15 new beauty products we love this June 2023

If surviving the first half 2023 isn’t good enough reason to treat yourself to June’s crop of beauty products, we don’t know what is.

It’s clearly a huge month for skincare nerds out there, especially since Shiseido, Tatcha, Augustinus Bader, and Heure have dropped what could be your next holy grail. With summer in full swing (anyone used to that heat wave yet?), it’s only right that your fragrance repertoire is given an overhaul, and Narciso Rodriguez, Issey Miyake, Gucci, and Byredo are here to help.

To look your best from dawn till dusk, splurge on some of our new makeup favourites from NARS, Tom Ford, and of course, Fenty Beauty.

Read on for your definitive beauty shopping list this June 2023.