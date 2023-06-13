15 new beauty products we love this June 2023

If surviving the first half 2023 isn’t good enough reason to treat yourself to June’s crop of beauty products, we don’t know what is.
It’s clearly a huge month for skincare nerds out there, especially since Shiseido, Tatcha, Augustinus Bader, and Heure have dropped what could be your next holy grail. With summer in full swing (anyone used to that heat wave yet?), it’s only right that your fragrance repertoire is given an overhaul, and Narciso Rodriguez, Issey Miyake, Gucci, and Byredo are here to help.
To look your best from dawn till dusk, splurge on some of our new makeup favourites from NARS, Tom Ford, and of course, Fenty Beauty.
Read on for your definitive beauty shopping list this June 2023.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Tatcha The Silk Serum
- Augustinus Bader The Retinol Serum
- Tom Ford Beauty Liquid Lip Luxe Matte
- Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Intense
- Drunk Elephant A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum
- Heure Flawless
- Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey Pivoine
- Chanel Limited Edition Set Le Vernis de Chanel
- Narciso Rodriguez For Her Musc Noir Rose
- Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream For Body And Face
- NARS Pure Paradise Collection
- Shiseido Future Solution LX
- Fenty Beauty Match Stix Color-Adaptive Cheek +Lip Stick (Limited Edition)
- Coco & Eve Daily Water Gel SPF 50+
- Gucci Palette De Beauté Quatuor
Tatcha’s new The Silk Serum is formulated with some pretty exotic ingredients, but you’ll want every single one of them in your skincare regimen. Infused with cranberry extract, sea fennel, silk extracts and the brand’s proprietary Hadasei-3, the silky serum provides the benefits of a retinol without the usual irritation. Expect more radiant skin that’s visibly firmer, especially for those with collagen-depleted skin.
Available exclusively at Sephora Singapore.
If you’re not getting much out of your current retinol routine, Augustinus Bader’s latest will put you back on the right track. Infused with pure retinol, this baby also has zinc complex for anti-inflammatory benefits, as well as a microbiome blend, which includes potent botanical antioxidants like manuka, black pepper, and magnolia. Other natural actives like Marine Ectoine reduces wrinkles and deeply hydrates, while Japanese knotweed extract helps to regulate enzyme activity and inhibit acne-causing bacteria. Expect all the anti-ageing benefits of retinol, alongside a reduction of blemishes and pigmentation.
We’re not kidding when we say that these babies don’t budge. The new long wearing, transfer-resistant shades are richly pigmented and melt luxuriously into the lips without seeping into fine lines. They’re also infused with black rose oil extract and seaweed extract to keep your puckers nourished. Available in 10 shades for any occasion.
Available at selected Sephora stores and on the e-shop, TANGS at Tang Plaza, Beauty Hall Level 1, Tangs.com, and Takashimaya Department Store.
Inspired by the magnetic forces of moonlight, this fragrance is an addictively deep floral offering that’s rich, sensual, and intriguing. Blended by Master Perfumer Alberto Morillas, expect top notes of Orange Blossom Absolute, before hints of Jasmine Sambal and Tuberose shine through. Lady of the Night – a night-blooming flower – heightens the heady bouquet, making it perfect for all your after-dark soirees.
Retinol is known for being tricky to use on the face, much less around the under-eye area. To reap its collagen-awakening benefits without any of the irritation – especially on the ultra-sensitive area – Drunk Elephant has formulated this eye serum with a gentle but effective dose of 0.1% vegan retinol, alongside caffeine and copper peptides to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness. The latter, in particular helps beef up collagen production in the skin while improving elasticity.
Brightening skin products are plenty, but Heure has made sure that its latest serum, aptly named Flawless, will effectively leave you skin free of the dreaded pigmentation. Using a potent blend of brightening and antioxidant actives, the non-irritating formula works holistically to intervene at eight different levels of melanogenesis, with help from its proprietary transdermal SkinTech, SPHR, which prevents the formation of melanin pigments in the basal layer, all while dispersing melanocytes that are already on the epidermis.
Available on Heure’s online store and at Sephora from 29 June 2023.
