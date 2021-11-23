These are the best beauty deals to snag at Sephora this Black Friday 2021

The biggest shopping event of the year is but three days away, but you won’t have to clench your credit card in anticipation this year if you’re a beauty fanatic, because Sephora will be launching Black Friday beauty deals worth snagging from Thursday.

This time, the beauty giant is offering discounts off everything in stores, online, and in-app from 25 – 28 November 2021. You’ll enjoy 20% off a minimum spend of S$150 (which shouldn’t be too hard, really), or 15% off with no minimum spend. Members also get a Beauty Pass exclusive gift with purchases over S$180; this year, it’s an adorable limited edition Sephora film camera to bring back the good ol’ days of analogue photography.

If you can’t wait for the sale to start, you could always begin by adding these must-haves to cart first. Besides, there couldn’t be a better time to kickstart your Christmas shopping.