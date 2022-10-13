10 best K-beauty moisturizers to achieve the glass skin of your dreams

If there’s one thing the beauty industry can’t get enough of, it’s Korean skincare, evident by how staples like Korean sunscreens, essences, and face masks have flown off shelves around the world. Another product that’s just as popular is K-beauty moisturisers. With a myriad of options available, we’ve curated a list of the best Korean moisturizers that you’ll want to invest in today.

Best Korean moisturizers in the K-beauty scene to invest in right now

But before we dive into the list, here’s a gentle reminder. Everyone, including those with oily skin, should use a moisturizer (oil does not equal hydration). The beauty of Korean skincare is that its essences, cleansers, and moisturizers are packed with potent but natural ingredients, which are not only moisturising, but also plumping, and skin barrier-repairing.

If your T-zone is frequently oily, use water-based gels or creams, while drier skin will benefit from any of the nourishing and vitamin-packed creams popular in Korean skincare. Here are our top picks of the best K-beauty moisturizers.