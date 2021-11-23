These are the best beauty deals to snag at Sephora this Black Friday 2021

The biggest shopping event of the year is but three days away, but you won’t have to clench your credit card in anticipation this year if you’re a beauty fanatic, because Sephora will be launching Black Friday beauty deals worth snagging from Thursday.
This time, the beauty giant is offering discounts off everything in stores, online, and in-app from 25 – 28 November 2021. You’ll enjoy 20% off a minimum spend of S$150 (which shouldn’t be too hard, really), or 15% off with no minimum spend. Members also get a Beauty Pass exclusive gift with purchases over S$180; this year, it’s an adorable limited edition Sephora film camera to bring back the good ol’ days of analogue photography.
If you can’t wait for the sale to start, you could always begin by adding these must-haves to cart first. Besides, there couldn’t be a better time to kickstart your Christmas shopping.
10 best beauty deals to snag at Sephora this Black Friday 2021:
Drunk Elephant Trunk 5.0
Tom Ford Beauty Private Blend Discovery Coffret Set
GHD Helios Hair Set
Slip Beauty Sleep Pure Silk Pillowcase & Sleep Mask Gift Set
Burberry Beauty My Burberry Blush Fragrance Gift Set
Gucci Beauty Palette Beauté Des Yeux Floral
Dr. Dennis Gross Spectralite Limited Edition Pewter FaceWare Pro
La Mer The Deep Soothing Collection Skincare Set
Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydrating Lifting Masks
Heure Ageless Glow Holiday Kit
We’ll start the list strong with Drunk Elephant’s ingenious offering this year, the Trunk 5.0. To say this is the ultimate gift for skincare junkies would be an understatement, especially if they also happen to be avid travellers. Within this shocking pink suitcase are 10 of the brand’s best products, ranging from the A-Passioni Retinol Cream and the T.L.C Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, to the Lala Retro Whipped Cream and C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream — all in full sizes too.
We don’t blame you if you can’t decide on one of Tom Ford’s stellar fragrances, so why not get six instead? This limited edition set includes six icons to play around with, from the seductive Oud Wood and captivating Fabulous, to the charismatic White Suede and refreshing Neroli Portofino. Wear them on their own, or layer them if you’re feeling adventurous.
Anyone worth their Farrah Fawcett blowout would know that a good hairdryer is key to bouncy, voluminous tresses. This set includes the GHD Helios in a limited edition Pewter colourway; the hairdryer uses Unique Aeroprecis™ Technology and a bespoke contoured nozzle to deliver fast-drying results with plenty of shine and volume — without the frizz. The set comes with a handy deep-green dust bag to keep this baby safe whenever you’re travelling.
If you want that blowout to make it through the night, a silk pillowcase is your best bet. Slip uses its proprietary Slipsilk to reduce friction on the hair throughout the night, which keeps your hair healthy and frizz-free. This ultra-soft silk fabric also prevents wrinkles and creased skin, and — as an added bonus — absorbs significantly less face cream than cotton pillowcases so that you don’t waste any product as you sleep. Use with the equally luxurious sleep mask for the best wrinkle-free sleep of your life.
You won’t go wrong picking this one up for a loved one (or yourself). This fruity-floral EDP has become a vanity table staple for its wondrous marriage of glazed pomegranate, vibrant lemon, and rose petal. The scent then opens up with wafts of crisp apple, before revealing notes of jasmine and wisteria. This set includes a body lotion and travel spray to complete the quintessentially English experience.
Reflecting the flowers that bloom at various times of the year, Gucci Beauty’s latest palette sees 12 shades in satin, matte, and metallic textures that will allow for a myriad of looks, whether you’re trying to channel the kitsch 2000s or nail a natural, nude look. When not in use, the palette closes to reveal a beautiful vintage-inspired floral design with gold trim — perfect as a centrepiece on your vanity table.
With 100 lights in red mode and 62 lights in blue mode, this easy, hands-free tool works to reduce wrinkles and fight acne all at once. The three-minute treatment’s red LED lights penetrate deep within the skin’s dermis to stimulate collagen production, while the blue light destroys P. acnes bacteria to curb breakouts, so you won’t have to deal with zits on the big day. Expect results after only 10 weeks of treatment.
It’s easily the most lavish beauty gift you could pamper you or your loved ones with, but there’s a reason why La Mer is one of the best beauty brands you could invest in today. This set sees the signature The Concentrate and Crème de la Mer packaged in a blue special edition bag, both products of which are infused with the brand’s Miracle Broth to offer the ultimate soothing, renewing, and hydrating effects. If there’s ever been a good time to indulge yourself, this would be it.
Coconut water has been known to be one of the best ways of rehydrating the body, so it’s no surprise that Tatcha has harnessed its thirst-quenching capabilities for the skin. Each mask here is said to be distilled from one entire coconut, with natural hyaluronic acid to saturate the skin to plump up any fine lines of wrinkles. Best used right before a party to look fresh-faced all night.
Packaged beautifully within a scarlet box are three cult favourites from Heure, a Singapore-based skincare brand that’s made waves for its innovations in the anti-ageing industry. Here, you’ll get the Ageless Serum, Ageless Eye Serum, and Ageless Day Treatment, all of which work to hydrate, reduce wrinkles, and improve skin elasticity significantly. The latter, in particular is a stellar day moisturiser for being formulated with broad spectrum SPF 35 to also shield the skin against harmful UV rays.