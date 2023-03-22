These are the best sugar scrubs to choose from for a glowing skin

Ever wondered how to get naturally soft skin with a healthy glow without spending long hours at the spa? The answer is simple! Indulge in a relaxing spa in the comfort of your home with the help of sugar scrubs. Sugar particles are great exfoliators and they are quite gentle on your skin. While sugar helps slough away dead cells, impurities and excess sebum accumulated in your pores, it also ensures that your skin isn’t stripped of its natural moisture. And, sugar scrubs have many benefits too, scroll down to know more!
Benefits of Sugar Scrub
Sugar contains glycolic acid, which is an Alpha-Hydroxy Acid (AHA) that promotes cell turnover and gives you a younger-looking skin. You can pair sugar scrubs with good cleansers like glycolic acid face washes for better results.
Another benefit of sugar is that it doesn’t turn your skin dry. It maintains the required moisture while exfoliating your skin. Sugar is also less abrasive which is safe for your skin if it is too sensitive. It doesn’t erode the protective layer of your skin or lead to breakage. Instead, it washes away dirt and enhances the overall texture of your skin.
One of the best options to try is the L’Oréal Paris Smooth Sugar Clear Kiwi Face And Lip Scrub(Buy it for SGD 15.34 on Feel Unique). The exfoliating properties of kiwi seeds and sugar clear your clogged pores from within.
How to make DIY sugar scrub at home?
There are numerous recipes for homemade sugar scrubs that can be easily concocted. Here are a few ways you can prepare it.
- You can mix brown sugar with coconut oil and create a creamy paste. For fragrance and essence, you may add a few drops of lavender oil or any other essential oil that you prefer.
- You can also combine green tea with a sugar scrub to make a soothing skin care formula. All you need to do is dip two green tea bags in hot water and let them sit till the water turns cool.
- Now, add a few drops of green tea to the sugar and oil mixture.
- Another way to recreate your homemade sugar scrub is by adding a little honey to the scrub mixture. Honey is hydrating and antibacterial which works well on sensitive and acne-prone skin.
Here are some of the best sugar scrubs for you to try
Pamper your skin with this luxurious sugar scrub from Nature Spell. The creamy formula contains brown sugar granules that gently exfoliate your skin to remove dead cells. It is infused with hydrating ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil that seal moisture and keep your skin soft and supple. Additionally, a blend of macadamia oil, turmeric butter, jojoba oil, palm oil and arrowroot ensures your skin is well moisturised and nourished throughout the day.
Say goodbye to blackheads, pimples and dead cells! Try Palmer’s Coconut Sugar Facial Scrub and watch your skin transform in just a few weeks. The formula has the sweet fragrance of raw coconut that gently buffs away impurities and the goodness of extra virgin coconut oil and chamomile flower that intensely hydrates the skin.
Say goodbye to dull and dry skin as the Fresh Sugar Face Polish Exfoliator works its magic reveals a velvety-smooth and supple surface. Infused with an effective combination of brown sugar crystals – a natural humectant, along with grapeseed and plum oils, this face scrub locks in vital moisture while lifting away impurities. It leaves your skin feeling smooth and replenished. The scrub also contains vitamin C that helps in giving you a renewed radiance.
L’Oréal has leveraged the exfoliating properties of kiwi seeds and sugar to create this purifying scrub. The formula is concocted by mixing three types of naturally derived sugars — blonde, white and brown — that help unclog pores and scoop out excess sebum or dirt from within. Your skin feels softer, lighter and three times more radiant than it used to be.
Here’s a rejuvenating facial scrub crafted by Klairs! The formula is an amalgamation of cranberry oil, black sugar, vitamin E and shea butter which not only improves the texture of your skin but also retains its natural moisture. It also fights signs of premature ageing, leaving your skin flawless and radiant.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Sugar scrubs are usually gentle on your skin so you may consider using them twice or thrice a week. Regular scrubbing is not required for any skin type.
Answer: Sugar scrubs gently exfoliate your skin to remove dead cells and cleanse your pores. As your pores get tighter and cleaner, it prevents pimples or acne from developing.
Answer: Yes, sugar scrubs pull out toxins and excess sebum stored in your pores, thereby preventing the formation of blackheads.
Answer: Yes, sugar scrub helps scoop out excess oil from your pores while also retaining its natural moisture that’s required to keep your skin supple and soft.
Answer: Never apply sugar scrub on broken or overly sensitive skin. If your skin has suffered sunburn, avoid scrubbing it until the burns have completely healed.