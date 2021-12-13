Home > Beauty & Grooming > Skincare > 16 best holiday beauty specials to shop for this Christmas 2021
13 Dec 2021 02:00 PM

Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
Not to state the obvious, but we’re already well into December already and the festivities are upon us. Another Covid-19-ridden year has passed us, but with Christmas on the horizon, there’s plenty to look forward to. Case in point: holiday beauty specials.

Every year, our favourite beauty brands make gift shopping an impossible affair; how tempting is it to pick up a limited edition skincare or makeup set for yourself while shopping for others? This year, it gets even harder, because there’s a bumper crop of holiday specials, just in time for the upcoming party season.

Skincare must-haves for you and your loved ones include La Mer, Clé de Peau, Dior, and Foreo’s specially packaged sets, while makeup fiends will appreciate handy kits by MAC, Fenty Beauty, and Hera. Oh, and if you find yourself in town, pop by ION Orchard for more beauty steals — you’ll find our list of even more beauty recommendations here.

Below, 16 holiday beauty specials to pick up when you go Christmas gift shopping:

Foreo Skincare Secrets Holiday Collection - Clarity

1 /16

Foreo Skincare Secrets Holiday Collection - Clarity

For the ultimate skincare junkie, look no further than Foreo’s holiday bundles. The Clarity set’s our favourite; the nifty kit comes with the Luna Mini 2 before UFO Mini 2 — two of Foreo’s best-sellers in handy sizes — alongside a Micro-Foam cleanser and Acai Berry Mask for a full face regime. This set is also perfect for beginners of the brand; The Luna Mini 2 is a silicone three-zone cleansing device that removes 99.5 percent of impurities with each cleanse, while the UFO Mini 2 provides a warming and a relaxing T-Sonic massage and full-spectrum LED light therapy after.

Foreo Skincare Secrets Holiday Collection - Clarity
Price
S$319
get it here
La Mer The Radiant Hydration Collection Skincare Set

2 /16

La Mer The Radiant Hydration Collection Skincare Set

For that friend who’s already jet-setting off to places, La Mer’s The Radiant Hydration Collection Skincare Set couldn’t have come at a better time. The limited edition set contains three hydrating heroes — The Treatment Lotion, The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum, and The Moisturizing Soft Cream — to ensure her skin’s in top shape no matter how many plane rides she’s been on. Each are infused with the brand’s Miracle Broth, and packed in a signature bag that’s perfect for gifting.

La Mer The Radiant Hydration Collection Skincare Set
Price
S$615
get it here
Dr. Dennis Gross Merry Smooth and Bright Kit

3 /16

Dr. Dennis Gross Merry Smooth and Bright Kit

For the ultimate skincare junkie (you know, the one who always has the best advice for your wrinkles or zits), look no further than Dr. Dennis Gross’ exclusive holiday kit. The aptly named set is filled with all the good stuff; the SpectraLite FaceWare Pro is an LED device beams red and blue light for bouncy and breakout-free skin. Then there’s the full-sized Texture Renewal Serum and Triple Correction Eye Serum, as well as the five treatments of the iconic Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel. If this doesn’t give her glowing skin by the end of the festive season, we don’t know what else will.

S$886.50

https://bit.ly/3EvqAcr

Dr. Dennis Gross Merry Smooth and Bright Kit
Price
S$886.50
get it here
Drunk Elephant Trunk 5.0

4 /16

Drunk Elephant Trunk 5.0

To say this is the ultimate gift for skincare junkies would be an understatement, especially if they also happen to be jetsetters. Within this shocking pink suitcase are 10 of the brand’s best products, ranging from the A-Passioni Retinol Cream and the T.L.C Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, to the Lala Retro Whipped Cream and C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream — all in full sizes too.

Drunk Elephant Trunk 5.0
Price
S$606
get it here
Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Skincare Kit

5 /16

Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Skincare Kit

With so many fruity offerings, we’re not surprised if you don’t know where to start with Glow Recipe. This handy midi-sized set comprises its best-sellers, from the Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser and Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask, to the Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer and Sleeping Mask. The five fruit-powered, antioxidant-rich products in here promise bouncy and healthier skin, especially useful for that friend who could use a little extra TLC.

Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Skincare Kit
Price
S$49
Get it here
The History of Whoo Bichup Self-Generating Anti-Aging Concentrate x Pierre Marie 12th Edition Special Set

6 /16

The History of Whoo Bichup Self-Generating Anti-Aging Concentrate x Pierre Marie 12th Edition Special Set

The brand’s best selling anti-aging essence in Korea for ten consecutive years has been transformed inside and out. Now with new ingredients and formulated to be more effective with extensive science and technology, the essence promises to be 25-percent more effective for anti-ageing. A collaboration with renowned French artist and designer Pierre Marie complements the elegance of both the product and the Korean royal palace.

The History of Whoo Bichup Self-Generating Anti-Aging Concentrate x Pierre Marie 12th Edition Special Set
Price
$270
get it here
Caudalie Vinoperfect Anti Dark Spot Solution Skincare Set

7 /16

Caudalie Vinoperfect Anti Dark Spot Solution Skincare Set

For that friend who’s earned herself a few too many freckles from being out in the sun, Caudalie’s Vinoperfect Anti Dark Spot Solution Skincare Set has been curated to even skin tone and brighten the complexion again. The best-selling Vinoperfect Radiance Serum here is highly concentrated in Viniferine, which when used with the Dark Spot Correcting Glycolic Night Cream and Concentrated Brightening Essence can help soothe and boost radiance in the skin.

