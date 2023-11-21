Glow on the go: The ultimate skincare travel kit for your next trip

We often hear that skin care is a journey and not a destination. Hence, it is important to invest in a travel-friendly skincare kit to not miss out on a consistent routine even on the go.
While travelling can be a breather for your mind, it may not always be the same for your skin. But with all the right products in your travel kit, you can ensure that your skincare game isn’t compromised even when you’re not at home.
How does travelling affect your skin?
Travelling primarily means exposure to different weather conditions. For your skin, it might be a bit difficult to embrace the sudden change, which might lead to issues like breakouts and flaky patches. When you journey to cold places, your skin is likely to get extremely dry and itchy. Travelling to hot and humid places can leave your skin tanned and dull. Accumulation of dirt and other pollutants from smoke and dust is also a major deal breaker for your skin barrier.
Your skin needs to stay hydrated and nourished always — something that can get compromised amid a packed itinerary. Travelling also results in a sudden change in diet and sleep patterns, the effect of which can often be seen under your eyes.
All these factors, if not paid attention to, can wreak irrevocable damage on your skin and that is why it is so important to have a travel skincare routine.
Choosing skincare products based on your skin type
While travelling, you will need to carry products that are specifically designed for your skin type. Venturing out can leave those with oily skin prone to more breakouts. So, carry products that are oil-free and non-comedogenic. On the other hand, people with dry skin may see their skin get extremely dehydrated while travelling and should always pack thick, creamy products.
It may not be possible to carry all your essentials on your travels. So, you need to choose your products in travel-friendly sizes and forms. For instance, a creamy sunscreen can get messy during reapplication. Spray sunscreens can be your saviour instead. Also, an under-eye patch may be more convenient than a regular under-eye cream.
Best products to add to your travel skincare list
Jump To / Table of Contents
- DR.JART+ Dermask Soothing Hydra Solution™ Pro
- MAC COSMETICS Lightful C³ Hydrating Micellar Water Makeup Remover
- FRESH Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner
- Clinique Moisture Surge moisturiser
- Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray
- The Derma Co Pigmentation & Dark Spots Reduction 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum
- PIXI Nutrifeye Nourishing Eye Patches
- CAUDALIE Vinotherapist Hyaluronic Nourishing Body Lotion
- Maybelline New York Baby Lips lip balm
A sheet mask soaked in the goodness of serums and other active ingredients addresses various skin issues. Easy to pack and convenient to use, these masks are extremely travel-friendly. All you need to do is just rub the pouch to activate the ingredients in the pack and place the precut mask on your face in the right position. After leaving it on for 20 minutes, you can pat the excess serum into your skin. This single-use mask is the best option to rehydrate and rejuvenate your skin after a tiring day.
The DR.JART+ Dermask Soothing Hydra Solution™ Pro is a good option if you are looking to achieve toned and firm skin.
Removing any makeup or skincare product before sleeping is more crucial than applying them. Leftover products can clog your pores, cause severe breakouts and lead to dull skin. Hence, a cleanser, especially one that can remove waterproof makeup, is a must in your travel skincare kit.
The MAC COSMETICS Lightful C³ hydrating micellar water makeup remover is infused with the goodness of vitamin C, coral grass and cherry blossom and is easy to use as well. You can take the product in a cotton pad and press gently over your face, neck and eyes before swiping away dirt and any makeup that is left.
Toner is another skincare product that is essential to keep your pores tight after a long day of travelling. It helps you remove any traces of dirt or impurities that may be still on your face after cleansing or using a face wash. Toners can help you achieve an ideal pH balance and remove dry patches to get an even skin tone. Make sure that you use a toner that is free of alcohol so that it does not dry out the skin.
The FRESH Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner is made from rose extracts. It refreshes your skin in a single use and keeps it hydrated for a long time. You can use it for both the AM and PM routine after cleansing, before you use serum and moisturiser.
