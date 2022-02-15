15 new beauty products we love this February 2022

Valentine’s Day might be over but it doesn’t mean you can’t still treat yourself or anyone else, for that matter.
For February 2022, beauty drops range from fresh new fragrances by Cartier and Penhaligon’s, as well as useful skincare saviours by Dr. Dennis Gross, Caudalie, and Supergoop!. If you need a makeup overhaul, Dior Beauty has the prettiest all-round palette for your eyes, lips, and cheeks, while Rihanna has a new semi-matte lipstick in town worth a permanent spot on your vanity.
So get your credit cards ready and start shopping the list for yourself, your best friend, or special half — either way you’re making the month of love super special for everyone.
15 new beauty products to shop in February 2022:
- Dr Dennis Gross Intense Wrinkle Cream
- Penhaligon’s The World According to Arthur EDP
- Supergoop! Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Serum
- Caudalie Vinopure Purifying Mask
- Gucci Beauty Mattifying Primer Shine Control
- Origins x Kakao Friends Mask Kit
- Fenty Icon
- Clarins Limited Edition Lucky Glow Collection
- BT21 Meets Kiehl's Special Edition Ultra Facial Cream
- Dior Beauty Miss Dior Palette
- Lab Series Anti-Age Max LS Series
- Patchology Served Chilled Rose Sheet Mask
- Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Maretinol Oil
- Cartier Declaration EDT
- Pixi Rose Ceramide Cream
We’ve said it time and again: retinol is one of the most important skincare ingredients for anti-ageing. If you’re worried about the potential irritation that’s synonymous with vitamin A, Dr Dennis Gross’s latest Intense Wrinkle Cream promises the benefits without the downtime. Its patented Phyto-Retinol Blend here comes with Ferulic acid to keep the skin happy as it absorbs the benefits of retinol, alongside other ingredients like bakuchiol, vitamin C, amica, and Rambutan Leaf Extract to strengthen the skin as it rejuvenates.
The fictional politics and scandals behind Penhaligon’s Portraits’ are as captivating as any good novel series, but it’s about to get a whole lot juicer with Arthur. The latest addition to the acclaimed collection is said to be brother to the noble patriarch that is Lord George, and is a fearless explorer who’s “searching for dreams in a world cloaked with wisdom and mystery.” The result is an amber spicy fragrance that’s deliciously generous with vanilla, incense, and grapefruit, before evolving into notes of clary sage, musky ambrette and tonka bean.
Available in purchase at all Penhaligon’s Boutiques in Asia from 1 March 2022.
The latest to join Supergoop’s growing sunscreen-meets-skincare repertoire is this nifty little product, and it’ll cut your pre-sun skin prep in half. A combination of vitamin C and protective chemical SPF, this lightweight serum is designed to combat hyperpigmentation and discolouration while protecting the skin from further damage. Other actives like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide join antioxidants like Kakadu plum and Antarcticine extract, which protects against blue light exposure and ageing. The serum is non-comedogenic and is gentle enough for daily use, even on sensitive skin.
If hormonal acne or maskne is still the bane of your existence, this mask might be the solution. Designed specifically for acne-prone skin, Caudalie’s latest addition to the Vinopure range is a natural solution that’s infused with salicylic acid, niacinamide, polyphenols, and essential oils with anti-bacterial properties to draw impurities from the skin while minimising the look of imperfections. The green clay and zinc within are also derived naturally, the latter of which has anti-inflammatory properties for clearer, happier skin.
If you’re suffering from an over-zealous T-zone or overall complexion, make this latest primer by Gucci Beauty your best friend. Moambe Jaune Tree extract, salicylic acid, and bamboo powder work to control shine all day long while minimising the look of pores, creating a base that’s easier to work with when applying the rest of your makeup. To keep the skin hydrated and happy, the primer also contains hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and rose centifolia, ensuring your makeup stays put all day, especially for those with acne-prone skin.