Caudalie Vinoperfect Anti Dark Spot Solution Skincare Set
Price
S$98
get it here
Dior Capture Totale Set

8 /16

Dior Capture Totale Set

Curated just for the holiday season, this Dior facial skincare set comprises the Capture Totale anti-aging skincare ritual to combat wrinkles while lending radiance and firmness to ageing skin. Four products from the line are included here — the High-Performance Treatment Serum-Lotion, Super Potent Serum, Firming & Wrinkle-Correcting Creme, and Super Potent Eye Serum to breathe youthfulness back into dull and tired skin. Expect a chic white and gold pouch to come with.

Dior Capture Totale Set
Price
S$192
get it here
Clé de Peau La Crème

9 /16

Clé de Peau La Crème

Now a staple amongst those who seek radiance and youthfulness in their skin, Clé de Peau’s La Crème sheds its gilded packaging for a fun, vibrant one this Christmas. Designed in conjunction with French artist Michaël Cailloux for the Garden of Splendour collection, this special edition houses the famous intensive nighttime cream that targets the skin’s innate potential for self-regeneration, lending resilience and glow to it after use.

Clé de Peau La Crème
Price
S$875
get it here
Tatcha Purify, Treat & Hydrate Skincare Trio

10 /16

Tatcha Purify, Treat & Hydrate Skincare Trio

Formulated with hyaluronic acid, Okinawa algae, and other nourishing ingredients, Tatcha’s holiday trio cleanses and hydrates the skin thoroughly to give it a plump, dewy look. The best-selling formulas here come with a custom Furoshiki, a traditional Japanese wrapping cloth that’s been an integral part of gift-giving for centuries.

Tatcha Purify, Treat & Hydrate Skincare Trio
Price
S$103
get it here
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick Best-Sellers Kit

11 /16

MAC Cosmetics Lipstick Best-Sellers Kit

Lipsticks can be subjective, so buying them as a gift isn’t always a good idea. For that friend who can’t get enough of her puckers though, this Best-Sellers Kit by makeup giant MAC Cosmetics consists of three of their most acclaimed shades: Ruby Woo, Chili and Velvet Teddy. Perfect for both parties and work, this trio come in an exclusively designed royal purple frosted ombre case, and is packaged within a gift-ready kaleidoscopic box for maximum flair.

MAC Cosmetics Lipstick Best-Sellers Kit
Price
S$59
get it here
Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Make Up Brush Set

12 /16

Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Make Up Brush Set

Know of someone who could use a little sparkle in their life? This makeup brush set is a gift that keeps on giving, especially since it’s sure to brighten up anyone’s spirits with its glittery handles. Four essential brushes are included here — a powder brush, liquid foundation brush, angled blush brush, and eyeshadow brush — and are each created with vegan bristles.

Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Make Up Brush Set
Price
S$42
get it here
Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking and Dimensional Brow Kit

13 /16

Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking and Dimensional Brow Kit

We all know of someone who could use a little help in the brow department. For that friend who’s always struggling, this three-piece kit contains everything she’ll need for statement-making brows. The dual-ended Brow Definer sees a triangular tip that outlines, shades, and fills, while the Brown Pen delivers hair-like detail in areas that require more fullness. Finish the ritual with the Mini Clear Brow Gel to set the look and you’ll be good to go for the rest of the day. Available in three shades of brown for any skin and hair colour.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking and Dimensional Brow Kit
Price
S$47
get it here
HERA Wish Rocket Collection (Sensual Fresh Nude Tint)

14 /16

HERA Wish Rocket Collection (Sensual Fresh Nude Tint)

If you’ve been a fan of HERA’s Sensual Fresh Nude Tint, you’ll want this special edition set even more. The cult-favourite lip lacquers now come packaged with a frosted jar and adorable pink caps, which open to reveal two new tints — Wisher, a creamy orange beige tint, and Spacy, a muted rosy mauve. Both are packaged in boxes with illustrations by artist Bang Sang Ho for the limited edition Wish Rocket Collection.

HERA Wish Rocket Collection (Sensual Fresh Nude Tint)
Price
S$46 each
get it here
NARS Endless Orgasm Makeup Set Mini

15 /16

NARS Endless Orgasm Makeup Set Mini

Titillating name aside, this set is perfect for all the party-goers in your life, especially since it revolves around the brand’s award-winning Orgasm blush. Here, the universally flattering blush comes in a mini size, and is accompanied by a Mini Afterglow Lip Balm and a Mini Blush Brush for easy application anywhere.

NARS Endless Orgasm Makeup Set Mini
Price
S$65
get it here
Fenty Beauty Fantasy 4Sum 4-Piece Gloss Bomb Collection

16 /16

Fenty Beauty Fantasy 4Sum 4-Piece Gloss Bomb Collection

This limited edition set comprises four new universally flattering shades that have been hand-picked by Rihanna, so you can expect poppin’ lips whichever you choose to use. The non-sticky formula lends plenty of shine to any look, and has an addictive peach-vanilla scent to make lips kissable all through the night.

Fenty Beauty Fantasy 4Sum 4-Piece Gloss Bomb Collection
Price
S$62
get it here
Skincare Beauty Makeup Gift Guide HOLIDAY BEAUTY SETS christmas 2021
Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
Shatricia Nair is a motoring, watches, and wellness writer who is perpetually knee-deep in the world of V8s, tourbillons, and the latest fitness trends. She is fuelled by peanut butter and three cups of coffee a day.
Motoring Wellness Watches Beauty Style

