11 new beauty products we love this March 2022

If we had our way, International Women’s Day would be celebrated every single day, which means that you don’t really need an excuse to treat yourself.

And what better way to look and feel your best than with these new beauty products this March 2022. This month continues to be a treat for skincare fans, with new eye serums, cleansers, and moisturisers from your favourite brands Aesop, Dior Beauty, and La Mer.

Bored of your current makeup routine? Beautyblender’s colour-changing sponge promises to put a smile on your face, while NARS brings the glow back to your skin with its new ultra-hydrating and illuminating foundation.

Read on for all the new beauty products we’re eyeing in March 2022.