The best papaya scrubs to try for a radiant and brighter looking skin

Papaya is a luscious tropical fruit that not only has multiple benefits for our body but does wonders for our skin too. It makes for a great ingredient in over-the-counter skincare products like cleansers, masks, peels and scrubs. And owing to its deeply exfoliating and bleaching properties, incorporating a good papaya scrub in your skin care routine is one of the best ways to reap its benefits.
Glowing, healthy and clear skin is every heart’s desire. And, papaya is that one hero ingredient which can help you achieve great skin in the simplest of ways like exfoliation.
Benefits of using papaya scrub for skin
Papaya has an enzyme called papain that contributes greatly towards the overall health of the skin. It is a proteolytic enzyme that rids the skin of dead skin cells and impurities and also helps in unclogging congested pores of grime, dirt and oil. This consequently leads to a reduction in blemishes, future breakouts and acne scars.
Additionally, a papaya scrub greatly helps in reducing pigmentation and tanning because of its bleaching and lightening properties. For instance, the Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub (Buy it for SGD 63 on Sephora) not only sloughs off the dead surface but also lends a brighter and more radiant glow. Because of the antioxidants present in the ingredient, a papaya scrub also helps in fighting premature ageing and reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and crow’s feet by supporting skin renewal. You can also try Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment (Buy it for SGD 43.20 on Cult Beauty) if you’re dealing with such skin concerns.
A papaya scrub would undoubtedly make for a good skin care investment if your skin is lacklustre and ticks off concerns like pigmentation, tanning, dullness, blemishes and lack of nourishment. And if you’re wondering which one to pick amongst so many options available out there, we’ve shortlisted some of the best ones for you. Go on, take a look!
Here are some of the best papaya scrubs to add to your skin care shelves
The Rodial Vit C Papaya Enzyme Scrub is a multi-tasking facial exfoliator that not only sloughs off dead skin cells and impurities but also lends a radiant-looking complexion. While perlite and jojoba beads of volcanic extracts offer physical exfoliation, the antioxidant-rich vitamin C and papaya extracts promote luminous and glowing skin.
Offering a generous mix of enzymatic, physical and chemical exfoliation is the Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub by Wishful. It has a milky gel-to-peel texture that feels weightless on the skin and gently yet effectively exfoliates the skin to reveal a smoother and brighter even tone. It rolls away the dead skin cells in a pilling action to give your skin a renewed look without any harshness. Its key ingredients include pineapple and papaya enzymes, AHAs and BHAs and cellulose.
The Bondi Sands scrub has a powder-to-pastel formula that gently buffs away the dead skin cells for a brighter and visibly even complexion and tone. It features a potent blend of salicylic acid, pineapple extract and papaya enzymes to clarify your skin with an effective mix of physical and chemical exfoliation. With consistent use, it reduces the look of tonal and textural irregularities and makes your skin feel soft and smooth.
Infused with a concoction of papaya and pineapple enzymes to exfoliate and brighten the skin and vitamin B5 to lock in moisture, this facial scrub by Kopari is one of the best. Ideal for all skin types, this wholesome coconut milk scrub gently cleanses and polishes the skin to lend it a visibly smooth and radiant glow. It targets skin concerns like dullness and dryness and is formulated without sulphates, silicones, parabens and phthalates.
Also known as The Hollywood Two-Minute Facial, this dual-action exfoliator is Kate Somerville’s bestselling skincare product. It gives you a fresh-from-the-skin-clinic look owing to its enriching formula comprising papaya, pineapple and pumpkin enzymes, AHA lactic acid, aloe vera, vitamin E, cinnamon extracts and rosewood. Together, they slough off the dead and dull skin cells, enhance skin’s radiance, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and boost its health.
Targeting skin concerns like oiliness, uneven skin tone, dehydration and premature signs of ageing is the Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant. It’s a skin-brightening powder that activates on being mixed with water to exfoliate your pores deeply. The formula is enriched with the goodness of salicylic acid, phytic acid, allantoin, papain and rice enzymes to leave your skin feeling and looking smooth and radiant.
A fruity body scrub made with papaya and sugar, this Organic Shop exfoliator cleanses and exfoliates the skin with its simple yet effective formula. It contains certified organic extracts and oils without any harmful chemicals, mineral oils and parabens.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: No matter what type of scrub you choose, it is recommended to exfoliate your skin not more than twice or thrice a week.
Answer: Yes, a papaya scrub can work wonders for oily and acne-prone skin. Papaya is rich in papain which helps in removing dead skin cells, excess sebum and unclogging the pores. It also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities that help in treating acne and preventing further breakouts.
Answer: Papaya helps a great deal in reducing all kinds of pigmentation, tanning and dark blemish spots.
Answer: No, papaya does not darken skin.
Answer: Using papaya-infused products is usually safe, however, you must not use such products if you are allergic to the fruit. Additionally, applying raw papain on the skin might cause irritation and blisters. Always consult your dermat before incorporating any product in your skin care routine.
Answer: Yes. Papaya is a natural exfoliator and bleaching agent that helps in reducing skin discolouration, lightening the skin tone and lending a brighter glow to the skin.