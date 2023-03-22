Try these best tea tree oil face washes for that flawless skin

Acne is one of the most common skin concerns faced by teens and adults alike. It is irritable, uncomfortable and leaves spots on the skin. While there are various products to treat acne, not all of them suit your skin type, especially, if your skin is too sensitive. The problem with sensitive skin is that it can develop rashes or can cause irritation even at the slightest exposure to a new element or product. However, there is a wonderful natural ingredient that can solve most of your skincare woes and that is tea tree oil.
Who should use tea tree oil?
Tea tree oil is an essential oil prepared by steaming the leaves of the Australian tea tree. It’s also known as melaleuca oil. People suffering from oily skin can use tea tree oil to combat oiliness. Additionally, the anti-inflammatory properties of the oil also help with itchy skin and soothe irritated skin. It is also a popular choice for dealing with acne and dandruff.
Benefits of using tea tree oil-based face washes
Having anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties, a face wash with tea tree oil can help with reducing acne and blackheads. Such products are also great cleansers for people suffering from psoriasis.
As the first step to skin care is cleansing, using a tea tree oil-based face wash or cleanser is recommended. In most cleansing products, tea tree is mixed with other nourishing elements like aloe vera, neem, turmeric, tulsi, liquorice root and so on. Some products also contain actives designed for a particular skin concern. For instance, if we’re talking about acne, salicylic acid is an effective remedy.
However, while buying a tea tree oil-based face wash, have a look at the other ingredients too. Go for the ones containing herbal extracts as they usually do not have harsh side effects. If the product is hypoallergenic, that’s even better!
Tea tree oil is one of the best options to get healthy skin. It is effective, inexpensive and safe when used as directed.
Here are some of the best tea tree oil face washes
Get rid of impurities and makeup from your skin with a nourishing and cleansing wash offered by the COSRX Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser. Enriched with the benefits of tea tree oil, salicylic acid and willow bark water, the face wash targets acne and helps treat and prevent breakouts. Regular usage gives your skin a clear complexion with a natural glow.
The Medik8 Clarifying Foam contains a potent blend of tea tree oil, niacinamide and salicylic acid that work in synergy to deliver a calming effect. Perfect for blemish-prone skin, this anti-bacterial formula also contains gentle yet effective cleansing actives, AHAs and BHAs that perform an exfoliating cleanse without causing any irritation. It does not strip the skin’s natural oils and aids in improving its texture. It is vegan and cruelty-free and is devoid of artificial fragrance, palm oil, alcohol, and phthalates.
Formulated for nighttime application, the NIP+FAB Teen Skin Fix Pore Blaster Night Wash is equipped with a powerful combination of tea tree oil and wasabi extract. The face wash forms a rich lather upon application and sweeps away impurities and makeup while unclogging your pores. It does not dry the skin and leaves you feeling fresh with a smooth and clear complexion.
A low pH gel cleanser with the best of botanical ingredients, this COSRX face wash does not strip your skin’s natural moisture. It effectively removes product buildup, traces of pollution and impurities while defending the skin’s protective barrier. Laden with the benefits of tea tree oil, this vegan face wash is sulfate-free, soap-free and alcohol-free.
The UNBOTTLED Detox Cleanser & Mask Solid Bar is a 2-in-1 formula offering the benefits of a face wash as well as a mask. Specifically formulated for oily and acne-prone skin, it removes impurities and excess sebum without drying. Tea tree oil deeply cleanses and purifies skin leaving it refreshed and glowy.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Tea tree oil works like wonder on a skin that’s prone to acne, blackheads and bacterial infections. If you have sensitive skin, tea tree oil is safe for your skin.
Answer: Yes, tea tree oil has antifungal properties which helps heal acne and prevent its reappearance.
Answer: No, it does not. On the contrary, tea tree oil helps reduce hyperpigmentation, giving you an even-toned complexion.
Answer: As tea tree oil is non-comedogenic, it does not clog pores. In fact, it cleanses your pores filled with dirt, grime and excess sebum to prevent the development of blackheads, acne and so on.
Answer: The Body Shop, Mamaearth and Neemli are some of the best brands when it comes to herbal products. You may also check out a few more brands that create tea tree oil based face washes, from the list above.
Answer: Tea tree oil and salicylic acid both serve a similar purpose. They are a good combo to use on sensitive, acne-prone skin.
Answer: Yes, tea tree oil has antioxidants that help control inflammation and treat skin concerns like hormonal acne.