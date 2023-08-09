Here’s where to get cult-favourite brand, The Ordinary, in Singapore

Global cult-brand The Ordinary has been taking the world by storm since its launch in 2016 and is also one of the most popular brands in Singapore.
In an industry where elaborate marketing tactics and eye-catching packaging runs the show, the apothecary-style skincare brand took this notion and completely flipped it over its head. The brand champions transparency to its consumers, a key ingredient which has led to their success today.
The Ordinary — Brand history and top products
A brand by DECIEM, The Ordinary offers a wide range of product treatments targeting specific skin concerns with their minimal ingredient-based clinical formulations.
This is why the products are presented with no-frills attached— rather than quirky names to attract customers, all their offerings are simply identified by their main active ingredient. This includes removing the trappings of elaborate packaging as well — all products are found in either laboratory-type dropper bottles or plain grey tubes.
On its website, the brand lays down the facts in simple terms for the customer and each product is detailed with what ingredients it’s made from, what the ingredients do and how to use the products. It also explains the order in which to use the products for the most effective results, making it a dream for skincare newbies.
Some of the best-selling and top products from the brand include-
- The Squalane Cleanser
- Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%
- Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5
- Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution
- AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution
- Multi-Peptide + HA Serum
Yet, shipping products directly from the site can be costly since they are based in Canada. It costs about USD 38 (SGD 53), and free shipping comes with a minimum spend of USD 250 (SGD 349). Fortunately, there are other online retailers that aim to help consumers in Singapore to attain products from The Ordinary at affordable to no shipping costs.
Here’s a list of online beauty retailers to shop The Ordinary in Singapore from
Europe’s number one premium beauty reseller, Look Fantastic, begun operations in 2016 to bring more products to our sunny shores. Standard delivery is free for orders in Singapore, with no minimum spend. Orders are also expected to arrive within five to 10 working days.
Currently, Look Fantastic stocks 47 products from The Ordinary, which include favourites like the Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%. The platform is also home to more than 500 other premium beauty brands and 12000 products. A beauty box subscription is also available, making it a great way to introduce new brands and products into your next skincare routine.
It’s been a long time coming, but Sephora Singapore has finally stocked up on the cult brand’s best-selling products, including the Buffet Multi-Technology Peptide Serum and 100% Org Cold Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil. The Bright Skincare Set (pictured) is also a Sephora exclusive kit that includes a gentle daily cleanser, an exfoliating toning solution, a water-based eye serum, and a radiance-boosting vitamin C solution for an all-round daily beauty routine. Available at all Sephora stores island wide, on Sephora.sg, and in-app.
UK-based beauty platform Beauty Bay is known to source the hard-to-find brands and products in order to bring their customers what they want. They have over 7,000 products in their portfolio, including new launches every week. As the “ultimate destination for all things beauty”, they hold 102 products from The Ordinary, including the harder-to-find foundation shades from the brand.
Beauty Bay also has its own line of skincare, Skincare by Beauty Bay, that is not only vegan and cruelty-free, but also packed with prebiotics to support the skin’s barrier to balance and protect against harmful bacteria. Untracked parcels come delivered within seven to 10 days after dispatch for free, with no minimum spending. Tracked shipping is only SGD 9, and comes free for hauls above SGD 70.
Zalora is a renowned e-retailer operating in several Southeast Asian countries. It is a one-stop-shop for all your fashion and lifestyle requirements. It houses over 3000 famous brands like Christian Dior, Nike and Coach. Zalora stocks around 28 products from The Ordinary. You can find several unique formulations like “Buffet” and “Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5” recommended by skincare experts globally.
Zalora aims to deliver products within 2-6 working days. However, it may differ depending on the seller. The delivery charges are calculated at the package level, but orders above SGD 50 are eligible for delivery fee discounts.
Lazada, established in the year 2012, is a leading e-commerce company headquartered in Singapore and is now owned by the Alibaba group. It serves internationally to a pool of trusted customers, especially in the Southeast Asian countries. The virtual mall at Lazada, also known as the LazMall, is home to over 32,000 brands, and you can get your hands on every possible necessity you would ever want.
Lazada has a collection of a wide range of products from The Ordinary, including the all-time favourites that are a must for your skincare regime. From Estée Lauder to L’Oreal Beauty, you get to choose from luxurious brands when you shop at Lazada. The shipping fee varies according to the dimensions of the package. However, free shipping is applicable to a selected range of products.
Shopee is one of the primary choices of customers and a reliable name among several e-commerce companies operating in many ASEAN countries. In 2017, Shopee launched Shopee Mall comprising hundreds of trusted brands and thousands of products for people in the Singapore and Philippines region. With Shopee premium, you can even stack up on luxury brands like Elizabeth Arden and Ralph Lauren.
Shopee has an array of products from The Ordinary that beauty devotees around the world love. What sets this store apart is the layout of the products, categorised according to different ingredients and varying skin requirements, which makes it easy to shop. The shipping fee may vary depending on the seller and is calculated according to the package.
Cult Beauty is a statement name when it comes to skincare and beauty retailers. This UK-based brand was founded in 2008 and is now home to over 300 personal care and grooming brands like Charlotte Tilbury and Huda Beauty. From luxurious to minimal product ranges, this e-retailer is a one-stop-shop for beauty obsessives.
Talking about products from The Ordinary, Cult Beauty has a range of 59 formulations from this high-rated skincare brand that you can opt for to upgrade your skincare game. Standard delivery takes around 5-15 days to ship to Singapore, and a shipping fee of 6.95 euros (around SGD 10.69) is charged. Orders above 40 euros (SGD 61.54) are free of shipping charges.
ASOS is a well-known British e-commerce company especially loved by youngsters globally. It comprises sleek and trendy fashion, beauty, and personal care brands that many love. ASOS even has its own line and the products are totally worth the price.
ASOS has over 59 products from The Ordinary, each with unique ingredients and features to turn around your skin fortune for good. From “The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque” to “The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser,” it has every revolutionary product you would need. The standard delivery fee is around SGD 11.12 and is free over a minimum spend of SGD 64.84. Express shipping options are also available for fast deliveries but will cost a lot compared to standard charges.
Selfridges was founded in the year 2003 by the Weston family and it has been operating successfully ever since. It is a high-end UK-based e-commerce company serving customers internationally. With a number of globally appreciated brands, Selfridges has a horizon of top-notch products to choose from that will leave you in awe.
The Ordinary is among the most celebrated brands that are available on Selfridges. You can choose from a multitude of solutions that address every requirement of your skin. The standard delivery charge is around SGD 9 and is free for orders over SGD 300.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Where can I purchase The Ordinary products?
You can shop The Ordinary products in Singapore on online websites such as Sephora SG, Look Fantastic, Zalora SG, Shopee SG, Lazada SG and the brand’s official online store.
How do I choose the right products from The Ordinary?
Although the packaging of The Ordinary products lists the ingredients and their percentages, you should always choose them based on your skin type and its concerns.
Can I use multiple products from The Ordinary together?
As suggested by the brand in their Regimen Guide available on the website, you can layer a maximum of three serum formulations together in a single regimen. It is also recommended to apply water-based serums prior to oil formulations.
Are The Ordinary products cruelty-free and vegan?
Yes, The Ordinary does not test on animals and is also certified vegan by PETA.
