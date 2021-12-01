Home > Beauty & Grooming > Skincare > 17 best body moisturisers to nourish your skin with today
17 best body moisturisers to nourish your skin with today
01 Dec 2021 05:00 PM

17 best body moisturisers to nourish your skin with today

Beatrice Bowers
Features Editor
17 best body moisturisers to nourish your skin with today
17 best body moisturisers to nourish your skin with today

We talk about skincare a lot, but your skin encompasses a larger surface area than just your face. Your body deserves as much care as what you invest into your face, and thankfully, it requires less product.

A quality body moisturiser goes a long way in nourishing your skin, and it also has the potential to address certain skin issues, be it stretch marks, acne or dry patches. Applying a generous amount after you shower, or as needed throughout the day can do wonders in improving your condition. As everyone has different things they look for when they qualify “the best body moisturiser”, we’ve rounded up a selection to soothe a variety of skin issues, the best in class, if you will.

Whether you seek an intensive skin treatment, a multitasking lotion, a perfume-heavy scent-sual experience or everything else in-between, we have your back with the best body moisturisers in Singapore that you can buy.

Check out the 17 best body moisturisers to get your hands on.

Weleda Skin Food Body Butter

1 /17

Weleda Skin Food Body Butter

Weleda has been dubbed as the wallet-friendly La Mer for its Skin Food moisturiser, beloved by the likes of Victoria Beckham, this cult brand also has a body butter tailored for those with skin that is Sahara-level parched. Hydrating, non-greasy and oh-so-soft, this buttery cream is infused with natural oils and extracts, like calendula, coconut and shea, with lavender for fragrance. Slather it on once and note the drastic difference.

Weleda Skin Food Body Butter
The Base Collective Magnesium + White Tea Body Balm

2 /17

The Base Collective Magnesium + White Tea Body Balm

Sustainable skincare brand, The Base Collective, is home to palm oil-free moisturisers crafted with botanicals and plant extracts. Of their range, we like the Magnesium + White Tea Body Balm the most, given that it contains vitamin A-rich rosehip oil, as well as organic cocoa butter. The body lotion  claims to help release muscle fatigue as well, but you be the judge. Perfect for dry and irritated skin, it is a must-try for all green beauty advocates.

The Base Collective Magnesium + White Tea Body Balm
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

3 /17

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

First Aid Beauty has made a name for itself with its Ultra Repair Cream, a soothing lotion designed to nourish sensitive, eczema-prone, dry and itchy skin. Even if you don’t have a skin affliction, you can appreciate how gentle this lotion is overall. Fortified with colloidal oatmeal, ceramides and antioxidants, this is mild enough to be used by everyone, even babies.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
CeraVe SA Lotion

4 /17

CeraVe SA Lotion

Body acne is less touched upon than its facial counterpart, but it remains a real, pressing problem. To counteract this, opt for a lotion with salicylic acid, like CeraVe’s version. Tailor-made for sensitive skin, the body lotion also contains ceramides to soothe any dryness you might be facing at the same time.

CeraVe SA Lotion
Cowshed Mother Stretch Mark Balm

5 /17

Cowshed Mother Stretch Mark Balm

Stretch marks are normal, but they can be minimised should you wish with a proper, oil-rich moisturiser. Cowshed has a stretch mark balm with sea buckthorn oil, coconut and shea butter that deeply enriches your skin to make sure its elasticity is maintained, and while this is designed for expecting women or new mothers, anyone with this issue can find benefit from such a product.

Cowshed Mother Stretch Mark Balm
Byredo Gypsy Water Body Cream

6 /17

Byredo Gypsy Water Body Cream

Applying moisturiser can be part of a self-care ritual pre-bedtime, and if you subscribe to that, you’d want something that smells luxurious. Many perfume brands produce body care lines that riff off their signature scents, but Byredo, by far, is our favourite. Gypsy Water is an earthy, fresh scent that calms the senses, perfect to put yourself and your skin in a serene state before bed. What’s even better is that it suits all skin types!

Byredo Gypsy Water Body Cream
Lanolips Everywhere Multi-cream

7 /17

Lanolips Everywhere Multi-cream

Frequent travellers may require a more versatile moisturiser that can perform as well in the dry air of the aeroplane cabin as it does on land. For that, we turn to Lanolips’ Everywhere Multi-cream. This tube is full of hydrating, skin-calming lanolin, a grease secreted by sheep’s wool. It doesn’t sound that sexy, but trust us, one use of Lanolips is all it takes to swear by the difference. The Everywhere Multi-cream performs as its name states: apply it top to toe, even around the eye area as it is gentle enough. Like most of the best body lotions, a small amount goes a long way too. Perfect for dry, thirsty skin!

Lanolips Everywhere Multi-cream
Lush Sleepy Body Lotion

8 /17

Lush Sleepy Body Lotion

Let your skin wake up to a soothing and aromatic feel with a slather of Lush’s luxurious night lotion. Suitable for all skin types, once your skin soaks in the nourishing essence of almond oil and cocoa butter, it’s sure to turn supple and smooth in just a couple of days to take care of all your skin concerns. Not to mention, the whiff of tonka beans and lavender is to die for.

