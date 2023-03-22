These are the best sugar scrubs to choose from for a glowing skin

Ever wondered how to get naturally soft skin with a healthy glow without spending long hours at the spa? The answer is simple! Indulge in a relaxing spa in the comfort of your home with the help of sugar scrubs. Sugar particles are great exfoliators and they are quite gentle on your skin. While sugar helps slough away dead cells, impurities and excess sebum accumulated in your pores, it also ensures that your skin isn’t stripped of its natural moisture. And, sugar scrubs have many benefits too, scroll down to know more!

Benefits of Sugar Scrub

Sugar contains glycolic acid, which is an Alpha-Hydroxy Acid (AHA) that promotes cell turnover and gives you a younger-looking skin. You can pair sugar scrubs with good cleansers like glycolic acid face washes for better results.

Another benefit of sugar is that it doesn’t turn your skin dry. It maintains the required moisture while exfoliating your skin. Sugar is also less abrasive which is safe for your skin if it is too sensitive. It doesn’t erode the protective layer of your skin or lead to breakage. Instead, it washes away dirt and enhances the overall texture of your skin.

One of the best options to try is the L’Oréal Paris Smooth Sugar Clear Kiwi Face And Lip Scrub(Buy it for SGD 15.34 on Feel Unique). The exfoliating properties of kiwi seeds and sugar clear your clogged pores from within.

How to make DIY sugar scrub at home?

There are numerous recipes for homemade sugar scrubs that can be easily concocted. Here are a few ways you can prepare it.

You can mix brown sugar with coconut oil and create a creamy paste. For fragrance and essence, you may add a few drops of lavender oil or any other essential oil that you prefer.

You can also combine green tea with a sugar scrub to make a soothing skin care formula. All you need to do is dip two green tea bags in hot water and let them sit till the water turns cool.

Now, add a few drops of green tea to the sugar and oil mixture.

Another way to recreate your homemade sugar scrub is by adding a little honey to the scrub mixture. Honey is hydrating and antibacterial which works well on sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Here are some of the best sugar scrubs for you to try