If you’re a fan of these adorable Kakao Talk characters, Origins wants to make your masking experience infinitely cuter; five of its bestselling face masks will sport limited edition packaging featuring two of its most iconic characters, Ryan and Apeach. All masks are formulated with powerful natural ingredients to detoxify and re-hydrate the skin. This special collaboration includes the Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask, Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask, Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask, Original Skin Retexturizing Mask, and Drink Up 10 Minute Hydrating Mask.
Purchase any two Origins x Kakao Friends masks to receive a Pouch in Kakao Apeach, or purchase three to receive a set of Kakao merchandise, which also includes a headband and handheld mirror featuring Kakao Ryan.
Beauty, fashion, and music powerhouse Rihanna might be expecting her first child, but that hasn’t stopped her from creating one of the best lipsticks in the market today. The Fenty Icon is a semi-matte refillable lipstick that was made to be comfortable enough for everyday wear, especially since it’s infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, and amino acid technology for a fuller pout. Every shade has been curated by Riri herself, so expect a range of seven neutrals and three reds that will work seamlessly with your wardrobe. Fun fact: the lipstick’s unique bullet shape is the exact shape of Rihanna’s distinctive Cupid’s bow.
In celebration of Valentine’s Day and the arrival of Spring, Clarins has updated two of its best-selling makeup items — the Lip Comfort Oil Shimmer and Fix Make-Up setting mist — with a delicate rose myrtle fragrance and pretty floral packaging. The rose myrtle is a symbol of love, beauty, and fertility, and is said to bring positivity and all-round good energy — something we could all use today.
If your skincare routine needs a little pick-me-up, Kiehl’s has just the solution. Its iconic Ultra Facial Cream has been given a little makeover courtesy of your favourite Line Friends, and sees BT21 take over the container with their adorable poses against New York’s cityscape. Infused with squalane and glycerin, this nourishing face cream strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier and provides all-day hydration for softer, smoother skin.
If you loved the delicate floral notes of the iconic Miss Dior, then you’ll love this eyeshadow, created specially by Peter Philips as a limited edition follow-up to the fragrance. The comprehensive palette sees three eyeshadows — engraved with the houndstooth check and dagger bow — in three shades of pink, which can be matched with its accompanying floral lip care lipstick and long-wear blush. To complete the springtime look, a glittering topcoat for your nails, so they’ll always be in top form no matter where you go.
Here’s one for the boys. Lab Series’ latest skincare offering for men is perfect for those who’re worried about ageing, but still want their skincare routine to be as fuss-free as possible. The upgraded line is an easy solution with six potent products that includes water lotion, cleanser, eye cream, serum, face lotion, and cream, all of which bring moisture and youth renewing benefits back to your tired, dull skin. The sustainable packaging is also now refillable.
You’ve heard of Patchology’s famous gel under-eye masks, now take your TLC a step further with this Rose Sheet Mask. Formulated with antioxidant-rich resveratrol and strawberry extract, as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid, this face mask is best used — well, as its name suggests — chilled. Store in the fridge before a big event, and pop one on before a big date for refreshed, glowy skin.
If you’re a virgin retinol user looking to embark on a journey to better skin, Drunk Elephant’s latest will be right up your alley. Combining vegan retinol, virgin marula oil and ceramides, this oil helps to clarify and smoothen blemished, textured, and ageing skin while keeping it happy (translate: you won’t suffer from the infamous retinization process). Expect moisturised and younger-looking skin in no time with this one.
Twenty-four years after the original first took the world by storm, Cartier has breathed new life into Déclaration by re-releasing the iconic fragrance with a few modern updates. Here, the same spicy and woody notes shine through, only this time the citrus leaves are greener and more delicate, and the spices, fresher. The green bottle embodies the scent’s vivacity and elegance, creating an unforgettable experience that begins from the moment you pick it up.
Infused with skin-loving ceramides and precious rose oil, this ultra-rich cream is filled with antioxidants (and the soothing scent of rose) to not only improve the skin’s elasticity, but also protect it against environmental aggressors. Lather this on at night to wake up to smoother skin in the morning.