Lush Sleepy Body Lotion
A-DERMA Body Lotion

9 /17

A-DERMA Body Lotion

Formulated with a ‘dry-touch technology’ that’s often found in sunscreens, this moisturising body lotion by A-DERMA is one-of-a-kind. The plant-based glycerin in this solution ensures that your skin locks in moisture all day long without leaving any traces of greasy residue. This is best recommended for sensitive and irritated skin and can be applied to the entire body.

A-DERMA Body Lotion
Etude House Body Lotion

10 /17

Etude House Body Lotion

Etude House’s Petit Bijou milky lotion will calm your senses while giving your skin a smooth texture. Natural extracts from chamomile and aloe vera give this lotion a natural fragrance. It’s also formulated to be as gentle as baby lotions, and is non-irritating and suitable for all skin types.

Etude House Body Lotion
Love Beauty and Planet Hydrating Lotion

11 /17

Love Beauty and Planet Hydrating Lotion

Take your skin on a rejuvenating vacation with Love Beauty and Planet’s hydrating lotion. Free from parabens and sulfates, this lotion rests gently on your skin and gives it a dewy feel. It’s also infused with mimosa flower extracts, so expect a heavenly scent all through the day. Suitable for normal skin types.

Love Beauty and Planet Hydrating Lotion
Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion

12 /17

Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion

Enriched with butters, squalane, strengthening amino acids, a reparative five-ceramide blend and barrier-supportive sodium PCA, this lotion brings balance and moisture to your skin and transforms it from crappy to happy. Perfect for dull, dry, and irritated skin.

Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion
Yves Rocher Body Lotion

13 /17

Yves Rocher Body Lotion

Enriched with organic witch hazel, which restores the balance of the skin’s microbiota, this Yves Rocher moisturizing body lotion is deeply nourishing, and immediately moisturises and soothes even the most sensitive skin. It also strengthens the hydrolipidic film of skin, leaving it stronger and less prone to further damage or irritation.

 

Yves Rocher Body Lotion
L'occitane Cherry Blossom Shimmered Lotion

14 /17

L'occitane Cherry Blossom Shimmered Lotion

Loccitane’s Cherry Blossom Shimmering Lotion is a lightweight formula that brings out your natural glow while nourishing your skin with cherry blossom extract. If you’re look for soothing fragrances in your body moisturiser, this is an excellent choice.

L'occitane Cherry Blossom Shimmered Lotion
Rosken Skin Repair Cream

15 /17

Rosken Skin Repair Cream

For skin that’s damaged due to harsh weather or pollution, look no further than Rosken’s Skin Repair Cream. Specially formulated for dry and damaged skin, the non-greasy lotion works by forming a protective layer to seal in moisture, leaving your skin feeling soft and healthy.

Rosken Skin Repair Cream
SunoHada Soothing Lotion

16 /17

SunoHada Soothing Lotion

Formulated specially for normal to dry, itchy, sensitive skin, this lotion by new Japanese skincare brand SunoHada uses its patented MTO technology — a unique plant-based ingredient that has proven to hydrate skin while locking in moisture — to restore your skin back to health. It’s non-sticky formula means that you’ll be comfortable even in the humidity. Expect less dryness, itchiness, and redness in a week.

SunoHada Soothing Lotion
Derma Lab Gentle Relief Cream

17 /17

Derma Lab Gentle Relief Cream

For eczema-prone skin, Derma Lab’s Gentle Relief Cream promises fast itch-relief with its unique formula of hydrating glycerin, anti-inflammatory agent bisabolol, and moisturising ceramides to provide fast relief. Even if you don’t suffer from the skin condition, this lotion softens and protects the skin from environmental damage.

Derma Lab Gentle Relief Cream
Frequently Asked Questions

How to use body moisturiser?

For best results, apply body lotion all over your body, except the face, right after drying your body after a shower. 

Which are the best non-oily body moisturisers?

There are several non-greasy, mattifying body lotions available in the market. The most popular ones include Aveeno’s Daily Moisturizing Energizing Lotion, Clarins’s Moisture-Rich Body Lotion, and Physiogel’s Daily Moisture Therapy Cream. Besides these, there are also several non-oily moisturisers mentioned in the list above.

Which is the best body moisturiser for men?

These are some of the best moisturisers for men in the market today: Lumin’s Conditioning Body Balm, Marlowe’s Sensitive Skin Body Lotion, Jack Black’s Cool Moisture Body Lotion, and Aesop’s Geranium Leaf Body Balm, to name a few. 

How to choose a body moisturiser?

When you choose a moisturiser, make sure it suits your skin type. Always test a little lotion on a small patch of your skin to check if it causes irritation. If you have sensitive skin, go for a milder option. It’s best to opt for organic and chemical-free lotions to ensure the overall health of your skin.

Beatrice Bowers
Features Editor
Beatrice Bowers writes about beauty, drinks, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she moonlights as a Niffler for novels and can be found en route to bankruptcy at your nearest bookstore. Don't tell her boss.
Drinks Beauty