Comprising largely of natural ingredients, Issey Miyake’s L’Eau d’Issey Pivoine is good example of how sustainability can be a part of the fragrance world. Here, vetiver root is sourced from a small-scale farm in Haiti, while only non-controversial ingredients are used as scent stabilisers. This particular fragrance is inspired by the peony, and because there’s no particular scent that’s associated with the flower, perfumer Marie Salamagne has reimagined its vibrance with notes of rose, pear, and white raspberries, which pair beautifully with its cedarwood base. The beguiling scent is housed in a bottle that’s made of 20% recycled glass, with a cover that’s made entirely from natural wood.
If you too dream of being a ‘Human Chanel’, you might want to start with the Set Le Vernis de Chanel, a limited edition kit that’s the ultimate manicure flex this season. The set comes with two of the season’s new colours – Incendiarie and Insomniaque – as well as the Le Gel Coat and two sheet of 45 iconic nail sticker designs, one in black and the other in white.
Available on the Chanel eShop and all Fragrance and Beauty boutiques and counters.
Narciso Rodriguez keeps the femininity alive this summer with the Muse Noir Rose, the latest addition to the well-loved For Her collection. Created to bring a more profound sense of intimacy, the fragrance opens with top notes of Italian bergamot oil and pink peppercorn, which marries seamlessly with notes of tangy citrus. The scent progresses into a more herbaceous and balsamic note, before settling into an addictive base of oriental vanilla. The complexity is further accentuated by rich leather accords and Indonesian patchouli, making for a perfume that’s equal parts sensual and mysterious.
Available at Metro Paragon and Causeway Point, Takashimaya, Tangs Orchard and Tangs VivoCity, BHG Bugis, and Sephora.
Another product to add to your Korean beauty skincare routine is Illiyoon’s Ceramide Ato collection’s cream. The vegan-approved lotion is lightweight and sinks into the skin immediately, with Perilla Ocymoides Seed Extract to soothe and moisturise dry and sensitive skin. The Korean skincare brand promises up to 100 hours of hydration with this one, with an improved skin barrier in just three days.
Available at selected Guardian outlets, online at guardian.com.sg and AMOREPACIFIC’S Hair & Body Shop on LazMall and Shopee Mall.
Counting down to that summer vacation? You’ll want to do so with NARS Pure Paradise Collection. The journey to paradise starts with the packaging here, which for the first time is in a sleek white instead of the brand’s signature black. Everything in this collection has been curated to give you the best summer glow, from the Light Reflecting Setting Powder Set, to the oversized (!) Light Reflecting Blush in Orgasm. Complete the sun-kissed look with the Quad Eyeshadow (also in Orgasm), and dust on the limited edition Prismatic Powder on the high points of your face for an ethereal glow. Lastly, swipe on a coat or two of the New Powermatte Lipstick, for a bold, matte colour that perfectly complements the rest of the products in this collection. Now all you have to do is book that vacation.
All products are pre-launching exclusively on Lazada Super New Arrivals on 19 June.
Japanese skincare is having a bit of a renaissance, and if you needed further proof, simply look to Shiseido Future Solution LX collection. The state-of-the-art range comprises gems such as the Total Protective Cream E, Total Regenerating Cream E, and Universal Defense E, all of which have been crafted with the brand’s exclusive technology, SkingenecellEnmei Complex, as well as rare ingredients such as Sansho Extract and Burnet Extract to create an optimal environment for skin cells to repair and regenerate.
We’re suckers for multi-purpose beauty products, and this one by Fenty Beauty hits the sweet spot for being so versatile. The limited edition gel-stick works by reacting to your skin’s natural chemistry to deliver a rosy tinge that’s “customised” for the most flattering finish. Besides, it leaves the most natural dewy finish – need we say more?
If you’ve shunned sunscreens because of the greasy finish they leave behind, you’ll want to try Coco & Eve’s latest. Made in Australia, the lightweight formula blends easily into the skin without leaving a white cast, instead imparting a silky (read: not greasy) finish on your skin. Hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and aloe vera also work to keep your skin plump throughout the day. It’s also SPF50+, which means that you’ll be well-protected under the sun.
You know it’s going to be a good month when Gucci Beauty drops something new. Available in three variations (two universal pink and brown versions and one inspired by Gucci Beauty’s emblematic shades), the Palette De Beauté Quator each sees four multi-use colours that’ll create the dreamiest of looks. Inside, expect three powder formulas in satin and matte finishes that can be used as both eyeshadow and blush, as well as another in a cream formula that’s perfect for accentuating the eyes, lips, and cheeks.