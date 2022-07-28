7 best Korean essences for hydrated, glowing skin

Looking for a complexion that’s clear and luminous? The Koreans are known for perfecting their skincare regimen, and one of the biggest highlights in this lauded beauty routine is the religious use of Korean facial essences, a product that’s integral to nailing the coveted glass skin look. Here, we seek out seven of the best that promise just that.

We might be biased, but Korean essences are truly regarded as the gold standard for this unique skincare step, and if you needed further proof, just look to all your favourite K-drama actors.

But what exactly is a Korean facial essence, you ask?

These are concentrated treatments that typically comprise hydrating and brightening ingredients. Because they’re formulated at a low molecular weight, the best Korean essences encourage optimal absorption of both themselves and the products that follow. It’s also usually applied after your toner and before the serum and moisturiser, leaving you with plump, youthful looking skin after.

If you’re ready to dive into the world of K-beauty, you’ll need to arm yourself with one of these. Read on for our favourite picks for a K-drama-worthy glow.

(Hero and featured image credit: Then I Met You & @heybiblee)

7 best essences to shop for glass skin