on Look Fantastic) or Bioré Pore Unclogging Scrub (Buy it for SGD 19.99 on Shopee) for a deep and natural cleanse.

Check out the best face scrubs for oily skin for a healthy radiance

(Main Image Courtesy: Yan Krukov/Pexels; Featured Image Courtesy: Alesia Kozik/Pexels)