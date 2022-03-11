11 new beauty products we love this March 2022

If we had our way, International Women’s Day would be celebrated every single day, which means that you don’t really need an excuse to treat yourself.
And what better way to look and feel your best than with these new beauty products this March 2022. This month continues to be a treat for skincare fans, with new eye serums, cleansers, and moisturisers from your favourite brands Aesop, Dior Beauty, and La Mer.
Bored of your current makeup routine? Beautyblender’s colour-changing sponge promises to put a smile on your face, while NARS brings the glow back to your skin with its new ultra-hydrating and illuminating foundation.
Read on for all the new beauty products we’re eyeing in March 2022.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Dior La Mousse OFF/ON Cleanser
- Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil
- Dermalogica Clear Start Post-Breakout Fix
- Momopuri Lotion
- Beautyblender Shapeshifter Beam Sponge
- NARS Light Reflecting Foundation
- Aesop Exalted Eye Serum
- Bioderma Sensible Defensiv Active Soothing Cream
- L’Occitane Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream
- La Mer Advanced Treatment Lotion
- Rationale The Enriched Eye Crème SPF15
Turns out removing your makeup doesn’t have to be a chore. Dior’s latest La Mousse OFF/ON Cleanser incorporates water lily from the new Latour-Marliac Dior garden, which is known to trap heavy metals to purify and detox. Cornflower water and liquorice extract are also added to rebalance the skin whilst removing pollution and the most resistant of makeup, so you’re left with clean skin that’s ready for the rest of your skincare regime.
Available at Dior Beauty boutiques and counters, as well as on its online store.
If you love Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream, you’ll want to add this to your winning regimen too. Comprised of a plant-derived collagen matrix, as well as superfood seed oils and powerhouse plant extracts, this facial oil nourishes and seals in all the moisture fromyour skincare routine, leaving you with plumper, healthier skin over time. The vitamin- and Omega-rich product also improves skin elasticity and firmness for a younger appearance, with a lovely spa aroma that calms you down just before bedtime.
Launching 11 March 2022 at selected Sephora stores and e-store.
If you’re struggling with dark spots from a bout of acne, you’ll want to invest in this. Dermalogica’s Clear Start Post-Breakout Fix is a gel cream treatment that speeds up the healing process of damaged skin post-breakout. Ingredients such as carob seed extract, squalane, and salicylic acid help restore the skin’s appearance whilst gently exfoliating. The magic ingredient here, however, is hexylresorcinol, which effectively fades dark spots and prevents post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Apply twice a day after your moisturiser for best results.
4 /11
Here’s skincare that smells as good as it works. Formulated with all the good stuff — think peach ceramides, lactobacillus paste, vitamins A, C, and E, bergamot fruit extract and hyaluronic acid, Momopuri’s lightweight lotion works hard to refresh the skin while strengthening its natural moisture barrier. The result is skin that not only smells delightfully peachy, but also feels plump, firm, and hydrated.
Available at Guardian, Don Don Donki, Welcia-BHG stores, and online at Guardian and Mandom Official Store on Lazada and Shopee.
The grown-up version of those colour changing mugs you had as a kid. Beautyblender’s latest sponge comes with a special shadeshifter heat-activated technology to morph from yellow to tangerine as you apply your favourite foundation. Everything else you love about the makeup sponge remains the same; the award-winning product promises impeccable, streak-free application with minimum product waste upon every use.
NARS latest foundation couldn’t have come at a better time. Marrying skincare with makeup, the new Light Reflecting Foundation is a hybrid that promises to cut your prep in half. Here, 70 percent of the vegan formula is composed of skincare ingredients like biomimetic oat for its soothing properties, Japanese Lilyturf for its skin barrier strengthening benefits, and Cacao peptides and milk thistle to protect against blue light and environmental stressors. The foundation offers medium, buildable coverage, with a Light Reflecting Complex that lends luminosity to the skin for a glowy finish.
7 /11
Is slow skincare the future of beauty? Aesop believes so, and with this ethos has launched its Exalted Eye Serum, a potent and lightweight serum loaded with everything your peepers need to look more awake than ever before. Formulated with vitamins B3, B5, C, and E, the non-greasy serum nourishes and balances the skin around the eyes, whilst keeping the moisture in with pantheon and sodium carrageenan. The result is sustained hydration and brighter under-eyes (read: all the benefits your eyes need today).
Available at all Aesop stores and online.
Bioderma’s latest moisturiser is a godsend for those who suffer from itching, burning sensations, and tightness from sensitive skin. The non-comedogenic lightweight cream sees ingredients such as Carnosine and Vitamin E to protect, Tetrapeptide-10 to strengthen the skin’s barrier, and red sage polyphenols to reduce inflammation, leaving you with comfortable skin that won’t react as greatly to daily aggressors like pollution. Its mixture of glycerin and Squalane also keeps the skin moisturised all day as it rebuilds from within.
If you’re still suffering from dry, itchy, and flaking skin despite the humidity, help comes in the form of this new body cream by L’Occitane. Made with an exceptionally high quantity of 25-percent shea butter, the cream delivers nourishment to the skin whilst maintaining its hydrophilic film, sealing in all the extra hydration for up to 72 hours. The best part? It doesn’t leave a greasy film and its packaging is eco-friendly — the tin can be reused via eco-refills when you’re done.
Available at L’Occitane stores, e-store, and on Lazada.
Your favourite treatment lotion is getting an upgrade this year. Developed with sustainability and maximum efficacy in mind, the new advanced formula is derived from 91-percent natural origin, and contains even more Miracle Broth than its prior formula. The proprietary elixir, coupled with the Revival Ferment, has been known for turning back the time for your skin, all while reinforcing its hydro mineral balance. Active Liquid Hydrogel is also added to deliver all-day hydration, so expect bouncier, younger looking skin over time.
Available at La Mer’s home concierge service, Lazada, and at selected Sephora stores and Sephora’s e-store.
Backed by years of research and an extensive know-how in the chemistry of skincare, Rationale has been creating products that are highly targeted and effective. The latest to join The Brilliance Collection is an eye cream that’s formulated to boost illumination and hydration. Zinc and Iron Oxide technologies are combined with botanical extracts and rejuvenating actives to restore the eye area’s ability to restore collagen and elastin. Its SPF15 protection also ensures your peepers are protected from UV rays, which ages and damages the delicate skin over time.