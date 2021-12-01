17 best body moisturisers to nourish your skin with today

We talk about skincare a lot, but your skin encompasses a larger surface area than just your face. Your body deserves as much care as what you invest into your face, and thankfully, it requires less product.
A quality body moisturiser goes a long way in nourishing your skin, and it also has the potential to address certain skin issues, be it stretch marks, acne or dry patches. Applying a generous amount after you shower, or as needed throughout the day can do wonders in improving your condition. As everyone has different things they look for when they qualify “the best body moisturiser”, we’ve rounded up a selection to soothe a variety of skin issues, the best in class, if you will.
Whether you seek an intensive skin treatment, a multitasking lotion, a perfume-heavy scent-sual experience or everything else in-between, we have your back with the best body moisturisers in Singapore that you can buy.
Check out the 17 best body moisturisers to get your hands on.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Weleda Skin Food Body Butter
- The Base Collective Magnesium + White Tea Body Balm
- First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
- CeraVe SA Lotion
- Cowshed Mother Stretch Mark Balm
- Byredo Gypsy Water Body Cream
- Lanolips Everywhere Multi-cream
- Lush Sleepy Body Lotion
- A-DERMA Body Lotion
- Etude House Body Lotion
- Love Beauty and Planet Hydrating Lotion
- Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion
- Yves Rocher Body Lotion
- L'occitane Cherry Blossom Shimmered Lotion
- Rosken Skin Repair Cream
- SunoHada Soothing Lotion
- Derma Lab Gentle Relief Cream
Weleda has been dubbed as the wallet-friendly La Mer for its Skin Food moisturiser, beloved by the likes of Victoria Beckham, this cult brand also has a body butter tailored for those with skin that is Sahara-level parched. Hydrating, non-greasy and oh-so-soft, this buttery cream is infused with natural oils and extracts, like calendula, coconut and shea, with lavender for fragrance. Slather it on once and note the drastic difference.
Sustainable skincare brand, The Base Collective, is home to palm oil-free moisturisers crafted with botanicals and plant extracts. Of their range, we like the Magnesium + White Tea Body Balm the most, given that it contains vitamin A-rich rosehip oil, as well as organic cocoa butter. The body lotion claims to help release muscle fatigue as well, but you be the judge. Perfect for dry and irritated skin, it is a must-try for all green beauty advocates.
First Aid Beauty has made a name for itself with its Ultra Repair Cream, a soothing lotion designed to nourish sensitive, eczema-prone, dry and itchy skin. Even if you don’t have a skin affliction, you can appreciate how gentle this lotion is overall. Fortified with colloidal oatmeal, ceramides and antioxidants, this is mild enough to be used by everyone, even babies.
Body acne is less touched upon than its facial counterpart, but it remains a real, pressing problem. To counteract this, opt for a lotion with salicylic acid, like CeraVe’s version. Tailor-made for sensitive skin, the body lotion also contains ceramides to soothe any dryness you might be facing at the same time.
Stretch marks are normal, but they can be minimised should you wish with a proper, oil-rich moisturiser. Cowshed has a stretch mark balm with sea buckthorn oil, coconut and shea butter that deeply enriches your skin to make sure its elasticity is maintained, and while this is designed for expecting women or new mothers, anyone with this issue can find benefit from such a product.
Applying moisturiser can be part of a self-care ritual pre-bedtime, and if you subscribe to that, you’d want something that smells luxurious. Many perfume brands produce body care lines that riff off their signature scents, but Byredo, by far, is our favourite. Gypsy Water is an earthy, fresh scent that calms the senses, perfect to put yourself and your skin in a serene state before bed. What’s even better is that it suits all skin types!
Frequent travellers may require a more versatile moisturiser that can perform as well in the dry air of the aeroplane cabin as it does on land. For that, we turn to Lanolips’ Everywhere Multi-cream. This tube is full of hydrating, skin-calming lanolin, a grease secreted by sheep’s wool. It doesn’t sound that sexy, but trust us, one use of Lanolips is all it takes to swear by the difference. The Everywhere Multi-cream performs as its name states: apply it top to toe, even around the eye area as it is gentle enough. Like most of the best body lotions, a small amount goes a long way too. Perfect for dry, thirsty skin!
