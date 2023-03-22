The best apricot scrubs for face and body to add to your exfoliating routine

Physical or mechanical exfoliation is undoubtedly one of the best ways to maintain the overall health of your skin. From ridding your skin of dead skin cells and unclogging congested pores to lending you a smooth and radiant look, exfoliation does it all. And of all the various types of exfoliators available, one of the most commonly used is apricot scrubs.
Enriched with the goodness of the fruit along with other nourishing ingredients, apricot scrubs are widely popular as they rejuvenate your skin and bring back its lost glimmer. Owing to their rich mineral and vitamin content, the goodness of apricots as a skincare component isn’t a secret. And reaping those benefits through physical exfoliation increases their effectiveness by multifold.
Benefits of apricot scrub
Apricots are known to moisturise the skin, maintain its elasticity and help reduce wrinkles and blackheads. They are also known to lighten pigmentation, brighten the skin tone and lend a youthful lustre to it. Hence, when used as a scrub they can turn around the health of your skin, which is doubled by the physical action of scrubbing.
The infusion of other essential ingredients in their formulation further adds to its efficacy. For instance, along with apricot, the Fresh Brown Sugar Polish (Buy it for SGD 65 on Sephora) is a concoction of other components such as apricot kernel, jojoba, sweet almond and evening primrose oils along with brown sugar crystals, ginseng root extract and peppermint. Similarly, the Revolution Skincare Body Vitamin C Glow Body Scrub (Buy it for SGD 13.50 on Look Fantastic) has both physical and chemical exfoliators along with grapefruit complex, vitamin C, glycerin and sweet almond oil.
Here are some of the best apricot scrubs to add to your skincare collection
Formulated with allantoin and finely grounded apricot kernels for a gentle buffing action, the DHC Facial Scrub removes dead skin cells to reveal a radiant and smoother-looking complexion. It rejuvenates and revitalises the skin to reduce the appearance of signs of ageing and give you a clean and youthful-looking skin.
The Fresh Brown Sugar Polish is a natural sugar exfoliator that leaves your skin feeling soft and supple in one use. It contains an enriching mix of oils of apricot kernel, sweet almond, jojoba and evening primrose that intensely moisturise the skin while the brown sugar crystals prevent moisture loss. Additionally, peppermint and ginseng root extract revitalises the skin cells and citrus oils help in brightening.
With apricot kernels gently sloughing off the dead and dry skin cells, the ESPA Exfoliating Body Polish is a revitalising and cooling scrub your body needs. Leaving behind a refined and refreshed skin, while the aloe vera ensures optimum hydration, spearmint cools and soothes the skin.
Buffing away the dead skin cells with a potent blend of physical and chemical exfoliation, this body scrub combines AHAs, BHAs and rice and apricot kernel powders. It is also formulated with other key ingredients that include vitamin C (for skin brightening and reducing hyperpigmentation), grapefruit complex (clarifies the skin), glycerin (for drawing and locking the moisture in) and sweet almond oil (for conditioning). Together, these components ensure skin health like no other.
The Molton Brown Body Scrub harnesses the goodness of apricot extracts and orange peel to refine and rejuvenate your skin post every use. It’s a luxurious body polisher that lends you a glowing skin that free of dead skin cells, dry surface and impurities.
The Jason Apricot Scrubble face wash and scrub is a soap-free foaming scrub that polishes away your skin’s impurities and makeup to lend you a clean skin. Its key ingredients include brightening apricot oil and triple-refined walnut powder that gently exfoliates the skin to lend you a glowing complexion. It is mild enough to be used daily and can be used by both men and women.
The Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub is an iconic skincare product by St. Ives and one of the best scrubs for face. It is made with 100 percent natural exfoliants and extracts that deeply cleanse your skin to lend you a soft, smooth and glowing skin. It is an oil-free and paraben-free scrub that does not clog pores and is tested by dermatologists.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: You should use an apricot scrub only two to three times a week. Using it more than that can harm your skin.
Answer: Scrubs work by exfoliating the dead skin cells and deeply cleansing clogged pores from impurities, excess oil and grim. Since congested pores lead to pimples and blemishes, an apricot face scrub does help in managing their condition. However, in case of cystic or hormonal acne, consult your dermatologist for a proper guided treatment.
Answer: People with sensitive or inflamed skin with conditions like eczema or rosacea should absolutely avoid apricot scrubs as these can further irritate and harm the skin.
Answer: Yes, apricot scrub is good for oily skin as it helps in sloughing off dead cells, impurities and excess oil by unclogging the pores and maintaining the skin’s natural moisture. A scrub that’s also infused with soothing and nourishing ingredients can also help keep your skin calm and hydrated.