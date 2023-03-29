Milk and honey scrub: Pick from the best ones for a glowing skin

Everyone craves flawless skin but they believe that it requires effort. What if we tell you that getting clear skin is not that difficult? You can achieve that easily at home without spending a huge amount at the spa. Of course, you need to be consistent and take regular care of your skin, but you definitely don’t have to rely on expensive products. And, one of the best natural remedies to get glowing skin is a milk and honey scrub.

These two items are easily available in your kitchen and quite effective. Also, you can opt for some of the most effective milk and honey based scrubs available in markets or online. One of the best ones, the Oriflame Sweden Milk And Honey Gold Scrub (Buy for SGD 46.24 on Amazon) is infused with natural ingredients and removes dirt and grime from your pores effectively.

Benefits of using milk and honey scrub

Both milk and honey contain antimicrobial properties which help cleanse your skin deeply. Milk, in particular, contains lactic acid that naturally cleans dead cells. Honey, on the other hand, unclogs your pores to remove excess sebum or dirt accumulated in them.

This prevents the formation of acne or pimples and keeps your skin smooth. Honey also intensely moisturises the skin to retain its softness and natural glow. Milk and honey infused products when combined with the best face washes for pimples, gives excellent results.

How to make DIY milk and honey scrub

While many spas recommend milk and honey body treatments, you don’t need to book an appointment. Instead, you can try DIY recipes which are easy and effective. You can also customise your solutions based on your preferences. For instance, the simplest milk and honey scrub is one where you can add granulated sugar as an exfoliant.

You may also replace sugar with ground oats. Oats is a gentle exfoliant that doesn’t harm your skin but clears away dead cells, toxins and excess oil. If you like your scrub to be fragrant, you may add lavender buds or any essential oil of your choice. All of these are safe for use and usually don’t cause any harsh reactions.

Here are some of the best milk and honey scrubs for you to try