Let your skin wake up to a soothing and aromatic feel with a slather of Lush’s luxurious night lotion. Suitable for all skin types, once your skin soaks in the nourishing essence of almond oil and cocoa butter, it’s sure to turn supple and smooth in just a couple of days to take care of all your skin concerns. Not to mention, the whiff of tonka beans and lavender is to die for.
Formulated with a ‘dry-touch technology’ that’s often found in sunscreens, this moisturising body lotion by A-DERMA is one-of-a-kind. The plant-based glycerin in this solution ensures that your skin locks in moisture all day long without leaving any traces of greasy residue. This is best recommended for sensitive and irritated skin and can be applied to the entire body.
Etude House’s Petit Bijou milky lotion will calm your senses while giving your skin a smooth texture. Natural extracts from chamomile and aloe vera give this lotion a natural fragrance. It’s also formulated to be as gentle as baby lotions, and is non-irritating and suitable for all skin types.
Take your skin on a rejuvenating vacation with Love Beauty and Planet’s hydrating lotion. Free from parabens and sulfates, this lotion rests gently on your skin and gives it a dewy feel. It’s also infused with mimosa flower extracts, so expect a heavenly scent all through the day. Suitable for normal skin types.
Enriched with butters, squalane, strengthening amino acids, a reparative five-ceramide blend and barrier-supportive sodium PCA, this lotion brings balance and moisture to your skin and transforms it from crappy to happy. Perfect for dull, dry, and irritated skin.
Enriched with organic witch hazel, which restores the balance of the skin’s microbiota, this Yves Rocher moisturizing body lotion is deeply nourishing, and immediately moisturises and soothes even the most sensitive skin. It also strengthens the hydrolipidic film of skin, leaving it stronger and less prone to further damage or irritation.
Loccitane’s Cherry Blossom Shimmering Lotion is a lightweight formula that brings out your natural glow while nourishing your skin with cherry blossom extract. If you’re look for soothing fragrances in your body moisturiser, this is an excellent choice.
For skin that’s damaged due to harsh weather or pollution, look no further than Rosken’s Skin Repair Cream. Specially formulated for dry and damaged skin, the non-greasy lotion works by forming a protective layer to seal in moisture, leaving your skin feeling soft and healthy.
Formulated specially for normal to dry, itchy, sensitive skin, this lotion by new Japanese skincare brand SunoHada uses its patented MTO technology — a unique plant-based ingredient that has proven to hydrate skin while locking in moisture — to restore your skin back to health. It’s non-sticky formula means that you’ll be comfortable even in the humidity. Expect less dryness, itchiness, and redness in a week.
For eczema-prone skin, Derma Lab’s Gentle Relief Cream promises fast itch-relief with its unique formula of hydrating glycerin, anti-inflammatory agent bisabolol, and moisturising ceramides to provide fast relief. Even if you don’t suffer from the skin condition, this lotion softens and protects the skin from environmental damage.
Frequently Asked Questions
How to use body moisturiser?
For best results, apply body lotion all over your body, except the face, right after drying your body after a shower.
Which are the best non-oily body moisturisers?
There are several non-greasy, mattifying body lotions available in the market. The most popular ones include Aveeno’s Daily Moisturizing Energizing Lotion, Clarins’s Moisture-Rich Body Lotion, and Physiogel’s Daily Moisture Therapy Cream. Besides these, there are also several non-oily moisturisers mentioned in the list above.
Which is the best body moisturiser for men?
These are some of the best moisturisers for men in the market today: Lumin’s Conditioning Body Balm, Marlowe’s Sensitive Skin Body Lotion, Jack Black’s Cool Moisture Body Lotion, and Aesop’s Geranium Leaf Body Balm, to name a few.
How to choose a body moisturiser?
When you choose a moisturiser, make sure it suits your skin type. Always test a little lotion on a small patch of your skin to check if it causes irritation. If you have sensitive skin, go for a milder option. It’s best to opt for organic and chemical-free lotions to ensure the overall health of your skin.