16 best holiday beauty specials to shop for this Christmas 2021

Not to state the obvious, but we’re already well into December already and the festivities are upon us. Another Covid-19-ridden year has passed us, but with Christmas on the horizon, there’s plenty to look forward to. Case in point: holiday beauty specials.

Every year, our favourite beauty brands make gift shopping an impossible affair; how tempting is it to pick up a limited edition skincare or makeup set for yourself while shopping for others? This year, it gets even harder, because there’s a bumper crop of holiday specials, just in time for the upcoming party season.

Skincare must-haves for you and your loved ones include La Mer, Clé de Peau, Dior, and Foreo’s specially packaged sets, while makeup fiends will appreciate handy kits by MAC, Fenty Beauty, and Hera. Oh, and if you find yourself in town, pop by ION Orchard for more beauty steals — you’ll find our list of even more beauty recommendations here.