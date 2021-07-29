Those well-versed in skincare will tell you that this here is one of the best kept secrets within the industry.

British skincare brand Elemis has for decades solidified its place on the beauty shelves of beauty editors and enthusiasts worldwide. If you already knew about the brand, then you’d also know that the struggle to get your hands on its cult favourite products were real, mostly because there weren’t any retailers locally that stocked Elemis’ dreamy cleansing balms or texture-perfecting resurfacing pads. All you could do was to either order it online and hope for the best, or hit up a contact in London who may or may not end up keeping the product for herself.

Here’s the good news though — thanks to plans for expansion beyond the UK, you can now shop the best Elemis products in Singapore. Its first-ever flagship at ION Orchard is a beautiful marriage of the brand’s promise of modern luxury, innovation, and history, so expect to be immersed in a skincare experience like no other here.

Those who have no idea where to start but want to upgrade their skincare routine can also look forward to complimentary skin consultations with its Elite Skincare Specialists, who will create the best plan for your skincare needs and concerns.

Or, you can just take our word for it and dive into the brand with the best Elemis products below. These are, after all, some of the brand’s best-sellers for a reason.