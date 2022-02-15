15 new beauty products we love this February 2022

Valentine’s Day might be over but it doesn’t mean you can’t still treat yourself or anyone else, for that matter.

For February 2022, beauty drops range from fresh new fragrances by Cartier and Penhaligon’s, as well as useful skincare saviours by Dr. Dennis Gross, Caudalie, and Supergoop!. If you need a makeup overhaul, Dior Beauty has the prettiest all-round palette for your eyes, lips, and cheeks, while Rihanna has a new semi-matte lipstick in town worth a permanent spot on your vanity.

So get your credit cards ready and start shopping the list for yourself, your best friend, or special half — either way you’re making the month of love super special for everyone.

15 new beauty products to shop in February 2022: