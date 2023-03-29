Milk and honey scrub: Pick from the best ones for a glowing skin

Everyone craves flawless skin but they believe that it requires effort. What if we tell you that getting clear skin is not that difficult? You can achieve that easily at home without spending a huge amount at the spa. Of course, you need to be consistent and take regular care of your skin, but you definitely don’t have to rely on expensive products. And, one of the best natural remedies to get glowing skin is a milk and honey scrub.
These two items are easily available in your kitchen and quite effective. Also, you can opt for some of the most effective milk and honey based scrubs available in markets or online. One of the best ones, the Oriflame Sweden Milk And Honey Gold Scrub (Buy for SGD 46.24 on Amazon) is infused with natural ingredients and removes dirt and grime from your pores effectively.
Benefits of using milk and honey scrub
Both milk and honey contain antimicrobial properties which help cleanse your skin deeply. Milk, in particular, contains lactic acid that naturally cleans dead cells. Honey, on the other hand, unclogs your pores to remove excess sebum or dirt accumulated in them.
This prevents the formation of acne or pimples and keeps your skin smooth. Honey also intensely moisturises the skin to retain its softness and natural glow. Milk and honey infused products when combined with the best face washes for pimples, gives excellent results.
How to make DIY milk and honey scrub
While many spas recommend milk and honey body treatments, you don’t need to book an appointment. Instead, you can try DIY recipes which are easy and effective. You can also customise your solutions based on your preferences. For instance, the simplest milk and honey scrub is one where you can add granulated sugar as an exfoliant.
You may also replace sugar with ground oats. Oats is a gentle exfoliant that doesn’t harm your skin but clears away dead cells, toxins and excess oil. If you like your scrub to be fragrant, you may add lavender buds or any essential oil of your choice. All of these are safe for use and usually don’t cause any harsh reactions.
Here are some of the best milk and honey scrubs for you to try
Jump To / Table of Contents
Oriflame has used naturally extracted milk and gold honey to create this mild, nourishing scrub. The formula does wonders to dull skin by removing dead cells and scooping out dirt from deep within the pores. The added vitamins and minerals in the scrub help bring out your skin’s natural radiance and improve its overall texture.
Rating: 4.1/5
Image: Courtesy Oriflame
If you’re looking for a gentle scrub for your sensitive skin, you’re at the right place! This facial scrub infused with almond milk and honey doesn’t cause any irritation and cleanses your skin without stripping off its natural moisture. It’s clinically tested and specially designed to treat dry skin.
Rating: 4.3/5
Image: Courtesy The Body Shop
Who doesn’t want soft, clear skin? With this scrub from Cuccio, you can transform your skin from drab to fab. The hydrating and antibacterial properties of milk and honey help your skin flourish without falling prey to irritable reactions or allergies. The product also exudes a mild fragrance of milk and honey.
Rating: 4.1/5
Image: Courtesy Cuccio
Leverage the healing powers of milk and honey to give your skin the love it deserves. Try this gentle body scrub from Body Boost containing smooth raw sugar granules and whipped shea butter that help remove dead cells and toxins to deliver a healthy glow. This is a unisex scrub that provides intense hydration along with exfoliation.
Rating: 4.6/5
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Enriched with the hydrating properties and essential nutrients of goat milk, this body scrub by Dionis is excellent at removing dry and flaky skin leaving behind a healthy and radiant glow. The scrub also contains chamomile that replenishes and calms skin after exfoliation preventing redness and irritation.
Rating: 4.5/5
Image: Courtesy Amazon
(Hero image: Courtesy Sandi Benedicta/Unsplash; Featured image: Courtesy Anna Tarazevich/Pexels)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, milk and honey are smooth in texture and are not abrasive. So, you can apply milk and honey scrub daily.
Answer: Milk and honey scrub helps moisturise your skin to keep it soft and supple. However, if your scrub has exfoliating elements like sugar, it’ll clear away dead cells and unclog your pores to prevent the formation of acne or pimples.
Answer: Milk and honey are more ideal for hydration than exfoliation. Coffee, sugar and oatmeal are some of the best natural exfoliants that can remove blackheads.
Answer: While honey is good for oily skin, milk is more ideal for dry skin. However, a milk and honey scrub doesn’t increase sebum production. If you have combination skin, it is the best choice for you.
Answer: Milk and honey are both natural ingredients and are not harmful for your skin. Unless your skin is allergic to any of these items, you may safely apply them.
Answer: It’s pretty easy to prepare milk and honey scrub. All you need is a tablespoon of raw honey, milk and granulated sugar. Mix the ingredients to make a smooth, consistent paste and your scrub is ready!