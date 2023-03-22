The best cream face washes for dry and sensitive skin

For someone whose skin always wants nourishment, skincare products that are moisturising, gentle and energising are a true saviour. Even face washes, for that matter! And the best kind of hydrating face washes are cream-based ones that are mild yet effective on the skin.
Perfect and best suited for dry, extra dry or even sensitive skin, a cream face wash has a rich blend of moisturising properties of a cream, and the cleansing action of a face wash. It deeply cleanses your skin, while subsequently providing it with all the goodness and care it needs. Such cleansers not only ensure a clean skin but also target all the dry skin concerns at the very beginning of your skin care routine.
How is a cream face wash better than a regular one?
A cream face wash undoubtedly makes for a better choice for dry-skinned people than a regular one, as it provides an added dose of nourishment to the skin, and preps it up perfectly for the rest of your skin care steps. And, it does so without stripping your skin of its natural oils and moisture barrier.
Nourishing and hydrating ingredients including coconut, plant oils, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and various types of ceramides make up their formulation to ensure your skin’s health. Hence, adding such cleansers to your skincare stash is one of the best things you can do for your dry and sensitive skin.
If your skin is in constant and dire need of moisturisation, it’s time you make a small but significant change in your daily skin care routine, and add such cleansers to it. And you wouldn’t need to scout out the best ones anywhere else since we’ve done that for you.
Take your pick from some of the best cream face washes for dry skin listed below
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Laneige Moist Cream Cleanser
- Bioderma Pigmentbio Foaming Cream Cleanser
- Tatcha The Rice Wash Soft Cream Cleanser
- Cetaphil Brightness Reveal Cleanser
- Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Purifying Cream Cleanser
- Thalgo Cleansing Cream Foam
- Kora Organics Cream Cleanser
- Pai Middlemist Seven Camellia and Rose Gentle Cream Cleanser
The Moist Cream Cleanser by Laneige ensures skin moisturisation even post-cleansing. Suitable for dry and extremely dry skin that feels tight, this cream face wash reduces skin irritation and keeps it nourished. It has a soft and cloudlike textured foam that feels comfortable on the skin.
This is an exfoliating cleanser by Bioderma that works amazingly for pigmented skin. It helps reduce existing dark spots, prevents the appearance of new ones, and gently eliminates imperfections to even out and brightens the complexion. The formulation contains a patented combination of actives such as citric acid, microbeads, coco glucoside and glyceryl oleate. It has a creamy, soap-free texture that hydrates your skin, leaves it soft, and it can also be used as a mask.
The Rice Wash by Tatcha is a gentle cream cleanser that rids the skin of the daily build-up without stripping its natural moisture. It has a pH-neutral amino acid base that not only cleanses the skin deeply but also balances it. While the Japanese rice powder in its formulation, softens the skin and boosts its luminosity, the hyaluronic acid and Okinawa algae mix plumps it with hydration. It’s a non-comedogenic, non-sensitising and dermatologist-tested cleanser that’s also cruelty-free.
Washing away dullness and impurities to reveal radiant skin underneath, is what this Cetaphil cream-based face wash does. It lends your face a beautiful luminosity. Its comforting texture transforms into a soft lather, leaving your skin feeling smooth and supple. The hypoallergenic and fragrance-free formula does not make your skin feel sticky or greasy post-use. It is developed by dermatologists and is ideal even for the most sensitive skin type.
This cream cleanser cleans your skin effortlessly and leaves it feeling soft and supple. It’s a moisture-rich gentle cleanser that dissolves all makeup, dirt and impurities while the ceramide-3 complex soothes and calms your skin. Suitable for all skin types, it is clinically and dermatologically (allergy) tested and has a mild yet rich formula that does not leave any residue behind.
Suitable for normal-to-combination skin, the Thalgo Cleansing Cream Foam is rich in a complex derived from amino acids of plant origin. Its key ingredient, Sève Bleue des Océans is a unique composition that is rich in Silicium, has a high concentration of manganese and contains zinc. The triple action of this component includes hydrating, immediately soothing and strengthening of cellular structure. This is what sets this face wash apart from others.
The Kora Organics cream cleanser gently cleanses your skin and restores its moisture. It has a blend of certified organic nourishing ingredients including aloe vera, macadamia nut, avocado and rosehip oils that nourish your skin, and leave it soft and hydrated. Formulated without artificial fragrances and colours, this vegan and cruelty-free face wash is also energised with Rose Quartz (which the brand does for each of its products).
Suitable for all skin types but especially for people with sensitive skin, this super gentle cleanser is a powerhouse that does wonders for the skin. It features a mix of camellia oil and rose otto oil that washes away all the dirt and makeup while protecting the skin’s oil and pH balance. It also lends you glowing skin that feels soft and rejuvenated post every wash.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: You can use your cream face wash like any other face wash. Simply take a small amount on your palms and apply it on your damp face. Massage your face and neck in circular motions, and then rinse it off.
Answer: If you have dry or extra dry skin, cream face washes always make for a better choice than other regular, gel-based or foaming ones. People with oily and acne-prone skin should avoid such cleansers.
Answer: No, you should never skip your face cream. While a cream face wash lends an added layer of hydration and moisturisation to the skin, it cannot replace a moisturiser.