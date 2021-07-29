Those well-versed in skincare will tell you that this here is one of the best kept secrets within the industry.
British skincare brand Elemis has for decades solidified its place on the beauty shelves of beauty editors and enthusiasts worldwide. If you already knew about the brand, then you’d also know that the struggle to get your hands on its cult favourite products were real, mostly because there weren’t any retailers locally that stocked Elemis’ dreamy cleansing balms or texture-perfecting resurfacing pads. All you could do was to either order it online and hope for the best, or hit up a contact in London who may or may not end up keeping the product for herself.
Here’s the good news though — thanks to plans for expansion beyond the UK, you can now shop the best Elemis products in Singapore. Its first-ever flagship at ION Orchard is a beautiful marriage of the brand’s promise of modern luxury, innovation, and history, so expect to be immersed in a skincare experience like no other here.
Those who have no idea where to start but want to upgrade their skincare routine can also look forward to complimentary skin consultations with its Elite Skincare Specialists, who will create the best plan for your skincare needs and concerns.
Or, you can just take our word for it and dive into the brand with the best Elemis products below. These are, after all, some of the brand’s best-sellers for a reason.
Packed with a cocktail of enzymes, lactic acid, and a probiotic ferment complex, these skin-smoothing pads work to accelerate the skin’s natural cell turnover rate, which translates to brighter, clearer skin. The easy-to-use, pre-soaked pads work to lift away dead cells and gently exfoliate to help reduce the look of dark spots, pores and uneven skin texture while keeping it baby smooth. The best part? It’s suitable for all skin types.
Touted as the ultimate anti-aging day cream, this water-based miracle worker is infused with anti-inflammatory mimosa extract, calming rose extract, and hydrating padina pavonica (a brown marine algae rich in antioxidants, amino acids and conditioners). The luxurious but lightweight gel-cream is perfect for folks that suffer from sensitive and reactive skin, and not only hydrates, but also improves the look of firmness and elasticity over the long run.
For a satisfying deep cleanse that your skin will appreciate, this cleansing balm melts away makeup, daily pollutants and impurities for a soft and glowing complexion. The brand’s best-seller is mineral oil-free, and is infused instead with Rose and Mimosa waxes alongside Elderberry, Starflower and Optimega Oils — a unique blend of nine essential oils such as lavender, chamomile and eucalyptus. To use, simply warm a pea-sized amount between palms and massage over your face, neck and décolleté for a spa-like experience.
PSA: Your skin’s the first to show signs of a poor diet, and it’s not a pretty look. Those who have been living on junk food will appreciate the Superfood Facial Oil, a nutrient-rich blend of nine antioxidant-rich superfoods — from broccoli and rosehip to the Daikon radish — to nourish your fatigued skin back to health. The award-winning oil is also non-greasy and easily-absorbed, leaving you with plumper skin that’s more radiant.
Those who want the anti-ageing benefits of retinol sans the irritation will find this rejuvenating eye treatment useful. Infused with a nutrient-rich blend of Padina Pavonica, chlorella, and blue-green micro-algae, this under-eye formula promises to reduce the appearance of expression lines and wrinkles, all whist hydrating the delicate skin under your peepers.
For a little pick-me-up in the middle of these sweltering afternoons, this four-in-one mist works to tone and refresh the skin with its antioxidant-rich formula. The combination of coconut water, rooibos tea and vegan kefir ferment not only hydrates, but also soothes tired and irritated skin to leave you looking and feeling fresh and dewy all day. Headed out? This fine mist also sets your makeup — especially useful for keeping your look intact despite the face mask and humidity.