These are the best Korean skincare brands and retailers of 2022

You’re only a true K-Beauty lover if you know these Korean skincare brands.

There is a reason why K-Beauty is popular all over the world — it works. Korean skincare brands are continuously innovating and developing new formulations and ingredients, and it’s what goes into those interesting textures that do the heavy lifting.

K-beauty is all about skin-loving, inflammation-reducing ingredients like niacinamide, ginger, matcha, and more. Sure, some of them are so out-of-the-box that we’ll have to think twice before using (snail mucin, anyone?), but we’ll try anything to get us closer to our objective of having the clearest skin ever.

Korean skincare is here to stay—and we’re perfectly fine with that because it’s more than just a fad. It’s a beloved method of caring for your skin. There are hundreds of K-beauty brands on the market, but these are the ones that will melt, peel, glow, and repair the skin in the best ways possible.

8 best Korean skincare brands and retailers to know in 2022: