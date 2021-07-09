With a growing legion of famous fans and a name that’s made it to cult status, 111Skin catapulted the idea of scientific luxury into the skincare world.

Sure, the medically-inspired brand is chockfull of lingo and scientific words, but unlike many others, they actually mean something.

Most importantly, they’re always backed by research — more than 20 years worth, to be exact. This is because its founder Dr. Yannis Alexandrides is a true pioneer in his craft as a cosmetic surgeon, with access to the most cutting-edge of surgical knowledge, high-tech ingredients, and innovation. After all, his clinic at 111 Harley Street has been hailed as a centre of aesthetic excellence at one of London’s most premiere medical addresses.

His skincare line 111Skin was originally created to encourage healing post-treatment, and was prescribed to his recovering patients following surgery. It was the results, however, that spurred his clients to continue with them even long after recovery, and this demand has led him and his wife, Eva, to expand into six ranges and over 60 products today.

For this, he collaborated with biochemical engineers to improve ingredients like NAC – a precursor for glutathione production, the body’s master antioxidant and an essential component in every cell. From there, NAC Y2 was born and became the foundation of 111SKIN’s first product, now known as the Y Theorem Repair Serum. The rest was history.

Each of the products — now widely referred to as ‘Harley Street, bottled’ — are luxurious in their own ways, and have innovative formulas that replicate in-clinic treatments.

Here, we pick out six of our favourites that have really made a difference to our skin.