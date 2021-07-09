With a growing legion of famous fans and a name that’s made it to cult status, 111Skin catapulted the idea of scientific luxury into the skincare world.
Sure, the medically-inspired brand is chockfull of lingo and scientific words, but unlike many others, they actually mean something.
Most importantly, they’re always backed by research — more than 20 years worth, to be exact. This is because its founder Dr. Yannis Alexandrides is a true pioneer in his craft as a cosmetic surgeon, with access to the most cutting-edge of surgical knowledge, high-tech ingredients, and innovation. After all, his clinic at 111 Harley Street has been hailed as a centre of aesthetic excellence at one of London’s most premiere medical addresses.
His skincare line 111Skin was originally created to encourage healing post-treatment, and was prescribed to his recovering patients following surgery. It was the results, however, that spurred his clients to continue with them even long after recovery, and this demand has led him and his wife, Eva, to expand into six ranges and over 60 products today.
For this, he collaborated with biochemical engineers to improve ingredients like NAC – a precursor for glutathione production, the body’s master antioxidant and an essential component in every cell. From there, NAC Y2 was born and became the foundation of 111SKIN’s first product, now known as the Y Theorem Repair Serum. The rest was history.
Each of the products — now widely referred to as ‘Harley Street, bottled’ — are luxurious in their own ways, and have innovative formulas that replicate in-clinic treatments.
Here, we pick out six of our favourites that have really made a difference to our skin.
Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, this new line of high-potency ampoules offers precise treatments to get to the root of each skin concern. Here, five targeted systems — Reparative, Clarity, Intensive, Radiance, and Treatment — take inspiration from Korean skincare routines to effectively treat skin concerns in seven days by penetrating deep within. Each dose is also housed in glass ampoules to maintain the integrity of the active ingredients and allow the formula to be free from unnecessary preservatives, ensuring maximum efficacy.
Cryotherapy facials are one of the most effective ways to tighten and brighten the skin. These cooling gel sheet masks work on the same premise, with active ingredients like Dawnergy Peptide, Acetyl Tetrapeptide-5, and Caffeine to enhance skin radiance and elasticity, revitalise dull complexion, and reduce inflammation. For best results, keep these babies in the fridge prior to popping them on; the cooling, tingling sensation is especially invigorating on sensitised, tired skin, and can be used several times a week as an added boost in your routine.
Designed specifically to tackle the ‘maskne’ epidemic that’s been taking over the world, this mask can be used after or even under a PPE mask to protect the skin against physical abrasion while improving redness and blemishes. The treatment is chockfull of botanicals that can calm the angriest of skin, including micro algae to balance the skin’s microbiome and aloe vera to soothe irritation. Other key ingredients include lactic acid to gently exfoliate the skin, as well as vitamin C and E — two powerful antioxidants that support your skin’s barrier function while brightening the complexion.
Pollution breaks down collagen and oxidizes the lipid layer in the skin, which impairs the skin-barrier function to lead to conditions that range from dehydration and sensitivity, to acne, premature aging, and skin allergies. This daily booster is a powerful complex of protective peptides and antioxidants to fortify the skin against aggressors and blue light, with the addition of NAC Y2 complex that promotes healthier, younger-looking skin. To use, mix one to two drops with your moisturiser or apply directly to skin after cleansing.
Designed to treat the dreaded signs of ageing around the eyes, this rich, powerful anti-ageing formula targets lines, wrinkles, discolouration, and loss of volume with potent ingredients like Argireline, a substrate of Botulinum Extract that prevents formation of skin lines and wrinkles in a very similar way to the botulinum toxin (Botox). Meanwhile liquorice root works to brighten the skin and reduce hyperpigmentation, while botanical extracts like Centella Asiatica support collagen synthesis to reduce fine lines around the orbital area.
Your lips are one of the first areas to display signs of ageing. This two-step mask and balm solution uses Mesotherapy-inspired technology to keep your puckers plump and smooth, except instead of superfine injections is a topical treatment comprising nourishing ingredients. At the heart of its effectiveness is bakuchiol, a ‘natural retinol’ that renews the skin on your lips without any of the unwanted irritation.