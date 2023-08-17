La Prairie celebrates 25 years of Skin Caviar with pop-up and its first cafe in Asia

Those who fancy a bit of pampering after a day of shopping at ION Orchard will find a very luxurious respite at La Prairie’s Cobalt Immersion Pop-up from 22 – 31 August 2023.

Paying homage to the rich blue hue that its iconic jars are rendered in, the pop-up celebrates the 25th anniversary of La Prairie’s iconic Skin Caviar Luxe Cream, now remastered for the first time since 1987. This time, it not only includes Caviar Premier, but also Caviar Micro-Nutrients, which deliver 300 nutrients to the skin to prevent further ageing and early signs of ageing. The cream will also now be available in two textures: rich and velvety, or sheer and airy depending on your environment, preference, and skin type.

Those with oily skin and are living in a humid climate like Singapore, for example, will love the lighter option for its ability to sink into the skin without leaving an oily finish. If you can’t decide, La Prairie’s team of professional skincare experts will be there to guide you through the products via personalised consultations.

The pop-up will also be home to La Prairie’s first Cobalt Café in Asia. Here, visitors can redeem a limited-edition pastry and coffee set after completing an experiential discovery journey. The pastry – inspired by the Swiss Alps, but with a local twist – was created specially with Keong Saik Bakery, and is available exclusively at the Cobalt Café.

Over this week till 18 August, La Prairie will also be welcoming invited guests to Cobalt House, an exclusive space in an undisclosed location that’s been designed in collaboration with award-winning Dutch designer Sabine Marselis. First presented within the Collectors Lounge at Art Basel, the space draws inspiration from the recognisable cobalt blue glass jar and the decadent texture of the cream, making it a cosy, chic environment for guests to explore the world of Skin Caviar.

“Light, colour, and material are three things I always revert back to with every project,” says Marcelis, who recently named Designer of the Year for ELLE Decor’s 2023 International Design Awards.

“The Cobalt House is about creating this duality of spaces and experience. You first experience the outer layer, which is this intense blue colour in glass. And then you come into this closed-off room where it’s very much the opposite, with soft shapes and curves. You feel like you’ve suddenly landed in a very different place where you’re taken into the cream itself,” she added.

