Best moisturizers with SPF for hydration and sun protection in a single step

Do you often forget to wear sunscreen when in a rush every morning? Does using sun protection seem like a tedious additional beauty step that you usually end up giving a miss? Looking for a solution that can shorten your morning beauty routine while ensuring adequate sun protection? If yes, it’s time you get your hands on a moisturizer with SPF.
Moisturizers with SPF are basically your everyday moisturizers that double up as sunscreen, owing to the presence of SPF filters in their formulations. They not only hydrate your skin but also protect it from harmful UV rays. They make for a perfect skin care pick not just for people who don’t use SPF at all but also for anyone in general. After all, there’s no such thing as too much sun protection. And while you might be wearing your sunscreen every single day and constantly re-applying it, a little extra SPF does not harm.
Benefits of moisturizers with SPF
A moisturizer with SPF is a hybrid skincare product that combines two of the most important needs of our skin — hydration and sun protection. Besides simplifying our morning skin care routine, it also ensures that our skin reaps all the benefits of a moisturizer and sunscreen in one go. It is also a great option for people who’re always on the go and do not have time for multiple skin care steps. Additionally, if layering different skincare products makes your skin feel greasy and heavily loaded, using a moisturizer with SPF will combine two steps into one and make room for comfort.
How to choose the best moisturizer with SPF
Your search for any skincare product should always begin with assessing your skin type. Using a beauty product that’s not meant for your skin type can have adverse effects on your skin’s health. Furthermore, your moisturizer should have hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid that ensure long-lasting nourishment. Other beneficial components to look for include ceramides, vitamin C, vitamin E, aloe vera and niacinamide. For instance, the Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Daily Moisturizer (Buy it for SGD 72.34 on Amazon) is a wholesome blend of essential ingredients that have a great effect on the health of the skin.
The SPF number also matters. If you’re looking to wear your moisturizer with SPF as it is without any additional layer of sunscreen, then look for an SPF that’s 30 or above. Anything below that would require you to top it off with your usual sunscreen. More so, try choosing a product that offers broad-spectrum sun protection against UVA and UVB rays. You can try the Skin Inc Serum UV Moisturizer (Buy it for SGD 74 on Sephora) as it’s formulated with broad-spectrum SPF 50+ PA+++.
Check out the best moisturizers with SPF for a simplified skin care routine
(Main Image Courtesy: Karolina Grabowski/Pexels; Featured Image Courtesy: Sephora)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 PA+++
- Forest Essentials Eladi Day Cream SPF 30
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Hydrating Moisturizer SPF 45
- Skin Inc Serum UV Moisturizer SPF 50+ PA+++
- La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
- Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Daily Moisturizer
- Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery
- CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion With Sunscreen
Providing intense hydration and sun protection with SPF 40 in one go is the Superscreen Daily Moisturizer. Comprising a combination of reef-safe and clean ingredients, this cream nourishes the skin and protects it from harmful UV rays, pollution, dryness and blue light. The formula also includes a moisture-binding barrier that locks in the hydration and keeps damaging environmental aggressors at bay. It is suitable for normal, dry and combination skin types.
Image: Courtesy Sephora
Designed especially for younger skin to combat and manage skin concerns like acne and sebum production, the Eladi Day Cream by Forest Essentials balances and hydrates the skin while protecting it. It is formulated with aloe vera, yashad bhasma (a natural form of SPF) and mukta pishti (an Ayurvedic blend of water pearl paste and rosewater). Together, these ingredients (SPF 30) help in clarifying the skin and protecting it from harmful UV rays, while having a cooling and soothing effect. It is free from parabens and chemicals and leads to glowing skin.
Image: Courtesy Forest Essentials
Infused with broad-spectrum SPF 45, this moisturizer provides hydration for up to 72 hours. Enriching the skin with ceramides and 30 percent hyaluronic acid complex, it also reduces the signs of ageing. Formulated with Pentavitin and five percent SunBoost ATB, it replenishes the skin with moisture lost due to outdoor heat while protecting it from harmful UV rays. Its invisible finish and unique water-break texture leave the skin feeling soft and plump. The formula is free from sulphates, parabens, mineral oils and other harmful chemicals.
Image: Courtesy Sephora
Shielding your skin against UV rays and blue light without leaving any white cast behind is the Skin Inc Serum UV Moisturizer that’s infused with SPF 50+ PA+++. A physical and chemical sunscreen hybrid, this moisturizer provides broad-spectrum protection while niacinamide, cica and licorice soothe and prevent the skin from acne and pore concerns. It has a milky, lightweight texture that comprises hyaluronic acid to ensure your skin’s hydration.
Image: Courtesy Sephora
Formulated with niacinamide, glycerin, ceramide-3 and La Roche-Posay prebiotic thermal water, the Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer provides hydration for up to 48 hours. It also repairs the skin’s natural protective barrier and provides broad-spectrum sun protection with SPF 30. It has a refreshing and lightweight texture that feels comfortable on the skin. It is dermatologically tested and is ideal for normal, combination, sensitive and dry skin types.
Image: Courtesy La Roche-Posay
The Absolutely Ageless Daily Moisturizer by Aveeno is an anti-ageing skincare product that’s suitable for ageing and sensitive skin. While it infuses your skin with the goodness of vitamins C and E and an exclusive blackberry complex, it protects the skin from UV rays with broad-spectrum SPF 30. It improves skin elasticity, reduces collagen loss and boosts firmness to lend you younger-looking skin. It is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and dermatologically tested.
Image: Courtesy Aveeno
The Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery is a three-in-one daytime moisturizer that aims at hydrating, firming and protecting the skin in one go. It is a medium-weight, emollient moisturizer that’s infused with broad-spectrum SPF 50 to help protect against UVA and UVB rays.
Made with antioxidant white tea and a unique polypeptide that helps in improving the appearance of photoaged skin, it provides hydration that lasts long, helps control signs of ageing and boosts collagen production. It blends into the skin smoothly for a flawless finish.
Image: Courtesy Dermalogica
The CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizer Lotion contains broad-spectrum SPF 30 that shields the skin from harsh UVA and UVB rays. It is also formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and three essential ceramides to deliver optimum hydration and regulate the skin’s barrier function.
The non-comedogenic product also has its patent MVE technology which ensures efficient ceramide delivery into the skin. It is formulated with InVisibleZinc technology (microfine zinc oxide) that ensures the lotion glides on the skin.
Image: Courtesy CeraVe
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: If your moisturizer has broad-spectrum SPF 30 or above, it is enough. However, you should still keep reapplying regular sunscreen every two to three hours throughout the day.
Answer: It is usually recommended to use any broad-spectrum sunscreen that has an SPF of at least 30 or above. If your moisturizer has an SPF below that, you must layer it up with a regular sunscreen with SPF 30 or above.
Answer: Like any normal day moisturizer, include it in your morning skin care routine to get both nourishment and sun protection. You can layer it on a cleansed and toned face after you’ve applied all the pre-moisturizer serums and essences.