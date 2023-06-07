Top waterproof sunscreens that are making a splash this season

Sweaty, sticky, stifling — summers call for a little extra care. Your usual sunscreen is not enough if you love swimming or lazing by the beach. In such scenarios, only a good waterproof sunscreen can give you sufficient protection.

Even though most skincare aficionados religiously follow the CTM routine — cleansing, toning and moisturising — many often tend to miss out on applying good sunscreen in summer. Unfortunately, no matter how regularly you follow the other skincare steps, if you miss out on a good waterproof sunscreen, your dream of perfect skin will remain incomplete.

Sunscreens not only protect you from the sun’s harmful rays but also delay premature ageing, fine lines and wrinkles. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, regular application of sunblock can even reduce the instances of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers.

How to select your sunscreen

Normal or waterproof, the efficacy of your sunscreen depends on its sun protection factor or SPF. It indicates how much protection the product offers against ultraviolet radiation. The higher the SPF, the more protection your sunscreen gives. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using sunscreens with a minimum of SPF 30.

Forms and types of sunscreen

Sunscreens are commonly sold in the form of lotions, sprays, bars and powders. You can choose from these depending on your skin type and needs. For example, if you have oily skin, a gel-based lotion sunscreen will be apt for you. If you are travelling, you can use a spray sunscreen that will be handy.

That’s not all. You can get sunscreens in different types — chemical, mineral or physical, and hybrid. Chemical sunscreens work by getting absorbed into your skin. It then captures the sun’s ultraviolet rays and converts them into heat and releases it from the body. Meanwhile, mineral sunscreens contain ingredients like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, which act like a barrier on your skin and reflect the UV rays away. Hybrid sunscreens work as a combination of both chemical and mineral sunscreens.

UVA and UVB

Sunlight includes ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) rays. While UVA has a longer wavelength and is responsible for ageing, UVB has a shorter wavelength and causes sunburns. It is important to choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen that offers protection from both UVA and UVB rays.

Your sunscreen should also contain the ability to protect your skin from UVA rays, also known as the protection grade of UVA or PA factor. The more the PA factor, the better the sun protection.

How to apply sunscreen

According to The New York Times, sunscreen should be applied at least 20 minutes before stepping out in the sun. If you are using a chemical sunscreen, you can apply sunscreen first to let your skin absorb the product. Mineral sunscreens, on the other hand, should be applied as the last step of your skincare routine since it acts like a protective shield.

Healthline recommends reapplying sunscreen every two hours, especially if you are out in the sun. Make sure to take an adequate amount of the product and apply it on your face, neck and other parts that are sun-exposed.

The best waterproof sunscreens for you to try this summer