A moisturiser is a must-have product for both morning and night skincare. Be it at home, or while travelling, this essential should be used every day after cleansing and toning your skin. You should also use it before applying makeup as it not only preps your skin but also keeps it nourished and plump.
The Clinique Moisture Surge moisturiser works deep, penetrating up to 10 layers of skin and lasts for around 100 hours. It is fortified with hyaluronic acid and an aloe vera bio-ferment that helps add moisture. The activated aloe water also helps the skin lock in moisture for a long time.
Stepping out for a day of exploration means constant exposure to the sun. Hence, sunscreen should be a must in your travel skincare kit. Without regular sunscreen usage, your skin will look aged and dull no matter how many other products you invest in. It protects you from UVA (ageing) and UVB (burning) rays of the sun.
While travelling, it is best to reapply sunscreen every two hours, and a spray works very well for that. Spritz all over your face, neck and other parts of the body that are exposed to the sun.
You can try the Sun Bum sunscreen spray that offers you broad-spectrum protection of SPF 50. The product is water resistant, and this has been confirmed by an 80-minute water test. It is also non-oily, non-sticky and non-patchy.
Exposure to harsh rays of the sun can also speed up the ageing process. No product works better than a serum when it comes to specifically addressing dullness, pigmentation and dark spots. Hence, it is always recommended to use a serum in your skincare routine, even while travelling.
The Derma Co 2% Kojic Acid Serum is loaded with 1% alpha arbutin which contributes to fading dark spots and controls the production of melanin that causes pigmentation. Controlled melanin levels also help you achieve an even skin tone. The serum is also ideal if you are looking to combat issues like scars, sun damage and hyperpigmentation.
End your long day of travel with some relaxation and rejuvenation with under-eye patches. These are a great way to get rid of any puffiness you might have around your eyes from all the exhaustion. It also helps you get rid of dark circles with consistent use.
The PIXI Nutrifeye nourishing eye patch is ideal to keep your under-eye area hydrated and supple. With a unique moisture lock technique achieved using a serum, this patch will give back moisture to tired skin. You can pat the extra serum into your skin. For an extra depuffing effect, you can use it chilled.
Just like facial skin, your body also needs intense moisturisation, especially if you are travelling. It is ideal to apply a good body lotion after showering, while the skin is still wet. This will keep your skin remain supple and will prevent dry patches.
The CAUDALIE Vinotherapist hyaluronic nourishing body lotion is the best option for people with dry skin. Its fast-absorbing formula is infused with the goodness of shea butter, hyaluronic acid and antioxidant polyphenols. Apply the moisturiser until it gets absorbed fully.
The gentle skin on your lips also needs protection from sun rays, especially while travelling to places with dry or sunny weather. A lip balm is the perfect product for that. Besides moisturising and protecting the skin, it also helps prevent peeling and adds a base of protection under your layer of lipstick.
The Maybelline New York Baby Lips lip balm is infused with SPF 20, vitamin E and coconut oil. It provides up to 16 hours of intense moisturiser and comes in four unique shades.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
–Is skincare important even during short trips?
Yes, you should not skip your skincare routine even during short trips as your skin is likely to get exposed to harsh weather conditions and pollution while on the trip.
–Should you adjust your skincare routine while travelling?
Yes. You can tweak your skincare routine and only follow the most essential steps while travelling. However, you should not miss out on the basic CTM routine and sunscreen.
–How can you keep your skin hydrated during air travel?
You should keep your skin hydrated by drinking water often while travelling by air. Along with that, you should also use a moisturiser to keep your skin soft and supple during the entire duration of the flight. You can invest in a hydrating face mist or toner that can be used with ease.
–How can you prevent breakouts while travelling?
Remember to take your makeup off before bedtime. Proper cleansing that does not strip away the skin’s essential moisture can keep breakouts at bay to an extent.
–What can you do to combat the effect of jet lag on your skin?
Hydrating is the key to regaining your skin’s elasticity after air travel. Also, sunscreen is to be used mandatorily before any trip.